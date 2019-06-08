Good Day June 9-11, 2019

Michael Franti opens a two-night engagement, on a bill with Ziggy Marley, at the Mountain Winery in Saratoga on Tuesday. (Courtesy Anthony Thoen) Michael Franti opens a two-night engagement, on a bill with Ziggy Marley, at the Mountain Winery in Saratoga on Tuesday. (Courtesy Anthony Thoen)

SUNDAY, JUNE 9

Ragazzi Boys Chorus: In their spring concert “Flight,” singers ages 8 to 18 perform classical and pop music related to the theme of flying. [5 p.m., Aragon High School, 900 Alameda de las Pulgas, San Mateo]

Air Supply: Russell Hitchcock and Graham Russell sing their soft pop hits from the 1970s-80s, headlining the San Mateo County Fair. [7:30 p.m., 2495 S. Delaware St., San Mateo]

Wayne Wallace: Jazz at Filoli hosts the composer-trombonist-educator and his Latin Jazz Quintet playing from the new album “The Rhythm of Invention.” [1 p.m., 86 Cañada Road, Woodside]

Foxwarren: Pitchfork described tracks by the band led by Toronto solo artist Andy Shauf as ranging “from brooding Elliott Smith-like ballads to Paul McCartney ditties.” [8 p.m., Chapel, 777 Valencia St., S.F.]

Zine Fest: Comic book fans and artists are invited to the free event, held in conjunction with the exhibition “Show Me as I Want to Be Seen” of work by French Jewish artist and activist Claude Cahun. [11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Contemporary Jewish Museum, 736 Mission St., S.F.]

Trump’s Trade Wars and Impending Recessions: Peace Action of San Mateo County hosts a talk by economist Jack Rasmus about U.S. trade policy from August 2017 to the present. [7 p.m., Unitarian Universalists, 300 E. Santa Inez Ave., San Mateo]

Offbeat-Paintings by J. Jones Sereno: The artist, whose colorful works are “unconstrained, relaxed, impulsive, representing her authentic self,” holds a reception for her show. [2 to 4 p.m., Museum Studios Gallery Exhibition 1777 California Drive, Burlingame]

Susan Jane Gilman: The best-selling author speaks about “Donna Has Left the Building,” her funny new novel which takes on themes including technology, opioid addiction and the refugee crisis. [3 p.m., Book Passage, 1 Ferry Building, S.F.]

Florante Aguilar: The composer and his band perform “Utom,” a nine-movement suite inspired by the music of the T’boli people in Southern Mindanao, Philippines. [3 p.m., Brava, 2781 24th St., S.F.]

SOAK: Critics have described the soul-folk artist from Derry in Northern Ireland (aka Bridie Monds-Watson) as a “bold art-pop auteur.” [8:30 p.m., Café du Nord, 2174 Market St., S.F.]

San Francisco Choral Artists: Harpsichordist Jillon Stoppels Dupree and cellist Paul Hale join the group in a program of sacred, profane, old and new music. [4 p.m., St. Mark’s Church, 1111 O’Farrell St., S.F.]

Mission Youth Arts Festival: The free event features music and dance performances by Grrrl Brigade, Latin Jazz Youth Ensemble, Cuicacalli, Loco Bloco, Youth Speaks, Willie Brown Steel Drum Band, The Dj Project, Rising Rhythm, and Abada Capoiera. [2 to 4 p.m., Potrero del Sol Park, 25th and San Bruno streets, S.F.]

CUESA’s Summer Bash: The $140 and up fundraiser for the Center for Urban Education about Sustainable Agriculture offers food and drinks from 45 top local restaurants and 20 beverage makers. [6 to 9 p.m., Ferry Building, Market Street and the Embarcadero, S.F.]

Present Laughter: Pear Theatre presents Noel Coward’s classic 1942 farce about a famous actor (based on Coward himself), followed by a talkbalk session. [2 p.m., 1110 La Avenida St., Mountain View]

MONDAY, JUNE 10

Bear’s Den: The acclaimed folk rock band from London was nominated for an Ivor Novello songwriting award for its 2014 debut album “Islands.” [8 p.m., August Hall, 420 Mason St., S.F.]

It’s a New Day Summer Edition: The block party with six sound areas offers music by Atish, Psychemagik, David Hohme, Enamour, Rob Garza, Magda, Mike Servito, David Harness, Newman, Goddollars, Paradise, Sonns and more as well as an “interactive playground,” art installations, cocktails and food trucks. [Noon to 9 p.m., Great Northern, 119 Utah St., S.F.]

World Harmony Chorus: The choral group performs a concert of music from North and South America, from Québec to Brazil. [7:30 p.m., Tateuchi Hall, Community School of Music and Arts, 230 San Antonio Circle, Mountain View]

Johnnyswim: The latest album by the folk-pop husband-and-wife duo of Abner Ramirez and Amanda Sudano is “Moonlight.” [8 p.m., Masonic, 1111 California St., S.F.]

TUESDAY, JUNE 11

Michael Franti: In the first of a two-day gig on a bill with Ziggy Marley, the inspirational Bay Area hip-hop/reggae artist plays from his new album “Stay Human Vol. II,” a companion to his self-directed documentary “Stay Human,” in which he tells stories of heroic everyday people. [7 p.m., Mountain Winery, 14831 Pierce Road, Saratoga]

Ludovico Einaudi: The Italian composer, pianist and huge classical crossover artist plays from his newest project “Seven Days Walking” with violist Federico Mecozzi and cellist Redi Hasa. [8 p.m., Davies Symphony Hall, 201 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Susan Stryker: The scholar and filmmaker discusses the newest edition of her book, “Transgender History: The Roots of Today’s Revolution,” with an emphasis on San Francisco’s rich transgender history. [6 p.m., California Historical Society, 678 Mission St., S.F.]

Diane Coffee: The gender-bending act (which has been compared to Mick Jagger and David Bowie) is the pop project of former Foxygen drummmer Shaun Fleming. [8 p.m., Independent, 628 Divisadero St., S.F.]

Remnants of San Francisco Parks: San Francisco Historical Society presents historian-designer Chris Pollock speaking about fascinating fragments left over from various construction projects in San Francisco city parks that raise the question, “What’s the story here?” [7:30 p.m., Roosevelt Middle School, 460 Arguello Blvd., S.F.]

SFJAZZ Festival Kickoff Celebration: Royal Jelly Jive, La Mixta Criolla and Jazz Film play at the free block party, next to a beer garden and food trucks. [5 p.m., Octavia Street between Hayes and Fell streets, S.F.]