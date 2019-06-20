Good Day June 20-22, 2019

Circus Bella performs free shows on Friday and Saturday afternoon in Yerba Buena Gardens. (Courtesy Yerba Buena Gardens Festival)

THURSDAY, JUNE 20

Frameline43: The 10-day festival, the “world’s longest-running showcase of queer cinema,” opens with “Vita and Virginia,” a literary biography and romance by Chanya Button starring Elizabeth Debicki as Virginia Woolf and Gemma Arterton as Vita Sackville-West. [7 p.m., Castro Theatre, 429 Castro St., S.F.]

Movies on the Square: “Avengers-Infinity War, the Russo brothers’ star-studded 2018 superhero flick, is the third film in the free outdoor summer series. [8:45 p.m., Courthouse Square, 2200 Broadway, Redwood City]

FRIDAY, JUNE 21

Circus Bella: “Up in the Air,” the free traveling summer show directed by Abigail Munn (aka High-Flying Abigail), includes “world-class acts, local treasures and the Big Juggle,” the full-company juggling act and “loving reference to the troupe’s Pickle Family Circus roots.” [Noon, Yerba Buena Gardens, Mission between Third and Fourth streets, S.F.]

Pepe Aguilar y Familia presentan Jaripeo Sin Fronteras: The multi-Grammy nominated Mexican star and his family appear in their modern version of the Mexican equestrian spectacular that combines singing on horseback with charreada (Mexican rodeo), including horses, bulls, cowboys, clowns and comedy. [8 p.m., Oracle Arena, 7000 Coliseum Way, Oakland]

Caravanserai with Tony Lindsay: The Santana tribute group performs a free Music on the Square concert. [6 to 8 p.m., Courthouse Square, 2200 Broadway, Redwood City]

El Rio’s 10th Annual Obligatory June Gay Comedy Show: Bob McIntyre, Dom Gelin, David Hawkins, Angie Krass and Lisa Geduldig do standup. [7 p.m., El Rio, 3158 Mission St., S.F.]

Farmers Market UN Plaza: The Civic Center Commons attraction on Fridays offers vendors curated by SF Etsy and Square, food trucks, The City’s longest picnic table, lawn games and free DIY activities at noon in addition to Heart of the City Farmers Market suppliers. [7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Market and Seventh streets, S.F.]

San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus: In the first of three performances, “Queens,” a concert with gay pop anthems and appearances by local celebrity drag queens, commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots. [8 p.m., Sydney Goldstein Theater, 275 Hayes St., S.F.]

Garden of Memory Summer Solstice Concert: New Music Bay Area presents the popular annual event of simultaneous performances by composers, musicians and sound artists taking place throughout the distinctive building, an architectural landmark. [5 to 9 p.m. Chapel of the Chimes, 4499 Piedmont Ave., Oakland ]

Friday Night at the Art Center: Free festivities in conjunction with the exhibit “Local Editions: A Celebration of Bay Area Printmaking and PKP (Paula Kirkeby Press) Prints” include demonstrations, artmaking activities, specialty cocktails and the Sanctuary City Project Mobile Print Cart. [7 to 10 p.m., Palo Alto Art Center, 1313 Newell Road, Palo Alto]

On Behalf of All Muslims-A Comedy Special: Iranian-American performer Zahra Noorbakhsh, cohost of the podcast #GoodMuslimBadMuslim, premieres her show in which she takes “an unapologetic look at banning Muslims and the resilience of family and faith.” [8 p.m., Brava, 2781 24th St., S.F.]

Geographer: The project of former San Francisco resident Mike Deni’s synthpop-indie rock band, which he’s described as “soulful music from outer space” using analog, electronic and acoustic elements, recently released the EP “New Jersey.” [9 p.m., Independent, 628 Divisadero St., S.F.]

Lion Babe: New York City duo (Jillian Hervey and producer-instrumentalist Lucas Goodman aka Astro Raw) play from “Cosmic Wind,” an album of “R&B, disco, funky soul and dance grooves.” [9 p.m., Great American Music Hall, 859 O’Farrell St., S.F.]

Allan Rayman: The gravelly-voiced Juno Award-nominated, Toronto-based singer-songwriter’s most recent full-length recording is “Harry Hard On.” [8 p.m., August Hall, 420 Mason St., S.F.]

Khushi: The London artist, who’s also a member ofthe rising band Strong Asian Mothers, co-headlines Popscene with California band James Supercave, which mixes “psych-rock aesthetics with a pop sensibility.” [9 p.m., Rickshaw Stop, 155 Fell St., S.F.]

Ona: The West Virginia indie rockers’ new album “Full Moon, Heavy Light” has been called “an indie-rock, alt-folk symphony that seamlessly captures a sense of wanderlust.” [8 p.m., Hotel Utah, 500 Fourth St., S.F.]

Heart Attack Man: The power pop outfit from Cleveland with the new LP “Fake Blood” co-headlines with Sincere Engineer, the punk emo revival act of Chicago’s Deanna Belos. [9 p.m., Bottom of the Hill, 1233 17th St., S.F.]

