Good Day June 23-25, 2019

SUNDAY, JUNE 23

Kidchella: The Hipwaders, the Bay Area mod-rock group inspired by the Beatles and critically acclaimed as “kindie kings,” open the free, four-concert series for little ones; additional shows are July 21 with Purple Fox and the Heebie Jeebies; Aug. 18 with Octopretzel; and Sept. 8 with Andy Z & The Andyland Band. [11 a.m., Courthouse Square, 2200 Broadway, Redwood City]

Los Van Van: Returning to Stern Grove for the first time in 20 years, the jazzy veteran Cuban dance band, celebrating its 50th anniversary, headlines the second in the free concert summer series, with the Mission District’s Banda Sin Nombra opening. [2 p.m., Sigmund Stern Grove, 19th Avenue and Sloat Boulevard, S.F.]

Mareya Ibrahim: The chef, who worked on the million-copy selling “The Daniel Plan,” discusses her new book, “Eat Like You Give A Fork: The Real Dish on Eating to Thrive.” [3 p.m., Omnivore Books on Food, 3885 Cesar Chavez St., S.F.]

Passion: Custom Made Theatre Co. opens a month-long run of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s musical about obsessive love set in 19th century war-torn Italy. [7 p.m., 533 Sutter St., S.F.]

Daniel Glover: Noontime Concerts presents the pianist playing a concert of mostly Polish music including études by Szymanowski and Bacewicz. [2 p.m., San Francisco Mint, 88 Fifth St., S.F.]

Forrest Gump: On its 25th anniversary, Robert Zemeckis’ Oscar-winning film starring Tom Hanks as man whose “innocence embodies a generation,” returns to the big screen. [3 and 7 p.m., Century at Tanforan, 1188 El Camino Real, San Bruno]

Like a Prayer: Madonna fan Oxana Nabokov screens her documentary about the star’s avid fans, followed by 9 p.m. party at The Stud. [6 p.m., Presidio Theatre, 2340 Chestnut St., S.F.]

The New Religion: The exhibition of installation art banned by Russian authorities by Natalia Lvova and Misha Priem opens with a talk and walk-through with the artists. [1 p.m., 906 World Cultural Center, 906 Broadway, S.F.]

The Waiting Period: Bay Area solo performer Brian Copeland reprises his moving show in which he details his struggles with depression and suicidal thoughts, part of a continuing series of free performances. [5:30 p.m., Marsh, 1062 Valencia St., S.F.]

The Choral Project: “Earthsong: New Days” is a concert of music on the theme of humans’ power to affect change along with pieces by winners of the Rachel Moore Choral Competition for Young Composers. [5 p.m., Mission Santa Clara, 500 El Camino Real, Santa Clara]

Robin Alice: Singer Kelley Jakle and guitarist Jeff Hortillosa, who met on the set of “Pitch Perfect 3,” release their debut EP “Here and There,” which spans genres from R&B to pop to Americana. [8:30 p.m., Neck of the Woods, 406 Clement St., S.F]

National Theatre Live: Helen Mirren plays Queen Elizabeth II in the Tony Award-winning production of “The Audience,” a film of a 2013 West End performance. [2 p.m., Hammer Theatre Center, 101 Paseo De San Antonio, San Jose]

Pride Comedy Night: California LGBT comedians Marga Gomez, Sampson McCormick, Karinda Dobbins and Lisa Geduldig do standup. [7 p.m., Freight & Salvage, 2020 Addison St., Berkeley]

Fallen Heroes, Rising Stars: Subtitled “A Juneteenth Celebration Through Dance,” the concert by Grown Women Dance Collective “honors the legacy of African American artists such as Aretha Franklin, Nancy Wilson, Prince, Whitney Houston, Natalie Cole, Nipsey Hussle and Maya Angelo.” [2 p.m., Malonga Casquelourd Center, 1428 Alice St.. Oakland]

MONDAY, JUNE 24

Jeff Lynne’s ELO: The 1970s synth-pop master has added shows to his successful North American tour, his first in 37 years, which began in the South Bay in 2018; Dhani Harrison (George Harrison’s son) opens. [8 p.m., SAP Center, 525 W. Santa Clara St., San Jose]

Mini Mansions: The Los Angeles trio says its new tune “Bad Things (That Make You Feel Good)” represents the marriage between its influences Sigmund Freud and Gary Numan.” [8 p.m., Independent, 628 Divisadero St., S.F.]

Tanja Hester: The consultant who retired at age 38 and creator of the blog Our Next Life discusses her book “Work Optional,” which offers a plan for people under 65 who want to live meaningfully without working full-time. [6 p.m., Book Passage, 1 Ferry Building, S.F.]

Megan Griswold: The author is promoting “The Book of Help: A Memoir in Remedies,” described as “a hilarious memoir by a self-described professional soul-searcher” detailing a journey of self-discovery through dozens of tonics, seminars, regimens and therapies. [7:30 p.m. Bindery, 1727 Haight St., S.F.]

TUESDAY, JUNE 25

Heather Mae: On her “Singing Out Tour,” the folk pop artist is, according to Billboard, “queer, plus-size and bipolar — and proudly owns all of it.” [8 p.m., Freight & Salvage, 2020 Addison St., Berkeley]

Mads Tolling and The Mads Men Playing the 60s: The jazzy violinist, pianist Colin Hogan and bassist Dan Feiszli perform nostalgic American music, including TV and movie theme songs. [Noon, Schultz Cultural Arts Hall, 3921 Fabian Way, Palo Alto]

Peter S. Beagle: The award-winning fantasy writer, author of “The Last Unicorn,” appears in a celebration of his lifetime achievements. [7:30 p.m., Kepler’s Books, 1010 El Camino Real, Menlo Park]

California’s Gay Revolution in the Stonewall Era: In Pride month programming, San Francisco State University history professor Marc Stein, author of the upcoming book “The Stonewall Riots: A Documentary History,” speaks about how the gay liberation uprising in New York affected people on the West Coast. [6 p.m., California Historical Society, 678 Mission St., S.F.]

Black, Gay & In The Bay: Standup comic Sampson McCormick is known for his refreshing takes on religion, sexuality, racism, life and politics — “things not talked about in polite company.” [8 p.m., Punch Line, 444 Battery St., S.F.]

Buried Ships of San Francisco: The San Francisco History Association talk features Richard Everett, former curator at the Maritime Museum, lecturing on archeological efforts to uncover remains of 19th century ships. [7 p.m., Newman Hall, Congregation Sherith Israel, 2266 California St., S.F.]