Good Day March 4-5, 2020

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4

Colin Hay: For the past decade, the frontman, songwriter and vocalist of Men at Work (“Down Under,” “Overkill,” “Who Can It Be Now?”) has been introducing himself to a new generation of fans. [8 p.m., Palace of Fine Arts Theatre, 3601 Lyon St., S.F.]

Adam Ray: The actor and comedian — most recently the voice of Swift Wind in the 2019 “She-Ra and the Princesses of Power” — kicks off a four-day standup comedy gig. [8 p.m., Punch Line, 444 Battery St., S.F.]

Eat Something: Evan Bloom, co-owner of Wise Sons Jewish Delicatessen, with co-authors Rachel Levin and George McCalman, discuss their new book, subtitled “A Wise Sons Cookbook for Jews Who Like Food and Food Lovers Who Like Jews.” [7:30 p.m., Green Apple Books, 1231 Ninth Ave., S.F.]

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child: Through April 1, “Wizarding World” Wednesday two-show performances of the West Coast production of the hit plays based on J. K. Rowling’s famed characters include talkbacks with the cast, photo opportunites and “surprise magical treats.” [2 and 7:30 p.m., Curran, 445 Geary St., S.F.]

Michael Barenboim & West-Eastern Divan Orchestra: The violinist appears with an ensemble of Arab and Israeli musicians “defying ﬁerce political divides in the Middle East.” [7:30 p.m., Bing Hall, 327 Lasuen St., Stanford University]

Michaela Anne: The Nashville-based singer-songwriter plays from her catchy third country crossover album “Desert Dove,” which made Rolling Stone, Stereogum and No Depression’s top 10 lists for 2019. [8 p.m., Amado’s, 998 Valencia St., S.F.]

The Tim and Eric Mandatory Attendance Tour: Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim, famed for their Adult Swim comedy show, are on tour with more “spoofs, goofs and insanity and very special surprises.” [8 p.m., Warfield, 982 Market St., S.F.]

Joanne Bagshaw: In “Women’s New Roles in the Workplace,” the psychotherapist-scholar and author of “The Feminist Handbook” and professor Kellie McElhaney, executive director of the Center for Equity, Gender and Leadership, speak on the #MeToo era and big societal changes regarding women and power. [6 p.m., Commonwealth Club, 110 The Embarcadero, S.F.]

2020 Schwabacher Recital Series: Mezzo-soprano Simone McIntosh and tenor Zhengyi Bai, with conductor and San Francisco Opera music staff Robert Mollicone on piano, perform works by Messiaen, Strauss and Bellini. [7:30 p.m., Taube Atrium Theater, Veterans Building, fourth floor, 401 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

The Sea and Cake: On the new release “Any Day,” the Chicago-based indie band moves away from heavily electronic layers of previous recent albums. [8 p.m., Chapel, 777 Valencia St., S.F.]

Drama: The Chicago-based duo of Na’el Shehade and Via Rosa, former Californians whose sound mixes R&B and dance, plays the second date of a sold-out run. [8 p.m., Independent, 628 Divisadero St., S.F.[

They Promised Her the Moon: TheatreWorks begins previews of the Northern California premiere of Laurel Ollstein’s play about Jerrie Cobb, a pioneering female aviator who trained to go into space at the same time as NASA’s Mercury Seven astronauts. [8 p.m., Lucie Stern Theatre, 1305 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto]

THURSDAY, MARCH 5

The Forgotten Empress: The multimedia South Asian dance production from Farah Yasmeen Shaikh and Noorani Dance is based on the history and life of Empress Noor Jahan, exploring the influence she had in 17th century Mughal India and how she maintained her power in a male-dominated empire, to be almost forgotten in the latter years of her life and in death. [7:30 p.m., Z Space, 450 Florida St., S.F.]

Lawrence: Brother-sister duo Clyde and Gracie Lawrence head up the pop-soul outfit that follows in the tradition of singers and songwrtiers the siblings grew up listening to, such as Stevie Wonder, Randy Newman, and Aretha Franklin. [8 p.m., Fillmore, 1805 Geary Blvd., S.F.]

Aries Spears: The comic, a former castmember of “Mad TV,” opens a three-day standup engagement. [8 p.m., Cobbs Comedy Club, Columbus Ave., S.F.]

Toni Stone: American Conservatory Theater Artistic Director Pam MacKinnon directs the company’s West Coast debut of Lydia R. Diamond’s play about the first woman to play professional baseball with men as a member of the Negro League’s Indianapolis Clowns; the show opens in previews on a “bike to the theater night” with free valet bike parking. [7:30 p.m., Geary Theater, 415 Geary St., S.F.]

Encounters with Merián Soto: The veteran dance artist from Puerto Rico and Philadelphia shares solo work from her past and new dances developed locally as part of Margaret Jenkins’ program supporting lives and histories of senior dancers. [7 p.m., Margaret Jenkins Dance Lab, 301 Eighth St.,Suite 200, S.F.]

Sarah Menefee: The poet reads from her new book “Cement” in an evening of storytelling and ritual with Haitian-born poet and performer Boadiba. [7 p.m., Green Arcade, 1680 Market St., S.F.]

Evan Giia: The classically trained electro-pop singer from Brooklyn is on her Just Be Real tour. [8 p.m., Independent, 628 Divisadero St., S.F.[

Seratones: On its second album “Power,” the five-piece band from Louisiana fronted by A.J. Haynes trades in the “brash proto-punk of its critically acclaimed debut for a timeless brand of gritty soul.” [8:30 p.m., Bottom of The Hill, 1233 17th St., S.F.]

E. Latimer: The author of the young adult title “Witches of Ash and Ruin,” in which “modern witchcraft blends with ancient Celtic mythology in an epic clash of witches and gods,” appears in conversation with Katy Rose Pool, author of the fantasy “There Will Come a Darkness: Age of Darkness #1.” [7 p.m., Books Inc., 601 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Calendar

