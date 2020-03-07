Good Day March 8-10, 2020

Patti Smith, Hannah Berner, Max von Essen, Bowie Celebration, Gail Archer, Ensemble for These Times, Neal Francis, Okay Kaya, Cult of Luna, Ásgeir, Left Coast Chamber Ensemble, Pavel Haas Quartet, Boris Giltburg, Tracy Bonham

The multi-award wining Pavel Haas Quartet and Boris Giltburg appear in a San Francisco Performances concert on March 10 at the Herbst Theatre. (Photos courtesy Marco Borggreve, Sasha Gusov)

SUNDAY, MARCH 8

Patti Smith: Opening a two-night run, the veteran rocker appears with her band and Oliver Ray, her former guitarist, a singer-songwriter promoting his solo debut effort. [8 p.m., Fillmore, 1805 Geary Blvd., S.F.]

Hannah Berner: The former pro tennis player turned content creator and podcast host, who’s also on Bravo’s “Summer House,” does standup comedy. [7:30 p.m., Cobb’s Comedy Club, 925 Columbus Ave., S.F.]

Max von Essen: Bay Area Cabaret presents the Grammy and Drama Desk nominee in his solo West Coast debut, with pianist Billy Stritch, in “Call Me Old Fashioned: The American Standard.” [5 p.m., Venetian Room, Fairmont Hotel, 950 Mason St., S.F.]

Bowie Celebration: Alumni from David Bowie’s bands — including Mike Garson, Gerry Leonard, Carmine Rojas, Charlie Sexton, Kevin Armstrong and Alan Childsm — play “Diamond Dogs” and “Ziggy Stardust.” [8 p.m., Bimbo’s 365 Club, 1025 Columbus Ave., S.F.]

Gail Archer: The renowned concert organist, recording artist and choral conductor performs a free program of works by female composers. [7 p.m., Cathedral of St. Mary of the Assumption, 111 Gough St., S.F.]

Neal Francis: One critic called the funk and soul singer’s sound “New Orleans meets the Midwest with a little bit of California sun shining in the background.” [8 p.m., Brick & Mortar, 1710 Mission St., S.F.]

Ensemble for These Times — soprano Nanette McGuinness, cellist Anne Lerner and pianist Dale Tsang — appears in a program of commissioned works called “Mothers and Daughters” on March 8. (Courtesy photo)

Ensemble for These Times: The chamber trio’s program “Mothers & Daughters” features guests Laura Reynolds, English horn, and Ilana Blumberg, violin, playing three commissioned works by Elinor Armer, David Garner and Brennan Stokes and instrumental works. [7 p.m., Noe Valley Ministry 1021 Sanchez St., S.F.]

Dragonfly Designs Grand Opening: The jewelry-making and crafts company hosts the gathering with free activity stations for families, a raffle, refreshments and a cute photo booth. [11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Up Academy, 151 W. 20th Ave., San Mateo]

Spring Concert Series: In the first of three programs, organist James Welch plays songs arranged by California composer Dale Wood including “Amazing Grace,” “Simple Gifts,” and “How Great Thou Art.” [3 p.m., First Church of Christ Scientist, 3045 Cowper St., Palo Alto]

Purim Family Festival: San Francisco’s Jewish Community Center hosts the free holiday costume party for families, with refreshments (Hamantaschen cookies), crafts, games and the Octopretzel Variety Show, featuring a seven-piece band and puppet show. [11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., 3200 California St., S.F.]

Welcome to The Cancer Café: In her solo show, Judith C. — a physical therapist clinician who was diagnosed with multiple myeloma — details her personal journey from provider to patient. [2 p.m., Marsh, 2120 Allston Way, Berkeley]

What Do the Women Say?-Power, Privilege, & Agency: The program showcasing Middle Eastern artists includes Kathreen Khavari as the voice of Ms Marvel, the first Muslim super hero; Egyptian violinist Basma Edrees; Iranian dancer Aisan Hoss; and an excerpt of a play by Iranian playwright, Naghmeh Samini. [8 p.m., Brava Theater Center, 2781 24th St., S.F.]

Dragonforce: “Extreme Power Metal” is the most recent release from the collective based in London featuring guitarists Herman Li and Sam Totman. [7 p.m., Regency Ballroom, 1300 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Unitarian Universalist Sunday Forum: The 1619 Project, the New York Times magazine special edition about slavery and its social and political repercussions, is the topic. [9:30 a.m., First Unitarian Universalist Society, 1187 Franklin St., S.F.]

