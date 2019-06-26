Mario De Biasi’s 1954 “The Italians turn around” is on view in a show of neorealism photography at Fort Mason’s Museo Italo Americano Museum. (Courtesy Archivio Mario De Biasi)

Good Day June 26-27, 2019

NeoRealismo: The New Image in Italy, 1932–1960, Santana, Dido, Will Durst, Dr. Shaili Jain, Louise Aronson, Daria Martin: Tonight the World, David Rothenberg, SF Symphony plays Ravel, SF Camerawork Annual Survey Exhibition, Anderson.Paak

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 26

NeoRealismo: The New Image in Italy, 1932–1960: Opening Wednesday and running through Sept. 15, the free exhibition explores Italian Neorealism in photography, as it documented Italy’s economic and social conditions in the mid-20th century and its rise as a democratic nation after World War II. [Noon to 4 p.m., Museo Italo Americano Museum, Fort Mason Center, Building C, 2 Marina Blvd, S.F.]

Santana: Guitar great Carlos Santana celebrates his 1969 Woodstock appearance and his 1999 album “Supernatural,” headlining a tour with fellow hitmakers, The Doobie Brothers. [7 p.m. Shoreline Amphitheatre, 1 Amphitheatre Parkway, Mountain View]

Will Durst: The veteran Bay Area political comic opens a four-night standup engagement. [8 p.m., Punch Line, 444 Battery St., S.F.]

Dido: The multi-award-winning singer-songwriter is on her first tour in 15 years, promoting her new recording “Still on My Mind.” [8 p.m., Masonic, 1111 California St., S.F.]

Dr. Shaili Jain: The psychiatrist and Stanford professor, whose new book is “The Unspeakable Mind: Stories of Trauma and Healing from the Front Lines of PTSD,” speaks about her research. [7 p.m., Oshman Family JCC, 3921 Fabian Way, Palo Alto]

Louise Aronson: The geriatrician and professor of medicine at the University of California talks about her new book “Elderhood: Redefining Aging, Transforming Medicine, Reimagining Life.” [7 p.m., City Lights Booksellers, 261 Columbus Ave., S.F.]

Todd Richards: The Atlanta chef is in town with his autobiographical cookbook “Soul: A Chef’s Culinary Evolution in 150 Recipes,” which illustrates the diversity of African-American cuisine. [6:30 p.m., Omnivore Books on Food, 3885 Cesar Chavez St., S.F.]

Civic Center Through the Years: Using digital mapping techniques, cartographic technician Doug Spurling leads a presentation that “zooms” through time and space to show how San Francisco locations such as Civic Center have changed and evolved through the years. [6 p.m., Latino/Hispanic Rooms, Main Library, 100 Larkin St., S.F.]

Brother to Brother: Frameline43, the San Francisco International LGBTQ+ Film Festival, presents a 15th anniversary screening of Rodney Evans’ seminal film about a gay, black art student and his relationship with an older fellow that pays tribute to the Harlem renaissance of the 1920s. [1:15 p.m., Castro Theatre, 429 Castro St., S.F.]

Vision Portraits: The Frameline award-winning film by disability-rights activist Rodney Evans chronicles the creative paths of blind and visually impaired artists including photographer John Dugdale, dancer Kayla Hamilton, writer Ryan Knighton and Evans himself. [4 p.m., Castro Theatre, 429 Castro St., S.F.]

Cabaret: San Francisco Playhouse begins previews of the musical classic set in pre-World War II Berlin. [8 p.m., Kensington Park Hotel, third floor, 450 Post St., S.F.]

Kim Petras:The German-born, Los Angeles-based pop singer, whose new single is “Do Me,” opens a two-night, sold-out run. [8:30 p.m., Mezzanine, 444 Jessie St., S.F.]

Wanxin Zhang: The Design Council sponsors the sculptor leading a walk-through of his exhibition “The Long Journey,” preceded by a cocktail and wine reception. [6 p.m., Museum of Craft and Design, 2569 Third St., S.F.]

Liberace & Liza: A Tribute: David Saffert and Jillian Snow Harris open a two-night run of the cabaret act in which they portray the piano and song legends. [7 p.m., Feinstein’s at the Nikko, 222 Mason St., S.F.]

