Good Day June 27-29, 2019

Khalid brings his “Free Spirit” tour to Oracle Arena in Oakland on Friday. (Courtesy RCA)

THURSDAY, JUNE 27

Windrider Film Festival: The three-day program of independent films opens with “Q Ball,” a documentary by Michael Tolajian about San Quentin Prison’s basketball team, followed by a talk with the director. [7 p.m., Menlo-Atherton Performing Arts Center, 555 Middlefield Road, Atherton]

Doug Meyer: The artist discusses his book “Heroes: A Tribute,” which honors artistic pioneers who were victims of HIV/AIDS, including Robert Mapplethorpe, Keith Haring, Rudolph Nureyev, Freddie Mercury, Rock Hudson, John Duka, Tina Chow, Klaus Nomi, Halston and Angelo Donghia. [6 p.m., Book Passage, 1 Ferry Building, S.F.]

FRIDAY, JUNE 28

Khalid: Since the release of his 2019 album “Free Spirit, “ the 21-year-old R&B star, born Khalid Donnel Robinson, has become the most popular artist on Spotify. [7:30 p.m., Oracle Arena, 7000 Coliseum Way, Oakland]

Pitbull: The rapper and pop star (aka Armando Christian Perez, Mr. 30 and Mr. Worldwide) headlines a concert with openers Fat Joe and Baby Bash. [7 p.m., Shoreline Amphitheatre, 1 Amphitheatre Parkway, Mountain View]

Carly Rae Jepsen: The Canadian pop singer of “Call Me Maybe” fame is touring to promote her fourth LP “Dedicated”; St. Lucia and Mansionair open. [7:30 p.m., Bill Graham Civic, 99 Grove St., S..F.]

Pride at the Disco!: Admission is free to the evening of “glitz, cocktails, karaoke beauty and shopping” in partnership with The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. [5 to 8 p.m., Westfield San Francisco Centre, level four, 865 Market St., S.F.]

Block Party at Off the Grid: The Friday evening food truck park offers a Pride-themed session, with DJ music, line dancing lessons from LGBTQ country-western dance club Sundance Saloon, games and specially-themed dishes for sale. [5 to 10 p.m., Fort Mason Center, 2 Marina Blvd., S.F.]

Adam Tendler: The pianist plays a free concert of music by Cage, Messiaen and Rzewski joined by San San Francisco Symphony violinist Helen Kim and the percussion duo Prism. [7:30 p.m., Grace Cathedral, 1100 California St., S.F.]

Lauren Morelli: The producer of “Tales of the City” and “Orange is the New Black” speaks with radio host Michelle Meow in the Commonwealth Club’s Pride-themed Equality Series. [6:30 p.m., 110 The Embarcadero, S.F.]

Super Diamond: The Neil Diamond tribute group performs a free Music on the Square concert. [6 to 8 p.m., Courthouse Square, 2200 Broadway, Redwood City]

The Sklar Brothers: Twins Randy and Jason (formerly hosts of “Cheap Seats” on ESPN Classic) and TV sitcom actors, open a two-night standup engagement [7:30 and 9:45 p.m., Cobbs Comedy Club, 925 Columbus Ave., S.F.]

Countess Luann and Friends: Luann de Lesseps, the reality TV star of “Real Housewives of New York,” returns to The City with her cabaret act of comedy, songs and stories. [8 p.m., Masonic, 1111 California St., S.F.]

Vanessa Collier: The rising sax player and vocalist, winner of a 2019 Instrumental Blues Music Award for horn playing, is on tour with her recent album “Honey Up.” [9:15 p.m., Boom Boom Room, 1601 Fillmore St., S.F.]

Andre Iguodala: The Golden State Warriors star discusses his memoir “The Sixth Man” with co-author Carvell Wallace in a ticketed, sold-out appearance. [7 p.m., Jewish Community Center, 3200 California St., S.F.]

