Good Day May 1-2,2019

“The Cameraman” starring Buster Keaton opens the San Francisco Silent Film Festival at the Castro. (Courtesy SF Silent Film Festival)

WEDNESDAY, MAY 1

The Camerman: The five-day San Francisco Silent Film Festival begins with the 1928 Buster Keaton comedy about an aspiring newsreel photographer who falls for a secretary, with musical accompaniment by Timothy Brock conducting San Francisco Conservatory of Music students; at 8:30 p.m., a separately ticketed party at McRoskey Mattress Company follows. [7 p.m., Castro Theatre, 429 Castro St., S.F.]

Devin Dawson: The country singer-songwriter, whose debut “Dark Horse” made Rolling Stone’s best country albums of 2018 list, appears to benefit the California Fire Foundation. [8 p.m., Slim’s, 333 11th St., S.F.]

San Francisco Zoo Free Day: A public program offers residents of San Francisco showing valid ID and proof of residence free admission to Northern California’s largest zoological park. [10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sloat Boulevard at the Great Highway, S.F.]

May Day Action: Freedom Socialist Party Bay Area workers organizing against racism and sexism, unsafe worksites and abuse of employees gather, march and speak out. [4 p.m., rally at Embarcadero Plaza, Market and Steuart streets; march to City Hall, for 5 p.m. rally in Civic Center Plaza, Polk and Grove streets, S.F.]

Dan Cummins: The standup comic and reality TV producer opens a three-night engagement on his “The Happy Murder Tour.” [8 p.m., Punch Line, 444 Battery St., S.F.]

Anton Stuebner: The artist reads from “You are not alone,” an essay connected to “With(out) With(in) the very moment,” an exhibition reflecting on the gay liberation movement and HIV/AIDS activism, followed by a screening of Michael Wallin’s “Black Sheep Boy.” [6:30 p.m., S.F. Arts Commission Gallery, 401 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Anam Zakaria: The author and educator discusses her book “Between the Great Divide: A Journey into Pakistan-administered Kashmir,” an empathetic volume detailing the plight of native Kashmiri enduring violence and living in a disputed territory caught between India and Pakistan. [6 p.m., Main Library, Learning Studio, 100 Larkin St., S.F.]

Helen Zia: The author of “Last Boat Out of Shanghai: The Epic Story of the Chinese who Fled Mao’s Revolution,” which details real-life stories of four young people caught up in the mass exodus of Shanghai in the wake of China’s 1949 Communist Revolution, appears in conversation with Sherry Hu. [6:30 p.m., Koret Auditorium, Main Library, 100 Larkin St., S.F.]

A Funny Thing Happened: Storytellers sign up to share funny tales in the first-Wednesday-of-the month event presented by The SetUp. [8 p.m., Beer Basement, 222 Hyde St., S.F.]

Henry Jamison: The indie-folk singer-songwriter from Burlington, Vt., deconstructs “toxic fraternity” on his new album “Gloria Duplex.” [7:30 p.m., Rickshaw Stop, 155 Fell St., S.F.]

David Brooks: The New York Times columnist speaks about his book “The Second Mountain: The Quest for a Moral Life” with Commonwealth Club President Gloria Duffy at a sold-out ticketed event. [Noon, Schultz Hall, Oshman Family JCC, 3921 Fabian Way, Palo Alto]

Fantastic Negrito: The Grammy-winning singers-songwriter from Oakland kicks off a summer series of free downtown street performances continuing through October. [Noon, Latham Square, 1615 Broadway, Oakland]

Destination-Space Station-Beyond: Former NASA astronauts Tammy Jernigan and Jeff Wisoff share spaceflight experiences — including building the International Space Station and conducting spacewalks — at the fundraiser for Tri Valley District Boy Scouts. [7 p.m., Bankhead Theater, 2400 First St., Livermore]

THURSDAY, MAY 2

Ariana Grande: The teen performer turned pop/R&B star is on her “Sweetener” tour, promoting her albums: 2018’s “Sweetener” and 2019’s “Thank U, Next.” [8 p.m., SAP Center, 525 W. Santa Clara St., San Jose]

MUTEK: The second annual festival of music, arts and technology, a four-day event, begins with “A/Visions 1,” which features shows in California Academy of Sciences’ planetarium by Robert Koch and Canadian art collective susy.technology, as well as ambient and DJ sets. [6 to 9 p.m., 55 Music Concourse Drive, Golden Gate Park, S.F.]

