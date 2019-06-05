Good Day June 5-6, 2019

The Barr Brothers are playing their full discography in its entirety, chronologically, on three nights at the Independent. (Courtesy Brigitte Henry)

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 5

The Barr Brothers: The band from Montreal, which Paste says, “questions the limits of folk, blues and psychedelia,” opens a three-night gig. [8 p.m., Independent, 628 Divisadero St., S.F.]

Ballad of the Band-A Tribute to Felt: The group of friends and diehard fans of the seminal 1980s English indie-pop group headline a concert with Southern California’s The Pesos and Bay Area’s Light Fantastic. [8 p.m., Chapel, 777 Valencia St., S.F.]

Phil Hanley: The standup comic originally from Vancouver (and actor who appeared in “I Feel Pretty” with Amy Schumer) opens a four-day gig. [8 p.m., Punch Line, 444 Battery St., S.F.]

Funny Thing Happened: The first Wednesday of the month comedy event hosts volunteers who sign up to tell funny stories. [8 p.m., SetUp, 222 Hyde St., S.F.]

Still We Rise-A Conversation with Young People: San Francisco Foundation and KQED present the session in which local teens and young adults talk about how they’re addressing questions of “representation, activism and equity.” [6:30 p.m., Commonwealth Club, 110 The Embarcadero, S.F.]

David Wolman: The author and journalist is promoting his book “Aloha Rodeo: Three Hawaiian Cowboys, the World’s Greatest Rodeo and a Hidden History of the American West.” [6 p.m., Book Passage, 1 Ferry Building, S.F.]

Sebadoh: Fader said of the pioneering indie rock band’s new single “stunned”: “It’s a scuzzy, paranoid-sounding song, underpinned by Lou Barlow’s weary snarl.” [8 p.m., Slims, 333 11th St., S.F.]

THURSDAY, JUNE 6

Christina Bianco: The actress, singer and master impressionist brings her funny new musical cabaret act “Me, Myself and Everyone Else” to town. [8 p.m., Feinstein’s at the Nikko, 222 Mason St., S.F.]

Death and Dying 2019 Discussion Series: “Last Wishes: Start the Conversation Now” hosts experts leading an interactive panel on “planning, living and dying well”; it’s the fourth event in the San Francisco Public Library program. [5:30 p.m., Latino/Hispanic Room, Main Library, 100 Larkin St., S.F.]

John Doe and Tom DeSavia: The X punk rocker and record and music publishing executive are promoting their book “More Fun in the New World: The Unmaking and Legacy of L.A. Punk.” [7 p.m., City Lights, 261 Columbus Ave., S.F.]

Fabric Animal: The contemporary dance work, described as “an evening of meticulous sensing, daring trust, and physical intimacy” by Sonsherée Giles and Sebastian Grubb,” opens a three-performance run. [8 p.m., CounterPulse, 80 Turk St., S.F.]

Jamil Zaki: The Stanford psychology professor and head of the Stanford Social Neuroscience Lab speaks about his book “The War for Kindness: Building Empathy in a Fractured World.” [7:30 p.m., Kepler’s, 1010 El Camino Real, Menlo Park]

Love, Aswang: Southern Exposure’s art show examining healing practices by Bay Area “female, femme, and non-binary identifying artists of color” hosts “Chaac & Yum,” a dance performance by Javier Stell-Fresquez and Snowflake Towers. [7 p.m., 3030 20th St., S.F.]

Above Ground Festival: The month-long independent theater series opens with “Shock Shock Shakeup,” a show by Big Drama No Drama in which performers “rock out with spoken word, movement and satirically operatic song.” [8 p.m., Mojo Theatre, 2940 16th St., S.F.]

Avatar: The Swedish heavy metal band headed by Johannes Eckerström headlines a concert with Devin Townsend, Dance With The Dead and ’68. [7 p.m., Fillmore, 1805 Geary Blvd., S.F.]

Action Hero: Theatre Rhinoceros kicks off its production of the premiere of the show by artistic director John Fisher about the world’s biggest action hero, who’s about to “come bursting out of the closet,” with a preview performance. [8 p.m., Phoenix Theatre, 414 Mason St., S.F.]

Castro Art Walk: The free first Thursday-of-the-month self-guided festivities with extended business hours and art work for sale feature the Ryan Calloway duo playing from 6 to 7 p.m. in Jane Warner Plaza. [6 to 9 p.m., Castro and Market streets, S.F.]

RiffTrax Live: Comics Michael J. Nelson, Kevin Murphy and Bill Corbett of “Mystery Science Theater 3000” provide fun commentary at a screening of the cheesy “Star Raiders” starring Casper Van Dien. [7:30 p.m., Century 9 SF Centre, 945 Market St., S.F.]

Mamuka Bakhtadze: The prime minister of the former Soviet Republic in the Caucasus region of Eastern Europe addresses U.S.–Georgia bilateral relations and the role Georgia plays as a stable democratic stronghold in its region. [Noon, Commonwealth Club, 110 The Embarcadero, S.F.]

San Francisco Symphony: American conductor Francesco Lecce-Chong makes his debut with the orchestra in a concert with Verdi’s Overture to “II vespri siciliani,” Elgar’s “In the South,” Mozart’s Ballet Music from “Idomeneo” and soloist David Fray performing Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 24. [8 p.m., Davies Hall, 201 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake: The witty, acclaimed production, which replaces the traditional female corps de ballet with a male ensemble, was filmed live at London’s Sadler’s Wells Theatre. [6:30 p.m., Lark Theater, 549 Magnolia Ave., Larkspur]

Incidents in the Wicked Life of Moll Flanders: Ross Valley Players stage Jennifer Le Blanc’s bawdy, damsel-in-distress adaptation of Daniel Defoe’s 1722 novel. [7:30 p.m., 30 Sir Francisco Drake Blvd., Ross]