Arm Candy: The exhibition of work by 13 artists from five countries, offering wearables all made of edibles, hosts a reception, in conjunction with the release of Carolyn Tillie’s book, “A Feast for the Eyes: Edible Art from Apple to Zucchini.” [5 to 9 p.m., ACCI Gallery, 1652 Shattuck Ave., Berkeley]

Josh Ritter: The songwriter’s 10th album “Fever Breaks” blends “gentle country twang and potent Muscle Shoals-influenced production with contemplative lyrics,” ranging from “thorny and political to refreshingly hopeful.” [8 p.m., Fox Theater, 1807 Telegraph Ave., Oakland]

The Crooked Room: San Francisco Bay Area Theater Co. opens a three-performance run of the play by Jerrie Johnson and Adrianna Mitchell about a character who takes a vow of silence as she grapples with being black, queer and a woman. [8 p.m.,African American Art & Culture Complex, Burial Clay Theatre, 762 Fulton St., S.F.]

Pride Night at ODC Commons: Along with a rehearsal for their appearance in Sunday’s parade, Rhythm & Motion dancers hold a free reception celebrating this year’s pride theme, “Generations of Resistance.” [8 p.m., ODC Commons, 351 Shotwell St., S.F.]

Sinkane: Led by Ahmed Gallab, the band’s recent tune “Ya Sudan” is an “anthemic” afro funk track reflecting on “cultural roots and what it means to be Sudanese.” [9 p.m., Independent, 628 Divasdero St., S.F.]

Yeasayer: The experimental rock trio from Brooklyn (Chris Keating, Ira Wolf Tuton and Anand Wilder) plays “sardonic and chilling dance pop” on it the new album “Erotic Reruns.” [9 p.m., Fillmore, 1805 Geary Blvd., S.F.]

Flicks & Grooves: The South Bay summer movie- concert series continues with hip pop outfit Steely Nash and The Cuts and Q + A. [7 p.m., History Park, 635 Phelan Ave., San Jose]

SATURDAY, JUNE 29

Northern California Soy and Tofu Festival: Vendors at the ninth annual event offer education on uses and benefits of soy and tofu during programming also including music, entertainment, games, tofu eating contests and the soy and tofu dessert competition. [11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Event Center, St. Mary’s Cathedral, 1111 Gough St. , S.F.]

Happy Birthday Walt Whitman!: Mechanics’ Institute hosts a Pride weekend bicentennial celebration of the poet’s birth with a reading from the 1855 edition of “Leaves of Grass” (Song of Myself) along with cake and songs. [6 p.m., Dada Bar, 65 Post St., S.F.]

Jim James: Kicking off a two-night engagement, the musician best known as the frontman of My Morning Jacket plays music from his third solo album “Uniform Distortion”; psych dream pop band Amo Amo opens. [9 p.m., Fillmore, 1805 Geary Blvd., S.F.]

Boots & Brews Country Music Festival: Rodney Atkins headlines the inaugural show, also with Frankie Ballard, “The Voice” alum RaeLynn, Eric Paslay, Matt Stell and the Bay Area’s Brodie Stewart. [1:30 p.m., Morgan Hill Outdoor Sports Center. 16500 Condit Road, Morgan Hill]

Land of Opportunity-The Immigrant Experience: The San Mateo County History Museum unveils its refurbished, expanded gallery with a free party including live entertainment and food. [Noon to 3:30 p.m., San Mateo County History Museum, 2200 Broadway, Redwood City]

Jason Wirth: The professor of philosophy and Zen priest talks about his book “Mountains, Rivers, and the Great Earth: Reading Gary Snyder and Dogen in an Age of Ecological Crisis.” [11 a.m., Latino/Hispanic Room, Main Library, 100 Larkin St., S.F.]

Ramonda Hammer: Frontwoman Devin Davis leads the Los Angeles grunge band, playing from its debut full length “I Never Wanted Company.” [8:30 p.m., Amnesia, 853 Valencia St., S.F.]

St. Paul and the Broken Bones: The eight-piece soul band from Alabama led by vocalist Paul Janeway opens Mondavi’s 50th Annual Margrit Mondavi Summer Concert Series, which includes fine dining and beverage options continues Saturdays through July 27. [7 p.m., Robert Mondavi Winery, 7801 St. Helena Highway, Oakville]

High Pulp: The Seattle jazz collective plays everything from “jazz to funk to hip-hop to punk, melding myriad melodic touchstones to create something distinctly avant-garde.” [9:15 p.m., Boom Boom Room, 1601 Fillmore St., S.F.]