Hayes Carll: The easygoing Texas singer-songwriter (who won a 2008 Americana Music Association award for the single “She Left Me for Jesus”) has a new album “What It Is.” [8 p.m., Great American Music Hall, 859 O’Farrell St., S.F.]

Agrarianaa-Art Inspired by APA Agricultural Roots: Asian American Women Artists Association and the Asian Pacific Islander Cultural Center host a reception, with performances, to open the multidisciplinary, group show focusing on ancestral farming, addressing related issues such as migrant labor, environmental activism and land and food sovereignty. [6 to 9 p.m., SOMArts Cultural Center, 934 Brannan St., S.F.]

My Stroke of Luck: Radiologist Diane Barnes brings back her one-woman show in which she recounts her experience of having a stroke and her path to recovery. [8 p.m., Marsh, 2120 Allston Way, Berkeley]

Karen Margolis: The artist’s solo show “False Positives,” a collection of intricate abstract works on paper combining collage, burning, sewing and painting, opens with a reception. [5:30 to 7:30 p.m., K. Imperial Fine Art, 49 Geary St., S.F.]

Mimi Plumb: “Landfall,” a show of black-and-white dystopian photographs by the California artist, opens with a reception. [5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Robert Koch Gallery, 49 Geary St., S.F.]

Not a Genuine Black Man: Brian Copeland reprises his long-running solo show, his exploration of race and identity in which he tells his story of growing up San Leandro in the 1970s as one of its few African-American residents. [7:30 p.m., Marsh, 1062 Valencia St., S.F.]

Ira Resnick: The professional celebrity photographer and vintage movie poster collector signs copies of “The Seventies: A Photographic Journey,” which “evokes the cultural and social upheaval” of the era.” [6 p.m., Book Passage, 1 Ferry Building, S.F.]

Silicon Valley Eats-A Taste for Innovation: Opening May 2 and running through Sept. 8, the exhibitionexplores how what humans consume affects lives, culture and the planet. [Noon to 5 p.m., Los Altos History Museum, 51 S. San Antonio Road, Los Altos]

CHEFS Gala: Chef Martin Yan and The Foodie Chap Liam Mayclem appear at the fundraiser for Episcopal Community Services, a nonprofit serving homeless people. [6:30 p.m., Bespoke, fourth floor, Westfield Centre, 845 Market St., S.F.]

Deborah Voigt: The acclaimed soprano performs American songs and classics, accompanied by pianist Steven Bailey. [7:30 p.m., Herbst Theatre, 401 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Jordan B. Peterson: The professor of psychology at the University of Toronto known for the best-selling “12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos” appears in a ticketed talk presented by Independent Institute. [6:30 p.m., Marines Memorial Theatre, 609 Sutter St., S.F.]

Life Sucks: Custom Made Theatre Co. opens previews of its local premiere of Aaron Posner’s comedy, described as a “brash reworking” of Chekhov’s “Uncle Vanya.” [8 p.m., 533 Sutter St., S.F.]

DocLands Documentary Film Festival: The third annual event, running four days with 44 films, opens with the premiere of “Runner,” a profile of Sudenese Olympic athlete Guor Marial Maker, who will be in attendance with director Bill Gallagher. [7 p.m., Smith Rafael Film Center, 1118 Fourth St., San Rafael]

Joe Kaplow: The Santa Cruz indie folk artist releases the album “Time Spent In Between.” [8 p.m., Lost Church, 65 Capp St., S.F.]

Wand: Moving from garage rock to a more introspective sound, the California band is the “shifting but unmistakable collaboration” between Sofia Arreguin (keys, vocals), Cory Hanson (guitar, vocals), Robert Cody (guitar), Lee Landey (bass) and Evan Burrows (drums). [8 p.m., Independent, 628 Divisadero St. S.F.]