Saint Michael Trio: In “Debussy: France’s Master Impressionist,” the group offers slides, commentary and demonstrations of the composer’s delicate, refined compositions. [3 p.m., Montalvo Arts, 15400 Montalvo Road, Saratoga]

Livermore Valley Opera: Alexander Zemlinsky’s “A Florentine Tragedy” and Puccini’s “Gianni Schicchi,” marking the beginning and end of 19th century Romanticism, are on the program. [2 p.m., Bankhead Theater, 2400 First St., Livermore]

Working Women’s Day March & Celebration: Sponsored by Gabriela Oakland, a progressive Filipino women’s organization and its allies, the event marks the 112th anniversary of International Working Women’s Day, promoting women’s rights and liberation. [1 to 4 p.m., Fruitvale Village, 3340 E. 12th St., Oakland]

MONDAY, MARCH 9

Okay Kaya: “Watch This Liquid Pour Itself” is the newest release from the project of melancholy electronic pop artist Kaya Wilkins. [8:30 p.m., Cafe Du Nord, 2174 Market St., S.F.]

Cult of Luna: The Swedish heavy metal band headlines a show with singer-songwriter Emma Ruth Rundle and Los Angeles progressive metal veterans Intronaut. [8 p.m., Slim’s, 333 11th St., S.F.]

Ásgeir: The award-winning Icelandic musician’s album “Bury The Moon” recalls “Bon Iver’s unworldly vocals and James Blake’s graceful electronic touch.” [8 p.m., Great American Music Hall, 859 O’Farrell St., S.F.]

Left Coast Chamber Ensemble: “Fairytale Pieces” includes Schumann’s “Fairytale Pieces” for viola, Chris Castro’s renditions of myths about Coyote and Old Man Farmer, and the premiere of Carl Schimmel’s “Ladle Rat Rotten Hut,” a “topsy-turvy Little Red Riding Hood for the 21st century.” [7:30 p.m., Conservatory of Music, 50 Oak St., S.F.]

Odd Mondays: The reading series hosts Allie Larkin, author of “Swimming for Sunlight,” Jon Sindell with “The Pugilist Poets of Venice” and Mathangi Subramanian with “A People’s History of Heaven.” [6:30 p.m., Folio Books, 3957 24th St., S.F.]

Tokyo Godfathers: Satoshi Kon’s animated, unconventional holiday classic screens in an English-language dubbed version, presented by Fathom Events. [7 p.m., Century 9 SF Centre, 845 Market St., S.F; Metreon, 135 Fourth St., S.F.; Daly City 20, 1901 Junipero Serra Blvd., Daly City]

Joe D’Alessandro: The president and CEO of SF Travel appears in the Hotel Vitale Speaker Series, with ticket sales ($15 per person) benefiting Equality of California; happy hour at 4 p.m. precedes the talk. 6 p.m., 8 Mission St., S.F.]

Whitacre: The mountain rock band from Denver fusing “Americana, folk and rock with punk tinges” appears on a bill with headliners Boy Named Banjo. [8:30 p.m., Cornerstone, 2367 Shattuck Ave., Berkeley]

TUESDAY, MARCH 10

Pavel Haas Quartet, Boris Giltburg: San Francisco Performances presents the Prague-based ensemble and pianist in a program of Eastern European chamber music featuring Dvorak’s Piano Quintet No. 2 in A Major, Op. 81. [7:30 p.m., Herbst Theatre, 401 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Tracy Bonham: Opening a two-day run, the alt-pop rocker performs a stripped-down set of new songs and fan favorites, joined by genre-crossing upright bassist, Rene Hart. [8:15 p.m., Lost Church, 65 Capp St., S.F.]

Shopping: “All or Nothing” is the fourth album from the disco-punk band that formed in 2012 in the young, queer, East London scene. [8 p.m., Rickshaw Stop, 155 Fell St., S.F.]

Women and Speculative Fiction: Pat Murphy, Rebecca Gomez Farrell, Madeleine Robins, Lisa Goldstein and M. Luke McDonell read from and discuss their works of science fiction and fantasy in the San Francisco Public Library’s SF by the Bay program, which focuses on the genres and continues through April 30. [5:30 p.m., Main Library, Latino/Hispanic Room, 100 Larkin St., S.F.]

Calendar

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/