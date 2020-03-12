Good Day March 12-14, 2020

The Baltimore Waltz, Yacht Rock Revue, Looking Over the President’s Shoulder, Confession, Oh My Goddess!, Winchester Mystery House Flashlight Tour, Click Tracks, Oliver Brett, Dan Deacon, PUP, Pi Day

Yacht Rock Revue, which covers 1970s-80s tunes and has an album of originals called “Hot Dads In Tight Jeans,” is slated to play August Hall on Friday, March 13. (Courtesy photo)

Due to the evolution of the coronavirus public health threat, it’s recommended to check with presenting organizations to see if the following events remain scheduled.

THURSDAY, MARCH 12

A Baltimore Waltz: Dragon Theatre stages Paula Vogel’s love letter to her brother who died of AIDS in the height of the epidemic in the 1980s, running in repertory with another adult-themed show through April 5. [8 p.m., 2120 Broadway, Redwood City]

FRIDAY, MARCH 13

Yacht Rock Revue: The band, which started out playing “guilty pleasure” covers of 1970s-80s hits, released “Hot Dads In Tight Jeans,” its first album of original tunes, in February. [8:30 p.m., August Hall, 420 Mason St., S.F.]

Looking Over the President’s Shoulder: Tabard Theatre opens a revival of its 2013 production of James Still’s play starring James Creer as the White House chief butler who served four U.S. presidents and their families, from Hoover to Eisenhower. [8 p.m., San Pedro Square, 29 N. San Pedro St., San Jose]

Confession: Dragon Theatre presents the world premiere by Barry Slater, which is set in the 1980s and tells the story of two estranged brothers — one a gangster, the other a priest — who find themselves together one last time. [8 p.m., 2120 Broadway, Redwood City]

Oh My Goddess!: In Sherry Glaser’s one-person, two-character play, billed as “a comedy of Biblical proportions,” a great Jewish mother is channeled through a reluctant hero and 2020 presidential candidate, Miguel De Cervantes. [8 p.m., Marsh, 2120 Allston Way, Berkeley]

Winchester Mystery House Flashlight Tour: On Friday the 13th (and Saturday March 14, due to popular demand) guests are guided through the mansion as they learn about the haunted history of the home, which has 13 bathrooms, 13 fireplaces and 13 steps in its flight of stairs. [7 p.m. to midnight (hourly entry), 525 S. Winchester Blvd., San Jose]

Alameda Point Vintage Fashion Faire: In its 10th year, the two-day event and sale of fashions from every era opens with an early-buy shopping session with cocktails and a vintage fashion contest, with $100 prize toward shopping the show. [6 p.m., Michaan’s Annex Auction Showroom, 2701 Monarch St., Alameda]

Click Tracks: Choreographer Helen Wicks’ show, inspired by the history of film scores and newsreels and created in collaboration with rigger Benjy Young, features aerial dancers performing on a four-story tightwire. [8 p.m., Space 124, Project Artaud, 401 Alabama St., S.F.]

Oliver Brett, Dan Hively: Sunset Music and Arts presents organist Brett, from King’s College in Cambridge, England, and horn player Hivley in a program with Beethoven’s Horn Sonata in F and other organ works by Mendelssohn, Mozart, Schubert and Schumann. [7:30 p.m., Incarnation Episcopal Church, 1750 29th Ave.., S.F.]

The Lone Bellow: “Half Moon Light” is the fourth studio album by the alt-country Americana trio from Brooklyn, featuring Zach Williams, Kanene Donehey Pipkin and Brian Elmquist. [9 p.m., Fillmore, 1805 Geary Blvd., S.F.]

SATURDAY, MARCH 14

Dan Deacon: Billboard described the musician’s latest album “Mystic Familiar” as “controlled chaos, expressed through a bevy of electronics, but also piano, strings and saxophone.” [8 p.m., Fillmore, 1805 Geary Blvd., S.F.]

PUP: “Morbid Stuff,” the 2019 album by the punk band from Toronto, Ontario, made best of lists from outfits including NPR, Stereogum, Consequence Of Sound, Uproxx and AV Club; Screaming Females, The Drew Thomson Foundation open. [9 p.m., Regency Ballroom, 1300 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Exploratorium Pi Day: At its 33rd annual event founded by physicist Larry Shaw, the interactive science center celebrates the never-ending number (3.14159….) and Albert Einstein’s birthday with pi-themed activities including a 1:59 p.m. procession and tastes of pie. [10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Pier 15, Embarcadero at Green Street, S.F.]

GayC/DC: The only all-gay tribute to the music of AC/DC founded by Chris Freeman, bass player from iconic queer punk band Pansy Division, headlines a bill with the queer party punk band Homobiles, and Middle Aged Queers, who callthemselves “Bay Area queerdos making noise in the sunset prime of our lives.” [9 p.m., Bottom of the Hill, 1233 17th St., S.F.]

Steel Betty: The trio from Austin, Texas, coalesces diverse musical influences — bluegrass, folk, blues, Tex-Mex, and classic country — in a style deemed “new age, old time. [7:30 p.m., Montalvo Arts Center, 15400 Montalvo Road, Saratoga]

Pussy Riot: The Russian art collective that came to international fame for being imprisoned for performing a “punk prayer” is on tour with the song “Hangerz” (featuring Vic Mensa and Junglepussy), with sales proceeds going to Planned Parenthood. [8 p.m., UC Theatre, 2036 University Ave., Berkeley]

Jennifer Banzaca Afternoon Soirée: The artist and gallery host a reception for painter-designer Banzaca’s solo exhibition “Utopia,” a collection of works that “emerge from an interest in creating an imagined space and a unique visual language.” [2 to 6 p.m., Voss Gallery, 3324 24th St., S.F.]

Handel’s Ottone: The San Francisco Conservatory of Music Baroque Ensemble’s semi-staged concert production of the rarely performed opera set in Rome in the 10th century is not open to the public, but will be streamed live at https://sfcm.edu/performance-calendar. [7 p.m., Caroline H. Hume Concert Hall, S.F.]

