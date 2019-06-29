Good Day June 30-July 2, 2019

SF Pride Parade and Celebration, More Beautiful for Having Been Broken, Galactic, Golden Gate Park Band, Chrysta Bell, Trevor Noah, Chase Atlantic, LaborFest 2019, Lyle Lovett, Solar Eclipse Coverage, Barbara Bourland, Lauren Kate

SUNDAY, JUNE 30

San Francisco Pride Parade + March: In the 49th annual event, one of the oldest and largest LGBTQIA parades in the world, dozens of contingents march through the heart of the city along Market Street; this year’s theme is “Generations of Resistance.” [10:30 a.m., The Embarcadero to Civic Center Plaza, S.F.]

San Francisco Pride Celebration + Rally: More than 200 exhibitors and food purveyors showcase local products, businesses, nonprofits and artists, along with speeches from community leaders and plentiful entertainment on a variety of stages. [11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Civic Center Plaza, Polk and Larkin streets, S.F.]

More Beautiful For Having Been Broken: Frameline43 screens the premiere of the feature film by Nicole Conn about three broken women whose lives intersect at a lakeside community and who are changed through their shared love of a boy with special needs. [11 a.m., Castro Theatre, 429 Castro St., S.F.]

Galactic: The seminal New Orleans group plays jam-based grooves inspired by the funk, R&B and jazz traditions of its hometown; San Francisco-based Baby & The Luvies, a soulful 10-piece dance band, opens the third concert of the 82nd season of the Stern Grove Festival’s popular free summer series. [2 p.m. Sigmund Stern Grove, 19th Avenue and Sloat Boulevard, S.F.]

Golden Gate Park Band: “Music for Families,” a free outdoor concert, includes selections from “Incredibles 2” and ragtime tunes by Scott Joplin. [1 p.m., Spreckels Temple of Music, Music Concourse, Golden Gate Park, S.F.]

Kedr Livanskiy: Pitchfork said the Russian producer’s new second album “balances streamlined electro pop with a hint of rave mayhem.” [8 p.m., Slim’s, 333 11th St., S.F.]

Japan Day: The free indoor and outdoor program offers Japanese cultural arts and music, including drums, harp, dance, poetry, calligraphy, origami and Japanese dolls. [Noon, Peace Plaza, Post and Buchanan streets, S.F.]

San Francisco Symphony: British conductor Martyn Brabbins leads the orchestra and young vocalists in a semi-staged production of Ravel’s “L’Enfant et les sortilèges” (“The Child and the Magic Spells”), a fantasy exploring the world of young imagination. [2 p.m., Davies Symphony Hall, 201 Davies Hall, S.F.]

MONDAY, JULY 1

Chrysta Bell: The dream pop singer, known for her collaborations with filmmaker David Lynch, delves into darker territory on her fourth studio album “Feels Like Love.” [8 p.m. Chapel, 777 Valencia St. S.F.]

Trevor Noah: The most successful comedian in Africa is also the host of the award-winning “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central. [7:30 p.m., Mountain Winery, 14831 Pierce Road, Saratoga]

Poetry Times Three: Odd Mondays reading series hosts poets James Cagney, Natasha Dennerstein and David Hathwell sharing work from their new collections. [7 p.m., Folio Books, 3957 24th St., S.F.]

Chase Atlantic: Mitchel Cave, Clinton Cave and Christian Anthony make up the alt pop group from Australia, playing from their sophomore LP “Phases.” [8 p.m., August Hall, 420 Mason St., S.F.]

TUESDAY, JULY 2

LaborFest 2019: The monthlong program inspired by local and international activists and history, with the theme “Labor on the Edge: Dystopia or A Future for Workers,” opens with a free session titled “Bread & Roses Labor History Story Telling with Retired Union Members.” [10 a.m., San Francisco Labor Council Office, 1188 Franklin St., Suite 203, S.F.]

Lyle Lovett and His Large Band: The singer, composer and actor is known for his gift for storytelling and “music that fuses elements of country, swing, jazz, folk, gospel and blues in convention-defying manner.” [7:30 p.m., Mountain Winery, 14831 Pierce Road, Saratoga]

Mindfulness Meditation in the Gallery: Steven Tierney guides the Free Tuesday session, which includes an opening discussion, a 30-minute mindfulness exercise and a closing reflection. [11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Contemporary Jewish Museum, 736 Mission St., S.F.]

Live Total Solar Eclipse Coverage: The Exploratorium broadcast of the event from the National Science Foundation’s Cerro Tololo Observatory in Chile is available to downlink, online, in the museum’s eclipse app, and onsite. [12:23 to 2:46 p.m., Exploratorium, Pier 15, The Embarcadero, S.F.]

Barbara Bourland: The novelist speaks about “Fake Like Me,” described as a “deliciously twisted and propulsive narrative that satirizes the contemporary art scene and lures readers into a dark mystery.” [7:30 p.m., Booksmith, 1644 Haight St., S.F.]

Lauren Kate: The best-selling author of young adult novels (including “Fallen”) is on tour with “The Orphan’s Song,” her first title for adults, which is about young orphans “aching to harmonize” and is set in “hedonistic 18th century Venice.” [7 p.m., Book Passage, 51 Tamal Vista Blvd., Corte Madera]

Santana Row Summer Music Series: Jinx Jones & the KingTones, playing Latin reggae, kick off the every-Tuesday-in July program of free concerts. [6 to 8 p.m., Park Valencia, in front of Maggiano’s Little Italy, 377 Santana Row, San Jose]

Steve Almond: The short-story writer and essayist discusses his new nonfiction title “William Stoner and the Battle for the Inner Life,” which he says is about his favorite novel, “Stoner” by John Williams, and, ultimately, about “how literature might save your life.” [7 p.m., Books Inc., 74 Town & Country Village, Palo Alto]