Good Day May 15-16, 2019

Sammy Hagar’s Acoustic-4-A-Cure Benefit, Florence + The Machine, Harpdog Brown, Bea Miller, Carrie Underwood, Marcus Thompson, Laura Anton, General Magic, Mamma Mia!, Theatre of Yugen’s Resonance III, New Strands Festival, Mickey Mouse-From Walt to the World

Sammy Hagar hosts the Acoustic-4-A-Cure Benefit for UC Benioff Children’s Hospital at The Fillmore on May 15; the show includes guest appearances by Tom Johnston, Chad Kroeger, Lukas Nelson, Joe Satriani, Rick Springfield and Nancy Wilson of Heart. (Courtesy photo)

WEDNESDAY, MAY 15

Sammy Hagar: The rocker headlines the sixth annual Acoustic-4-A-Cure Benefit for patients at UC Benioff Children’s Hospital, with Tom Johnston, Chad Kroeger, Lukas Nelson, Joe Satriani, Rick Springfield and Nancy Wilson also on the bill. [8 p.m., Fillmore, 1805 Geary Blvd., S.F.]

Florence + The Machine: The indie band fronted by British singer-songwriter Florence Welch is on tour promoting the 2018 album “High as Hope,” her most intimate statement yet. [7:30 p.m., Concord Pavilion, 2000 Kirker Pass Road, Concord]

Picture This: The four-piece synth-pop rock band, biggest selling Irish act in 2017 and 2018, is on its first North American tour. [8 p.m., Slim’s, 333 11th St., S.F.]

Now, Now: Pitchfork said the Minnesota duo (of Cacie Dalager and Bradley Hale) find “sweet spots between nervy emo and shimmering Carly Rae Jepsen-like pop”; the band appears on a bill with Foxing and Daddy Issues. [7:30 p.m., August Hall, 420 Mason St., S.F.]

Harpdog Brown: The husky-voiced, award-winning bluesman from British Columbia has a sound reminiscent of Louis Jordan, Sonny Boy Williamson, Louis Armstrong and Chess and Sun Records artists. [7 p.m., Club Fox, 2209 Broadway, Redwood City]

Bea Miller: The 20-year-old pop singer-songwriter who got her start on “The X Factor” when she was 13 has a new release “it’s not u it’s me” with Grammy-nominated hip-hop artist 6lack. [8 p.m., Great American Music Hall, 859 O’Farrell St., S.F.]

Mireya Mayor: The Emmy Award-nominated National Geographic wildlife correspondent, primatologist who discovered a species of mouse lemur and former Miami Dolphins cheerleader speaks in a program called “Pink Books and a Machete.” [7:30 p.m., Hammer Theatre Center, 101 Paseo De San Antonio, San Jose]

A History of Freaks: The premiere by Katie May about a traveling circus and its sideshow acts, presented by the PlayGround Festival of New Works, opens a month-long run. [8 p.m., Potrero Stage, 1695 18th St., S.F.]

Black Death at the Golden Gate: Reporter David Randall discusses his book about how the bubonic plague emerged in San Francisco and attempts by doctors and Chinese immigrants to contain the so-called “Asian” disease. [5 p.m., Chinese Historical Society of America Museum, 965 Clay St., S.F.]

It Takes a Pride: Lion Recovery Coalition member Phillip Kibonka from Uganda and Amy Gotliffe, conservation director of Oakland Zoo, speak about ways to save the African lion, which is being threatened through poaching and habitat loss.[6:30 p.m., Oakland Zoo, Zimmer Auditorium, 9777 Golf Links Road, Oakland]

THURSDAY, MAY 16

Carrie Underwood: The Grammy-winning country star and “American Idol” winner is on her Cry Pretty Tour 360, with guests Maddie & Tae and Runaway June. [7 p.m., Oracle Arena, 7000 Coliseum Way, Oakland]

Marcus Thompson: The sports writer is promoting “KD: Kevin Durant’s Relentless Pursuit to be the Greatest,” his biography chronicling the athlete’s rise from a poor childhood in the East Coast to his basketball stardom with the Golden State Warriors. [12:30 p.m., Book Passage, 1 Ferry Building, S.F.]

Bruno Major: The English singer-songwriter, known for smooth R&B in the vein of Sam Smith (for whom he’s opened), has added a second show to his Bay Area engagement. [8 p.m., Independent, 628 Divisadero St., S.F.]

Laura & Anton: Laura Weinbach and Anton Patzner of the Oakland band Foxtails Brigade release a mini-album connected to their jazz café side project, a collection of French and American standards and originals. [8:15 p.m., Lost Church 65 Capp St., S.F.]

