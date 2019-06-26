Good Day June 26-27, 2019

NeoRealismo: The New Image in Italy, 1932–1960, Santana, Dido, Will Durst, Dr. Shaili Jain, Louise Aronson, Daria Martin: Tonight the World, David Rothenberg, SF Symphony plays Ravel, SF Camerawork Annual Survey Exhibition, Anderson.Paak

Mario De Biasi’s 1954 “The Italians turn around” is on view in a show of neorealism photography at Fort Mason’s Museo Italo Americano Museum. (Courtesy Archivio Mario De Biasi)

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 26

NeoRealismo: The New Image in Italy, 1932–1960: Opening Wednesday and running through Sept. 15, the free exhibition explores Italian Neorealism in photography, as it documented Italy’s economic and social conditions in the mid-20th century and its rise as a democratic nation after World War II. [Noon to 4 p.m., Museo Italo Americano Museum, Fort Mason Center, Building C, 2 Marina Blvd, S.F.]

Santana: Guitar great Carlos Santana celebrates his 1969 Woodstock appearance and his 1999 album “Supernatural,” headlining a tour with fellow hitmakers, The Doobie Brothers. [7 p.m. Shoreline Amphitheatre, 1 Amphitheatre Parkway, Mountain View]

Will Durst: The veteran Bay Area political comic opens a four-night standup engagement. [8 p.m., Punch Line, 444 Battery St., S.F.]

Dido: The multi-award-winning singer-songwriter is on her first tour in 15 years, promoting her new recording “Still on My Mind.” [8 p.m., Masonic, 1111 California St., S.F.]

Dr. Shaili Jain: The psychiatrist and Stanford professor, whose new book is “The Unspeakable Mind: Stories of Trauma and Healing from the Front Lines of PTSD,” speaks about her research. [7 p.m., Oshman Family JCC, 3921 Fabian Way, Palo Alto]

Louise Aronson: The geriatrician and professor of medicine at the University of California talks about her new book “Elderhood: Redefining Aging, Transforming Medicine, Reimagining Life.” [7 p.m., City Lights Booksellers, 261 Columbus Ave., S.F.]

Todd Richards: The Atlanta chef is in town with his autobiographical cookbook “Soul: A Chef’s Culinary Evolution in 150 Recipes,” which illustrates the diversity of African-American cuisine. [6:30 p.m., Omnivore Books on Food, 3885 Cesar Chavez St., S.F.]

Civic Center Through the Years: Using digital mapping techniques, cartographic technician Doug Spurling leads a presentation that “zooms” through time and space to show how San Francisco locations such as Civic Center have changed and evolved through the years. [6 p.m., Latino/Hispanic Rooms, Main Library, 100 Larkin St., S.F.]

Brother to Brother: Frameline43, the San Francisco International LGBTQ+ Film Festival, presents a 15th anniversary screening of Rodney Evans’ seminal film about a gay, black art student and his relationship with an older fellow that pays tribute to the Harlem renaissance of the 1920s. [1:15 p.m., Castro Theatre, 429 Castro St., S.F.]

Vision Portraits: The Frameline award-winning film by disability-rights activist Rodney Evans chronicles the creative paths of blind and visually impaired artists including photographer John Dugdale, dancer Kayla Hamilton, writer Ryan Knighton and Evans himself. [4 p.m., Castro Theatre, 429 Castro St., S.F.]

Cabaret: San Francisco Playhouse begins previews of the musical classic set in pre-World War II Berlin. [8 p.m., Kensington Park Hotel, third floor, 450 Post St., S.F.]

Kim Petras:The German-born, Los Angeles-based pop singer, whose new single is “Do Me,” opens a two-night, sold-out run. [8:30 p.m., Mezzanine, 444 Jessie St., S.F.]

Wanxin Zhang: The Design Council sponsors the sculptor leading a walk-through of his exhibition “The Long Journey,” preceded by a cocktail and wine reception. [6 p.m., Museum of Craft and Design, 2569 Third St., S.F.]

Liberace & Liza: A Tribute: David Saffert and Jillian Snow Harris open a two-night run of the cabaret act in which they portray the piano and song legends. [7 p.m., Feinstein’s at the Nikko, 222 Mason St., S.F.]

Matthew Logan Vasquez: The acclaimed Texas singer-songwriter, frontman of “shapeshifting” indie rockers The Delta Spirit, has released his third solo LP, “Light’N Up.” [8:30 p.m., Bottom of the Hill, 1233 17th St., S.F.]

The Whiskey Treaty Roadshow: The collaborative five-piece group from Massachusetts is known for its “shared approach” to Americana, roots and folk music. [8 p.m., Hotel Utah, 500 Fourth St., S.F.]

Together Pangea: The Los Angeles punk outfit, with the new EP “Dispassionate,” headlines a bill with Boston rock group Vundabar. [8 p.m., Great American Music Hall, 859 O’Farrell St., S.F.]

THURSDAY, JUNE 27

Daria Martin: Tonight the World: The Bay Area-born artist’s installation — which uses computer gaming technology and film to explore the unconscious memories of her grandmother, who, at 16, fled Nazi threats in former Czechoslovakia — opens with a reception. [6 to 9 p.m., Contemporary Jewish Museum, 736 Mission St., S.F.]

David Rothenberg: The philosophy professor and jazz musician speaks about his book “Nightingales in Berlin: Searching for the Perfect Sound” with Elliott Sharp, author of “IrRational Music.” [7 p.m., City Lights Booksellers, 261 Columbus Ave., S.F.]

San Francisco Symphony: British conductor Martyn Brabbins leads the orchestra and young vocalists in a semi-staged production of Ravel’s “L’Enfant et les sortilèges” (“The Child and the Magic Spells”), a fantasy exploring the world of young imagination. [8 p.m., Davies Symphony Hall, 201 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Forecast 2019-SF Camerawork’s Annual Survey Exhibition: The juried photography show, which includes selected work of 13 photographers culled from more than 200 entries, opens with a reception. [6 to 8 p.m., SF Camerawork, 1011 Market St., S.F.]

Anderson.Paak: The Grammy winning rapper, whose new album “Ventura” sees a return to his roots with a mix of soul, funk and R&B, plays a sold-out concert. [8 p.m., Bill Graham Civic, 99 Grove St., S.F.]

Remo Drive: Minnesota indie rockers, brothers Erik and Stephen Paulson, play from their new album “Natural, Everyday Degradation,” headlining a show with Wisconsin-born, Chicago-based rock quartet Slow Pulp. [8:30 p.m., Chapel, 777 Valencia St., S.F.]

Truth Thursdays: “Made in San Leandro,” the free outdoor monthly summer event, with food trucks, beverages and entertainment, spotlights locally made products and businesses. [5 to 8:30 p.m., San Leandro Tech Campus, 1600 Alvarado St., San Leandro]

The Year of Magical Thinking: Aurora Theatre Co. opens the final production of its 27th season, an adaptation of Joan Didion’s memoir featuring Stacy Ross in a solo performance. [8 p.m.,

2081 Addison St., Berkeley]

The Second City’s Left Leaning and Always Right: Berkeley Repertory Theatre hosts Dan Bazaldua, Andrew Bolduc, Jenelle Cheyne, Julia Morales, Rob Wilson and Lilliana Winkworth of the famed comedy troupe performing sketch comedy, original songs and improvisation. [8 p.m., Peet’s Theatre, 2025 Addison St., Berkeley]