Matthew Logan Vasquez: The acclaimed Texas singer-songwriter, frontman of “shapeshifting” indie rockers The Delta Spirit, has released his third solo LP, “Light’N Up.” [8:30 p.m., Bottom of the Hill, 1233 17th St., S.F.]

The Whiskey Treaty Roadshow: The collaborative five-piece group from Massachusetts is known for its “shared approach” to Americana, roots and folk music. [8 p.m., Hotel Utah, 500 Fourth St., S.F.]

Together Pangea: The Los Angeles punk outfit, with the new EP “Dispassionate,” headlines a bill with Boston rock group Vundabar. [8 p.m., Great American Music Hall, 859 O’Farrell St., S.F.]

THURSDAY, JUNE 27

Daria Martin: Tonight the World: The Bay Area-born artist’s installation — which uses computer gaming technology and film to explore the unconscious memories of her grandmother, who, at 16, fled Nazi threats in former Czechoslovakia — opens with a reception. [6 to 9 p.m., Contemporary Jewish Museum, 736 Mission St., S.F.]

David Rothenberg: The philosophy professor and jazz musician speaks about his book “Nightingales in Berlin: Searching for the Perfect Sound” with Elliott Sharp, author of “IrRational Music.” [7 p.m., City Lights Booksellers, 261 Columbus Ave., S.F.]

San Francisco Symphony: British conductor Martyn Brabbins leads the orchestra and young vocalists in a semi-staged production of Ravel’s “L’Enfant et les sortilèges” (“The Child and the Magic Spells”), a fantasy exploring the world of young imagination. [8 p.m., Davies Symphony Hall, 201 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Forecast 2019-SF Camerawork’s Annual Survey Exhibition: The juried photography show, which includes selected work of 13 photographers culled from more than 200 entries, opens with a reception. [6 to 8 p.m., SF Camerawork, 1011 Market St., S.F.]

Anderson.Paak: The Grammy winning rapper, whose new album “Ventura” sees a return to his roots with a mix of soul, funk and R&B, plays a sold-out concert. [8 p.m., Bill Graham Civic, 99 Grove St., S.F.]

Remo Drive: Minnesota indie rockers, brothers Erik and Stephen Paulson, play from their new album “Natural, Everyday Degradation,” headlining a show with Wisconsin-born, Chicago-based rock quartet Slow Pulp. [8:30 p.m., Chapel, 777 Valencia St., S.F.]

Truth Thursdays: “Made in San Leandro,” the free outdoor monthly summer event, with food trucks, beverages and entertainment, spotlights locally made products and businesses. [5 to 8:30 p.m., San Leandro Tech Campus, 1600 Alvarado St., San Leandro]

The Year of Magical Thinking: Aurora Theatre Co. opens the final production of its 27th season, an adaptation of Joan Didion’s memoir featuring Stacy Ross in a solo performance. [8 p.m.,

2081 Addison St., Berkeley]

The Second City’s Left Leaning and Always Right: Berkeley Repertory Theatre hosts Dan Bazaldua, Andrew Bolduc, Jenelle Cheyne, Julia Morales, Rob Wilson and Lilliana Winkworth of the famed comedy troupe performing sketch comedy, original songs and improvisation. [8 p.m., Peet’s Theatre, 2025 Addison St., Berkeley]

Previous story
From Miles to Melville: The scene at Glen Park’s Bird & Beckett
Next story
Boys & Girls Clubs explore ‘Identity & Pride’ at YBCA

Just Posted

Funding deal secures future for Free City program

The City College of San Francisco board on Thursday is expected to… Continue reading

Supreme Court refuses to approve citizenship question on 2020 census

Jun. 27—WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court, delivering a political blow to the… Continue reading

Supes reach city budget deal with mayor, approve $44M in ‘add-backs’ over two years

A budget deal was reached at 11:30 pm Wednesday between the Board… Continue reading

US soccer is a top priority for the American Outlaws

Polk Gulch bar is home to passionate group of local supporters

Local LGBTQ leaders back Googlers’ call to kick company out of parade

Employees critical of failure to address bigotry on YouTube

Most Read