Good Day March 3-5, 2020

“Of Here from There,” a sculpture-and-video installation presented by the San Francisco Art Institute and Creativity Explored, an organization supporting artists with developmental disabilities, opens with a reception on Friday at Fort Mason. (Courtesy Creativity Explored)

THURSDAY, MARCH 5

Magic Man: Kevin Blake brings back his popular show, an “awe-inspiring” mix of spoken word, music, comedy, sleight-of-hand, mentalist feats and illusions on every other Thursday through April 30. [8 p.m., Palace Theater, 644 Broadway, S.F.]

DaVido: American-born Nigerian Afrobeat singer, songwriter and record producer David Adedeji Adeleke is on his “A Good Time” tour; Mick Jenkins also is on the bill. [7 p.m., Midway, 900 Marin St., S.F.]

Christopher Paul Stelling: NPR has called the North Carolina-based musician “an intense singer” who “lyrically has that poetic sense of mystery you can find in the songs of Bob Dylan.” [8 p.m., Amado’s, 998 Valencia St., S.F.]

FRIDAY, MARCH 6

Of Here From There-De Aquí Desde Allá: Creativity Explored & San Francisco Art Institute open the installation by Ana Teresa Fernández and Creativity Exlpored artists (with disabilities) that surrounds visitors with fantastical, large-scale sculptures on which animated and time-lapse videos are projected. [6 to 9 p.m., S.F. Art Institute, Pier 2, Fort Mason, 2 Marina Blvd., S.F.]

Craft Chocolate Experience: The weekend festival dedicated to educating, entertaining and promoting the craft chocolate industry — with participation from bean-to-bar makers, chocolatiers, pastry chefs and cacao bean growers from some 20 countries — begins with an opening night party. [7 to 10 p.m., Palace of Fine Arts, 3601 Lyon St., S.F.]

Kiss: The rock legends with anthemic hits, garish getups and live shows with dry ice, smoke bombs, blood spitting and more are on their End of the Road Word Tour; David Lee Roth opens. [7:30 p.m., Oakland Arena, 7000 Coliseum Way, Oakland]

Reflect-Interactive Sensory Museum: Local women appear in the three-day International Women’s Day-themed event, a “unique guided sensory experience-meets-performance” aimed at educating about, and reaching, gender equality in the workplace. [7 p.m., S.F. Mint, 88 Fifth St., S.F.]

Midtown Social: San Francisco’s “sun-soaked indie soul band” releases the album “Fantastic Colors,” described as a “love letter to its hometown amid a perilous time when reverence is essential for collective healing.” [9 p.m., Independent, 628 Divisadero St., S.F.]

Never the Sinner: Based on a real event in the U.S. in 1924, the Off-Broadway hit tells how two wealthy young men (Nathan Leopold and Richard Loeb) murdered a 14-year-old boy for no other reason than to prove they were superior beings above the law. [8 p.m., Exit Theatre, 156 Eddy St., S.F. ]

The Living Earth Show: The “ferociously creative” percussion-guitar duo of Travis Andrews and Andy Meyerson begins a weekend festival with M. Lamar’s “Lordship and Bondage: The Birth of the Negro Superman,” an original 10-movement song cycle. [8 p.m., ODC Theater, 3153 17th St., S.F.]

International Women’s Day Happy Hour with the League of Women Voters: San Francisco’s League of Women Voters of San Francisco celebrates the 100th anniversary of the civic group and of the passage of the 19th amendment at the benefit gathering. [7 to 9 p.m., Tonic Bar, 895 Post St., S.F.]

Queeries: Painter Joseph Abbati’s gallery show, an “inquiry on the masculine figure and forms of expression from a queer point of view,” opens with a reception. [8 to 10 p.m., Strut, 470 Castro St., S.F.]

Sweet Fascination: The solo exhibition of oil paintings of sweet and kitschy objects suspended in luscious backgrounds by Ingrid V. Wells opens with a reception. [6 to 10 p.m., Voss Gallery, 3344 20th St., S.F.]

American Nightmare: The hardcore punk band from Boston celebrating its 20th anniversary plays on a bill with Ceremony, described by one critic as ““Devo-esque.” [9 p.m., Fillmore, 1805 Geary Blvd., S.F.]

Weaving Spirits Festival of Two-Spirit Performance: California Native, Relocated Native and Visiting Native performers appear in traditional, experimental and drag pieces in the showcase organized by an intergenerational team of indigenous community leaders. [8 p.m. CounterPulse, 80 Turk St., S.F.]

Bambara: Noise Pop presents the brooding, dark punk band established in Athens, Georgia by twin brothers Reid and Blaze Bateh and bassist William Brookshire. [9 p.m., Cafe Du Nord, 2174 Market St., S.F.]

San Francisco Ballet Program 4: George Balanchine’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” based on Shakespeare’s play and set to music by Mendelssohn, is presented for the first time in 34 yeara in a 10-performance run. [8 p.m., War Memorial Opera House, 301 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Alon Nechushtan Jazz Quartet: Sunset Music and Arts presents the pianist-composer and his ensemble in a “klezmer-jazz project” concert. [7:30 p.m., Incarnation Episcopal Church, 1750 29th Ave., S.F.]

