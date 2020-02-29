Good Day March 1-3, 2020

Harpist Julia Kay Jamieson’s recital on Sunday includes everything from classical to a performance of Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” arranged for multiple harps. (Courtesy photo)

SUNDAY, MARCH 1

Harpist Julia Kay Jamieson: The recital includes genres from classical to tango to pop composed and arranged for the harp, including Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” arranged for multiple harps. [6:30 p.m., Congregation Beth Sholom, 301 14th Ave., S.F.]

Fellini at 100 Celebration: The presentation by Mauro Zanetti explores Fellini’s seminal 1960 film “La Dolce Vita,” which showcases a microcosm of modern living. [5 p.m., City Lights Books, 261 Columbus Ave., S.F.]

Mutiny Radio Comedy Festival 2020: Opening day of the fifth annual event, The City’s week-long “premier alternative” comedy festival, includes “For The Tapes,” featuring 20 comics from across the country in five-minute sets being taped for future promotional use. [8 p.m., Mutiny Radio, 2781 21st St., S.F.]

Richard Marx: The 1980s-90s soft rock hitmaker whose tunes include “Right Here Waiting” and “Satisfied” appears in “An Acoustic Evening of Love Songs.” [8 p.m., Great American Music Hall, 859 O’Farrell St., S.F.]

Telling the Untold: Uncovering and Healing in Irish/Irish-American Writing: Éanlaí Cronin, Emer Martin and Linda Norton share their work and discuss the importance of exploring and sharing untold family experiences about the hidden, traumatic or denied past in the free event, which opens the 17th annual Irish-American Crossroads Festival. [1 to 3 p.m., Koret Auditorium, Main Library, 100 Larkin St., S.F.]

Anthem-Homunculus: John Cameron Mitchell and Bryan Weller host the seven-hour podcast-listening marathon — which tells the story of a broke, failed artist who launches an app-based “tumor telethon” to crowdfund his survival — and features Glenn Close, Cynthia Erivo, Patti LuPone, Nakhane, Denis O’Hare, Laurie Anderson, and Marion Cotillard. [2 to 9 p.m., Roxie, 3117 16th St., S.F.]

Black Choreographers Festival-Here & Now: Dances by Gabriel Christian & Chibueze Crouch, Alex Diaz, dana fitchett, Ashley Gayle, Shawn Hawkins, Frankie Lee Peterson III, Dazaun Soleyn, Jamie Wright, Aja Randall & Patricia West/DAP are featured in the 16th annual event presented by the African & African American Performing Arts Coalition and K*Star*Productions. [7:30 p.m., Dance Mission, 3316 24th St., S.F.]

Frances Quinlan: The visual artist and indie songwriter from Hop Along plays from her debut solo album “Likewise,” about which Billboard said, “the songs sound like how her paintings look: colorful, fun, curious.” [8 p.m., Swedish American Music Hall, 2174 Market St., S.F.]

SFMOMA Free Family Day: The programming, in which attendance is free for up to two adults accompanying each visitor 18 and younger, includes art-making, story time and a treasure hunt. [10 a.m. to 4 p.m., S.F. Museum of Modern Art, 151 Third St., S.F.]

Phil Wiseman: The San Francisco native and cabaret artist’s show “What a Country: Celebrating the 20th Century American Experience” is a benefit for the Richmond/Ermet Aid Foundation [5 p.m., Feinstein’s at the Nikko, 222 Mason St., S.F.]

Louis Lortie: The French-Canadian pianist plays the full cycle of Franz Liszt’s Romantic suites, “Années de pèlerinage,” in a three-hour performance with two intermissions. [3 p.m., Hertz Hall, off Bancroft Way and College Avenue, UC Berkeley campus]

Aizuri Quartet: Noe Valley Chamber Music presents the ensemble — Karen Ouzounian, Miho Saegusa, Emma Frucht and Ayane Kozasa — in “Songs and Echoes of Home” with music by Dvorak, Sibelius and Gidden. [4 p.m. Noe Valley Ministry, 1021 Sanchez St., S.F.]

Unnamed Footage Festival: The day-long program offers short films in genres including found footage horror, faux documentary and point-of-view cinema. [10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Balboa Theatre, 3630 Balboa St., S.F.]

MONDAY, MARCH 2

On the Periphery: Golden Thread Productions and Crowded Fire present the American premiere of the play by Sedef Ecer, translated from Turkish by Evren Odcikin, focusing on little-told stories of migrants in Istanbul’s urban slums. [8 p.m.,Potrero Stage, 1695 18th St., S.F.]

Turk-Hyde Mini Park: Tenderloin Community Benefit District hosts a celebration to reopen the park, including music, arts and crafts, wellness activities, a ribbon cutting and comments from city officials, community leaders and residents. [2:30 to 5:30 p.m., Turk and Hyde streets, S.F.]

TUESDAY, MARCH 3

Common: The Academy Award, Golden Globe, Emmy and Grammy-winning actor, rapper, author and activist appears in conversation with professor of education Adam Banks. [7:30 p.m., Memorial Auditorium, 551 Jane Stanford Way Stanford University]

Echosmith: The catchy multi-platinum alt-pop sibling trio is on tour promoting its sophomore album “Lonely Generation.” [8 p.m., August Hall, 420 Mason St., S.F.]

Certainty Is Becoming Our Nemesis: A collection of short films addressing themes of transformation and self-invention inspired by Virginia Woolf’s “Orlando” screens on the hour, in connection with “Orlando,” an exhibition guest curated by Tilda Swinton which draws upon Woolf’s seminal novel celebrating “openness, curiosity and human possibility.” [11 a.m. to 6 p.m., McEvoy Foundation for the Arts, 1150 25th St., Building B, S.F.]

Crash Test World: ProjectExplorer, California Global Education Project and World Savvy host a screening of a new family TV show with host Kari Byron of “Mythbusters” that explores how “history, technology, culture and people come together to make the world a better place.” [6 p.m., Great American Music Hall, 859 O’Farrell St., S.F.]

Kat Edmonson: The new album by the “mellifluous soprano” jazz vocalist and songwriter is “Dreamers Do,” a collection of mid-20th century Disney songs, standards and a few original tunes. [8 p.m., Yoshi’s, 510 Embarcadero West, Oakland]

Calendar

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/