Garrett Clayton: Opening a two-night stand, the Disney channel star, along with Ashley Argota and Desi Dennis-Dylan, appears in “It Takes Three,” a cabaret show of Broadway and pop hits, stories of friendships and navigating Hollywood, and jazz hands. [8 p.m., Feinstein’s at the Nikko, 222 Mason St., S.F.]

SATURDAY, JUNE 22

Wu-Tang Clan: The hip hop group is on tour for the 25th anniversary of its debut album “36 Chambers”; De La Soul, The Pharcyde, Eric B. & Rakim also are on the bill. [7 p.m., Shoreline Amphitheatre, 1 Amphitheater Parkway, Mountain View]

All Day I Dream in the Park: DJ and producer Lee Burridge, Hoj, Double Touch and Junior appear in Burridge’s Burning Man-inspired, day-into-night party. [12:30 p.m., Hellman Hollow, Golden Gate Park, 880 JFK Drive, S.F.]

Redwood Symphony: The orchestra opens Redwood City’s free summer classical music series with a concert featuring Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue” with piano soloist Tamami Honma, Dvorak’s Symphony No. 8 and John Williams’ “Devil’s Dance.” [7 p.m., Courthouse Square, 2200 Broadway, Redwood City]

Ben Rosenblum: The New York City jazz pianist plays an intimate concert in the Sunset Music and Arts series with drummer Ben Zweig and bassist Greg Feingold. [7:30 p.m., Episcopal Church of the Incarnation, 1750 29th Ave., S.F.]

Jamila Woods: The activist, poet and R&B singer-songwriter counts Gwendolyn Brooks, Toni Morrison, Erykah Badu and Kendrick Lamar among her influences. [9 p.m., Great American Music Hall, 859 O’Farrell St., S.F.]

Summer Cannibals: “Can’t Tell Me No” is the upcoming album by the Portland indie-punk band led by guitarist-vocalist Jessica Boudreaux. [8 p.m., Cafe Du Nord, 2174 Market St., S.F.]

Jeff Bellerose- Cities & Interiors: The artist’s show, a two-part series of oil paintings – “Cities” offering expansive views of urban areas, while “Interiors” focuses on the artist’s family home and summer home – opens with a reception. [3 to 5 p.m., Paul Thiebaud Gallery, 645 Chestnut St., S.F.]

Be Natural-The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché: The San Francisco Silent Film Festival co-presents the documentary about cinema’s first female director, along with filmmaker Pamela B. Green in conversation with film scholar Denah A. Johnston. [7 p.m., Roxie, 3117 16th St., S.F.]

Good Night, and Good Luck: Freedom Socialist Party screens the movie chronicling the clash between Edward R. Murrow, television journalist, and anti-communist U.S. Senator Joseph McCarthy during the 1950s. [2 p.m., New Valencia Hall, 747 Polk St., S.F.]

Ulumau Collective: Cultural experts discuss and demonstrate Hawaiian and Polynesian disciplines of ancestral knowledge that have been passed down through generations in mele and hula (songs and dances), tatau (tattoo) and food preparation (kalo/taro, poi). [1 p.m., African American Arts and Culture Complex, 762 Fulton St., S.F.]

Team Dresch: Celebrating Portland Pride, the Oregon punk-queercore band founded by Donna Dresch has re-released the single “Uncle Phranc!” [9 p.m., Bottom of the Hill, 1233 17th St., S.F.]

That Don Reed Show: Once again, the Bay Area-bred comedian extends the run of his one-man sketch variety show, described as “a hilarious hybrid of ‘SNL,’ ‘In Living Color’ and some touching beats of ‘The Carol Burnett Show.’” [8:30 p.m., Marsh, 2120 Allston Way, Berkeley]

Rebelution: The California reggae band headlines the Good Vibes Summer Tour 2019 with Protoje, Durand Jones & The Indications and DJ Mackle. [7 p.m., Greek Theatre, 2001 Gayley Road, Berkeley]

Echoes: Thao & the Get Down Stay Down and Sudan Archives play at the pop concert and party presented by California Shakespeare Theater. [5:30 p.m., Bruns Amphitheatre, 100 California Shakespeare Theater Way, Orinda]

SAFEHouse Arts: Lynea Diaz-Hagan appears in “American Ghosts,” a theater piece in which a media-drunk American storyteller plays, rants and sings “while trying to make sense of this augmented reality called ‘life.” [8 p.m., 145 Eddy St., S.F.]

Grapetooth: (((folkYEAH!))) presents Chicago duo of Chris Bailoni and Clay Frankel, who concoct “a freshly strange blend of synth pop and damaged folk. “ [9 p.m., Chapel, 777 Valencia St., S.F]

Fallen Heroes, Rising Stars: Subtitled “A Juneteenth Celebration Through Dance,” the concert by Grown Women Dance Collective “honors the legacy of African American artists such as Aretha Franklin, Nancy Wilson, Prince, Whitney Houston, Natalie Cole, Nipsey Hussle and Maya Angelo.” [6:30 p.m., Malonga Casquelourd Center, 1428 Alice St.. Oakland]