General Magic: The documentary tells the story of an unknown 1990s Silicon Valley startup whose workers came up with prototypes for tech – smartphones, e-commerce, emoticons — that dominates today’s scene. [7 and 9:30 p.m., Roxie, 3117 16th St., S.F.]

Mamma Mia!: Hillbarn Theatre opens its run of the hit musical with ABBA songs about a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father. [8 p.m., 1285 Hillsdale Blvd., Foster City]

Resonance III: Theatre of Yugen presents the concert featuring Miki Orihara performing works by early dance pioneers, including Martha Graham, Doris Humphrey, Seiko Takata, Konami Ishii and Yuriko Kikuchi. [7 p.m., 2840 Mariposa St., S.F.]

Bare-A Pop Opera: The show by Jon Harmore and Damon Intrabartolo is about two students at a Christian boarding school navigating its social order and discovering their sexuality and identity. [7:30 p.m., Center for the Performing Arts, 500 Castro St., Mountain View]

New Strands Festival: American Conservatory Theater’s free, four-day event showcasing new work opens with happy hour, dinner and “The Best We Could (a family tragedy),” a play about a father-daughter cross-country road trip by Emily Feldman. [5:30 p.m., Strand, 1127 Market St., S.F.]

Mickey Mouse-From Walt to the World: The new special exhibition, running through Jan. 6, 2020, chronicles the famed cartoon character’s impact over the nine decades and tells his origin story, juxtaposed with that of his creator Walt Disney. [10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., Walt Disney Family Museum, 104 Montgomery St., S.F. Presidio]

Innerspace: Experimental art center CounterPulse hosts a fundraiser with live portrait painting, celestial performances, food, an open bar and a dance floor turned into a “queer starship.” [6 p.m., 80 Turk St., S.F.]

Magic Masquerade-Warhol’s Factory: Magic Theatre’s gala fundraiser, with dancing, cocktails, dining and an auction, honors philanthropist Rebecca Eisen and author-playwright Octavio Solis. [6 p.m., Gallery 308, Fort Mason, Landmark Building A, 2 Marina Blvd., S.F.]

Izaak TK & The Holy Know-Nothings: Singer-songwriter Taylor Kingman calls his group a “psychedelic doom boogie” band. [9 p.m. Bottom of the Hill, 1233 17th St., S.F.]

Underground Jazz Cabaret: “We Live Here!” features African-influenced jazz composer and mutli-instrumentalist Idris Ackamoor and his band The Pyramids in an event celebrating the 40th anniversary of Cultural Odyssey, the multi-disciplinary Bay Area performance company he cofounded. [8 p.m., Brava Theater Cabaret, 2781 24th St., S.F.]

Tom Reardon: In “Throwin’ a Ball Tonight,” the cabaret singer is joined by pianist Joe Wicht, drummer Roberta Drake, bassist John Greitzer, guitarist Billy Raphael and vocalists Melissa O’Keefe and Melissa McKenzie. [8 p.m., Feinstein’s at the Nikko, 222 Mason St., S.F.]

A Tribute to A Tribe Called Quest’s Midnight Marauders: Opening a three-night gig, the genre-bending show with 13 Bay Area bands celebrates the 1993 release, one of hip-hop’s most influential albums.[8:30 p.m., Yerba Buena Center for the Arts Forum, 701 Mission St., S.F.]

Outsider Art: Tattoo impresarios Ami James, Roxx , Kari Barba, Adam Vu Noir and Takahiro discuss evolving changes and challenges of tattoo art in connection with the exhibit “Lew the Jew and his Circle: Origins of American Tattoo.” [6:30 p.m., Contemporary Jewish Museum, 736 Mission St., S.F.]

Saga of Tanya the Evil-The Movie: Fathom Events and Crunchyroll present the U.S. theatrical debut, with subtitles, of the sequel to the anime TV Show based on the Japanese novel series by Carlo Zen and Shinobu Shinotsuk [7:30 p.m., SF Centre Century 9, 845 Market St., S.F.]

The Unlikely Candidates: Playing from their three Eps, the alt-pop quintet from Texas that formed in high school co-headlines with Los Angeles-based Irontom. [9 p.m., New Parish, 1743 San Pablo Ave., Oakland]

Kings: Shotgun Players open their run of the satire by Sarah Burgess about a new member of U.S. Congress determined to do something about the corruption she sees in politics with a preview performance. [8 p.m., Ashby Stage, 1901 Ashby Ave., Berkeley]