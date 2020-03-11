Good Day March 11-12, 2020

The animated classic “Tokyo Godfathers” screens at local theaters, presented by Fathom Events and GKIDS. (Courtesy GKIDS)

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11

Tokyo Godfathers: Satoshi Kon’s animated, unconventional holiday classic screens in an English-language dubbed version, presented by Fathom Events. [7 p.m., Century 9 SF Centre, 845 Market St., S.F; Metreon, 135 Fourth St., S.F.; Daly City 20, 1901 Junipero Serra Blvd., Daly City]

Cécile McLorin Salvant: SFJAZZ presents the vocalist and composer in the West Coast premiere of “Ogresse,” her acclaimed original song cycle about a devilish monster-woman created in collaboration with arranger- conductor Darcy James Argue. [8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 2025 Broadway, Oakland]

San Francisco New Music Showcase: The Temple Beautiful Memorial Band, Business Dicks, Xox 666, The Yes Go’s and Astral are on the bill. [7 p.m., Milk Bar, 1840 Haight St., S.F.]

There’s No Crying In Newsrooms: Kristin Grady Gilger, Walter Cronkite School of Journalism senior associate dean, and newspaper editor Julia Wallace discuss their book, which tells stories about females who broke barriers at media organizations and is subtitled, “What Women Have Learned about What It Takes to Lead.” [7 p.m., Books Inc., 2251 Chestnut St., S.F.]

THURSDAY, MARCH 12

Leslie Odom, Jr.: The Grammy and Tony Award-winning vocalist, songwriter author and actor is on his Stronger Magic Tour, performing tunes from “Mr,” his third full-length album and first of original material. [8 p.m., August Hall, 420 Mason St., S.F.]

Great Grandpa: “Four Arrows” is the sophomore album by the five-member Seattle indie-pop “snack rock” band; Alien Boy and Pllush open. [7 p.m., Rickshaw Stop, 155 Fell St., S.F.]

Radical: Opening a three-week run with a preview, John Fisher’s satirical drama about San Francisco politics returns for a limited engagement following a successful run at Theatre Rhinoceros. [8 p.m., Marsh, 1062 Valencia St., S.F.]

The Ballroom Thieves: The alternative “rock and folking roll,” neo-folk trio from Boston is on tour with the album “Unlovely,” which incorporates styles from Motown to classic rock and metal. [8:30 p.m., Bottom of the Hill, 1233 17th St., S.F.]

La Doña: The singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist from the Bay Area whose songs are influenced by “Bay Area hyphy styles, lowrider culture and Mission muralismo” celebrates the release of her new EP “Algo Nuevo.” [9 p.m., Chapel, 777 Valencia St., S.F.]

Tori Scott: The singer makes her San Francisco debut in “Tori Scott is Pickled!,” her cabaret show with songs ranging in genres from Judy Garland to Queen. [8 p.m., Feinstein’s at the Nikko, 222 Mason St., S.F.]

Colin James: The Canadian rock and blues guitarist’s most recent, 19th studio album, is 2018’s bluesy “Miles to Go.” [8 p.m., Yoshi’s, 510 Embarcadero West, Oakland]

