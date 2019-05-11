Good Day May 12-14, 2019

Walking Distance Dance Festival, Diana Gameros, Mother’s Day Rose Show, Todd Rundgren, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, Carsie Blanton, The Enchanted Forest, The Faint, Priced Out, Julie Orringer

Mary Armentrout Dance Theater kicks off the Walking Distance Dance Festival, a three-program event at ODC Theater and ODC Dance Commons running May 12-19. (Courtesy Michael Valiquette)

SUNDAY, MAY 12

Walking Distance Dance Festival: The eighth annual three-program, dual-site showcase, featuring artists from Los Angeles and the Bay Area, begins with “listening creates an opening,” a roving performance by Mary Armentrout Dance Theater. [6:30 p.m., ODC Theater, 3153 17th St., S.F.]

Diana Gameros: The singer and guitarist performs songs from her latest album, “Arrullo,” and salutes her family traditions and her Mexican roots, with a Mother’s Day concert that also features her mother and grandmother. [7 p.m., Brava Theater, 2781 24th St., S.F.]

Todd Rundgren: The rock star celebrates the release of his autobiography “The Individualist” with a concert featuring songs originally performed during the period covered in the book, from the 1960s to 1996. [8 p.m., Palace of Fine Arts, 3301 Lyon St., S.F.]

Mother’s Day Rose Show: Exhibitors show their award-winning garden roses at this annual celebration, which features displays, arrangements, photographs and bouquets. [12:30 to 4 p.m., County Fair Building, Hall of Flowers, Ninth Avenue and Lincoln Way, Golden Gate Park, S.F.]

Flagging in the Park: This gathering of “fluttering human butterflies” features DJs, music and the flow arts — fanning, flagging, poi and other movement-based disciplines. [1 to 4 p.m., National AIDS Memorial Grove, Nancy Pelosi and Bowling Green drives, Golden Gate Park, S.F.]

The Lightning Thief-The Percy Jackson Musical: Presented as part of Broadway San Jose’s current season, this touring stage musical follows the adventures of a son of Poseidon on a quest to prevent a war among the gods. [1 and 6:30 p.m., Center for the Performing Arts, 255 S. Almaden Blvd., San Jose]

Carsie Blanton: The New Orleans-based singer-songwriter, admired for catchy and witty tunes, performs material from her latest album “Buck Up,” in which she comments on political and personal disasters. [8 p.m., Independent, 628 Divisadero St., S.F.]

Alonzo King: The choreographer, Lines Ballet founder, and artist-in-residence at Grace Cathedral discusses the spiritual aspects of dance along with the cathedral’s “Year of the Body” theme. [9:30 a.m., Grace Cathedral, 1100 California St., S.F.]

Jack Quartet: The string quartet, which specializes in contemporary classical music, performs works by Elliott Carter, Zosha Di Castri and John Zorn, along with Medieval and Renaissance pieces. [3 p.m., McKenna Theatre, San Francisco State University, 1600 Holloway Ave., S.F.]

Camp Cope: The Australian alternative-rock trio, whose sophomore album “How to Socialize & Make Friends” received numerous “best of 2018” honors, performs. [7 p.m., Rickshaw Stop, 155 Fell St, S.F.]

MONDAY, MAY 13

Sandro Galea: The physician, epidemiologist and professor explains how socioeconomic factors determine who gets to be healthy in this country and discusses how we can become a healthier nation. [Noon, Commonwealth Club, 110 The Embarcadero, S.F.]

The Enchanted Forest: Focusing on elements of the forest, the sonic journey celebrating the earth features string and wind instruments, visual art and chanting, with audience members invited to lie down and gently sing along. [7:30 p.m., Grace Cathedral, 1100 California St., S.F.]

Odd Mondays: The reading series hosts an evening of Chinese diaspora stories with authors Vanessa Hua (“A River of Stars”), Yang Huang (“My Old Faithful”) and Kaitlin Solimine (“Empire of Glass”). [7 p.m., Folio Books, 3957 24th St., S.F.]

The Faint: The pioneering electro-punk band performs songs from its new album, “Egowerk,” whose themes include ego, the Internet and social media’s dark aspects. [8 p.m., the Chapel, 777 Valencia St., S.F.]

Bhaskar Sunkara: The political writer and founding editor of Jacobin magazine discusses his new book, “The Socialist Manifesto: The Case for Radical Politics in an Era of Extreme Inequality.” [7:30 p.m., First Congregational Church, 2345 Channing Way, Berkeley]

TUESDAY, MAY 14

Priced Out: The animated web series, world-premiering in a theatrical setting, addresses San Francisco’s affordable-housing shortage through a story about a high-school teacher and a pregnant tech gig worker looking for a place to live. [5:45 p.m., Roxie Theater, 3117 16th St., S.F.]

Julie Orringer: The author discusses “The Flight Portfolio,” her historical novel based on journalist Varian Fry’s rescue of Jewish artists and writers — including Hannah Arendt, Max Ernst, and Marc Chagall — threatened by the Nazis. [7 p.m., Jewish Community Center, 3200 California St., S.F.]

Häagen-Dazs Free Cone Day: One free scoop of ice cream in a cup, sugar cone or wafer cone is offering during the annual promotion. [4 to 8 p.m., Häagen-Dazs, San Francisco Centre, 865 Market St., S.F.]

MTT honored: The Museum of Performance + Design presents its 2019 Arts Medallion to San Francisco Symphony leader Michael Tilson Thomas at a cocktail reception and ceremony benefiting the museum. [5:30 p.m., Saint Joseph’s Arts Society, 1401 Howard St., S.F.]

Ani DiFranco: The singer-songwriter, poet, social activist and feminist icon talks about “No Walls and the Recurring Dream,” her memoir detailing her radical and eventful coming of age. [7 p.m., First Congregational Church, 2345 Channing Way, Berkeley]

Alpha Girls: “Women Upstarts in Silicon Valley” is the theme of a discussion featuring Julian Guthrie, author, “Alpha Girls”; Meaghan Rose, CEO, Rocksbox; and Magdalena Yesil, founding investor, Salesforce. [6:30 p.m., Commonwealth Club, 110 The Embarcadero, S.F.]

May-lee Chai: The author of “Useful Phrases for Immigrants” talks about this new collection of stories, whose themes include migration and its ripple effects. [6 p.m., Main Library, Latino/Hispanic Community Rooms A and B, 100 Larkin St., S.F.]