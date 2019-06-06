Good Day June 6-8, 2019

Brian Belott’s RHODASCOPE, Movies on the Square, Hammer’s House Party, Brad Paisley, Dan Savage, More Than 700 Years, San Mateo County Fair, Bobcat Goldthwait, Dana Gould, Jackie Greene

Morris Day and The Time open the San Mateo County Fair’s concert series on Saturday. (Courtesy photo)

THURSDAY, JUNE 6

Brian Belott’s RHODASCOPE: Subtitled “Scribbles, Smears, and the Universal Language of Children According to Rhoda Kellogg,” the art show – which honors the work of Kellogg, a childhood scholar, educator, author and activist – opens with a reception. [5:30 p.m., North Light Court, City Hall, 1 Dr. Carlton B Goodlett Place, S.F.]

Movies on the Square: Redwood City’s outdoor free summer cinema series begins with the Oscar-winning “Green Book” about a white bouncer who bonds with a black musician while chauffeuring him around the Jim Crow South in the 1960s. [8:45 p.m., Courthouse Square, 2200 Broadway, Redwood City]

FRIDAY, JUNE 7

Hammer’s House Party: Mountain Winery’s 61st concert season is underway with a soul, hip hop and show featuring MC Hammer, En Vogue and Tone Loc. [7:30 p.m., Mountain Winery, 14831 Pierce Road, Saratoga]

Brad Paisley: The record-breaking country star, whose new tune is “My Miracle,” headlines a concert with Riley Green and Chris Lane. [7:30 p.m., Shoreline Amphitheatre, 1 Amphitheatre Parkway, Mountain View]

Savage Love Live: Dan Savage, author, sex-advice columnist, pundit and public speaker, appears in his live podcast with a special musical guest. [8 p.m., Palace of Fine Arts, 3301 Lyon St., S.F.]

Crossroads 10: Cinematheque’s 10th annual festival of contemporary international artist-made cinema – a three-day event with film, performance and video, opens with “unseeable lights/a chorus of voids,” featuring works that “blur the lines between media” by Brent Coughenour, Kris Force and Michael A. Morris. [7 p.m., S.F. Museum of Modern Art, 151 Third St., S.F.]

Farmers Market UN Plaza: The Civic Center Commons attraction on Fridays offers vendors curated by SF Etsy and Square, hot food stalls food trucks, The City’s longest picnic table, lawn games and free DIY activities at noon in addition to Heart of the City Farmers Market suppliers. [7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Market and Seventh streets, S.F.]

red steppes: The folk act (and project of California-born singer-songwriter Nika States) releases the sophomore album “Arcs” on a bill with headliners The Range of Light Wilderness. [9 p.m., Café Du Nord, 2174 Market St., S.F.]

New Spell: The dark indie pop band from San Francisco — with vocals by Leanne Kelly, drums by Jacob Frautschi and bass and production by Max Savage — releases a single from its forthcoming EP. [9 p.m., Amnesia, 853 Valencia St., S.F.]

Knock Down the House: The documentary, a 2019 Sundance Film Festival favorite about how four courageous progressives fight for justice in a society stacked in favor of the privileged few, screens for free. [7 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Center, TSK Room, 1187 Franklin St., S.F.]

Financial Foundation Series with Sikander Lodi: The four-session program begins with a workshop on increasing cash flow and a debt management. [3 to 5 p.m., Main Library, Learning Studio, fifth floor, S.F.] .

Suzi Wu: The London synth pop singer makes her San Francisco debut, headlining a show with New York electropop act Ariana and the Rose. [9 p.m., Rickshaw Stop, 155 Fell St., S.F.]

More Than 700 Years: San Francisco Art Institute’s 2019 Faculty Exhibition, curated by Ángel Rafael Vázquez-Concepción and showcasing work by 28 teaching artists on the school’s two campuses, opens with a reception at its Fort Mason location. [5 to 8 p.m., Fort Mason Campus, 2 Marina Blvd., S.F.]

SATURDAY, JUNE 8

San Mateo County Fair: The nine-day festival, with a carnival, displays, rides and entertainment kicks off, featuring a 7:30 p.m. headlining concert by Morris Day and the Time. [11 a.m. to 10 p.m., San Mateo County Fair & Expo, 2495 S. Delaware St., San Mateo]

Fillmore Summer Fest Kick-Off: Bernard Anderson and Lady Bianca headline “Grillin’ in the ‘Mo,” a free blues concert and barbecue for families to celebrate the start of the season. [Noon to 5 p.m., Hamilton Rec Center, 1900 Geary St., S.F.]

Bobcat Goldthwait, Dana Gould: The comedy veterans (Goldthwait of “Misfits and Monsters” and “Call Me Lucky” and Gould of “The Simpsons” and “Stan Against Evil” kick off their 14 city co-headlining tour. [8 p.m., Marines Memorial Theatre, 609 Sutter St., S.F.]

Jackie Greene: The roots-rocking singer-songwriter headlines a concert with Cris Jacobs and Bailey Ingle to benefit Blue Rose Foundation, a nonprofit that supports preschool education for underprivileged children. [8 p.m., Fillmore, 1805 Geary Blvd., S.F.]

Out of Site-SOMA: Eye Zen Presents, founded by Seth Eisen, begins its second series of performance-driven, queer history walking tours, which put audiences in spaces occupied by LGBTQ2+ ancestors; tours continue this weekend and next. [Noon and 2 p.m., Howard Langton Community Garden, 10 Langton St., S.F.]

Take Pride Make Pride Make Your Own Pride Banner: Artists Catherine Sherman and Todd Young head up a $5 (for materials) session in which participants use upcycled materials to create unique flag or banners for Pride weekend – or whatever they like. [Hayes Valley Art Works Gallery, 295 Oak St., S.F.]

Chasing Ghosts: SF DocFest screens Jeffrey Wolf’s documentary about Bill Traylor, a man born into slavery in 1854, whose art is the sole surviving body of work made by a black artist of his era. [2:30 p.m., Roxie, 3117 16th St., S.F.]

Trio Foss: Violinist Hrabba Atladottir, cellist Nina Flyer and pianist Miles Graber play music by Brahms, Piazzolla, Haydn and Beethoven. [7:30 p.m., Incarnation Episcopal Church, 1750 29th Ave., S.F.]

San Francisco Girls Chorus: “East to West” explores texts from Eastern and Western poets and visionaries and includes new works by Richard Danielpour and Reena Esmail. [7:30 p.m., Mission Dolores, 3321 16th St., S.F.]

SOMArts Ruby: The immersive art party, community meal, dance party and cabaret, a fundraiser for the art and social justice organization, honors performer and director Rhodessa Jones. [6 p.m. to midnight, 934 Brannan St., S.F.]

Chanticleer: The male a cappella ensemble’s program “Sacred Ground” includes music from the Spanish Renaissance to Anglican chant, Hebrew psalms and early American hymns. [7:30 p.m., St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 1111 O’Farrell St., S.F.]

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit: The Alabama musician, a four-time Grammy Award winner (for best Americana music) and his band co-headline with Father John Misty. [7 p.m., Greek Theatre, 2001 Gayley Road, Berkeley]