Russ Thomas: Lee Child, author of the Jack Reacher thrillers, called the English writer and bookseller’s debut novel “Firewatching” a “pitch-perfect blend of the best of the old and the best of the new — all the traditional strengths and charms are here, with a fresh and relevant 21st-century edge.” [7 p.m., Book Passage, 51 Tamal Vista Blvd., Corte Madera]

Joffrey Ballet: Opening a three-day run, Cal Performances hosts the Chicago-based troupe performing dances by Nicolas Blanc, Justin Peck, and California premieres of works by Liam Scarlett and Stephanie Martinez. [8 p.m., Zellerbach Hall, Bancroft Way and Dana Street, Berkeley]

SATURDAY, MARCH 7

Fellini 100-Homage to Federico Fellini: Cinema Italia San Francisco’s day-long series dedicated to the groundbreaking film director includes separately ticketed screenings of “La strada,” (12:30 p.m.), Juliet of the Spirits (3 p.m.), Amarcord (6 p.m.) and “I Vitelloni” (10 p.m.) along with a party. [12:30 p.m., Castro Theatre, 429 Castro St., S.F.]

Anamanaguchi: The New York band, pioneers in the video game world of chiptune music, are promoting the new album “[USA],” which has a wider sonic palette of voices and sounds than previous releases. [8 p.m., August Hall, 420 Mason St., S.F.]

Yoshi Flower: “Peer Pleasure” is the latest release from the self-described “anti-pop anti-hero” who’s been informed by electronic, hip-hop and rock. [9 p.m., Cafe Du Nord, 2174 Market St., S.F.]

Bandini-Chiacchiaretta Duo: Decca recording artists Giampaolo Bandini, guitar, and Cesare Chiacchiaretta, bandoneon, playing tango and more, make their San Francisco debut. [7:30 p.m., St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 1111 O’Farrell St., S.F.]

Southeast Community Center Groundbreaking Block Party: Music, food, family-friendly activities, prizes, speakers and appearances by artists Kenyatta A.C. Hinkle, Mildred Howard and Phillip Hua, whose work is at the center, make up the festivities. [11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 1550 Evans Ave., S.F.]

Mark Lettieri: The guitarist, a Bay Area native and a member of the multi-Grammy jazz and funk collective Snarky Puppy, appears in a free concert. [7:30 p.m., Tateuchi Hall, Community School of Music and Arts, 230 San Antonio Circle, Mountain View]

Flower Bulb Day 2020: Visitors may pick a bunch of free flowers at the tulip garden presented by Royal Anthos. [1 to 4 p.m., Union Square, 333 Post St., S.F.]

Culinary Clash: In its first weekend, the annual cooking school competition and scholarship event serves up menus created by Tina Tian and Justin Griffin, culinary students at City College of San Francisco. [5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Mark Hopkins Hotel, 1 Nob Hill, 999 California St., S.F.]

The Fab Four: With note-for-note renditions of “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “Yesterday,” “A Day In The Life,” “Twist And Shout,” “Here Comes The Sun” and “Hey Jude”, the act is billed as “the ultimate Beatles tribute.” [8 p.m., Palace of Fine Arts, 3301 Lyon St., S.F.]

AC Sapphire: The ethereal folk rock songwriter from Portland performs her debut EP “Omni Present.” [7 p.m., Make Out Room, 3225 22nd St., S.F.]

Bill Kanegiser, Alexander String Quartet: The guitarist and ensemble play a “British invasion” concert with the U.S. premiere of Sting and Dusan Bogdanovich’s “Prism—Six Songs by Sting,” works by Leo Brouwer, Ian Krouse and John Dowland. [7:30 p.m., Herbst Theatre, 401 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Zack Villere: The internet and DIY sensation, originally from Louisiana, plays from his second album “Cardboard City.” [9 p.m., Slim’s, 333 11th St., S.F.]

Duo SF: Sunset Music and Arts presents guitarists Christopher Mallet and Robert Miller playing Beatles songs, tangos by Astor Piazzolla, “La Vida Breve” by Manuel de Falla and others. [7:30 p.m., Incarnation Episcopal Church, 1750 29th Ave., S.F.]

Pi Jacobs: The Los Angeles-based Americana roots rocker’s new release is “Two Truths and a Lie.” [7:15 p.m., Lost Church, 65 Capp St., S.F.]

Olivia Jean: California Women’s Music presents the “bubblegum garage” songwriter who comingles surf guitar, 1960s girl group harmonies and punk on her new album “Night Owl.” [6:30 p.m., Bottom of the Hill, 1233 17th St., S.F.]

Converging Passages: The program features dance by Bay Area artists Chelsea Boyd Brown & Collaborators, Qilo Matzen and Unruly Body Tanztheater, and Midwest choreographers Kathleen Hickey and Renee Murray. [8 p.m., Shawl Anderson Dance Center, 2704 Alcatraz Ave., Berkeley]

Roberto Fonseca: The Grammy-nominated Cuban pianist, vocalist, composer and bandleader has a “questing jazz sensibility and deep roots in the Afro-Cuban tradition.” [8 p.m., Freight & Salvage, 2020 Addison St., Berkeley]

Cantare Con Vivo: The community choir performs “Considering Matthew Shepard,” a 95-minute oratorio by Craig Hella Johnson about the life, death and legacy of Matthew Shepard, the Wyoming teen who became a national figure after he was beaten and left for dead for being gay. [7:30 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church, 1 Lawson Road, Kensington]

