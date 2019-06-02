Good Day June 2-4, 2019

Bouquets to Art, the popular annual exhibit opening Tuesday of floral designs inspired by art works at the de Young Museum, is celebrating its 35th anniversary. (Courtesy Drew Altizer Photography)

SUNDAY, JUNE 2

Wild 94.9’s WAZZMATAZZ: The pop concert features Halsey, Ellie Goulding, CNCO, Ava Max, Fletcher, NCT 12 and Ty James. [5 p.m., Shoreline Amphitheatre, 1 Amphiteatre Parkway, Mountain View]

A R I Z O N A: The New Jersey electro-pop trio consists of vocalist Zach Charles, guitarist Nate Esquite and keyboardist David Labuguen. [8 p.m., Fillmore, 1805 Geary Blvd., S.F.]

Knuckle Puck: The Chicago pop punk group headlines a show with Citizen, a similarly spirited band from Michigan, and Hunny, a Southern Californa outfit inspired by its love for 1980s new wave and ’90s pop. [7 p.m., Great American Music Hall, 859 O’Farrell St., S.F.]

S.F. Museum of Modern Art Free Family Day: Up to two adults accompanied by a youngster under 18 enjoy free entry and special activities, family art projects, story time with San Francisco Public Library librarians, a treasure hunt and a screening of the documentary “Batkid Begins.” [10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 151 Third St., S.F.]

The Tragedy of King Richard the Second: Simon Russell Beale plays Shakespeare’s historical character in a high-definition film of the National Theatre production captured live from the stage of the Almeida Theatre in London. [2 p.m., Hammer Theatre, 101 Paseo de San Antonio, San Jose]

San Jose Museum of Quilts & Textiles Free Community Day: In connection with the exhibit “H2oh!, special family activities include water-related magic with Kathy Machado, sound baths with Jessica Neideffer and a sea-life soft sculpture craft activity with Alexander Hernandez. [11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 520 S. First St., San Jose]

Golden Gate Park Band: The group, in its 137th season of free outdoor concert, performs a program called “Italian Symphony, Song & Dance in the Park.” [1 p.m., Spreckels Temple of Music, Music Concourse Drive, Golden Gate Park, S.F.]

Mamma Mia!: San Jose Stage Company closes its 36th season with the fun musical featuring ABBA hits and the story of a mother, a daughter and three possible dads. [2 p.m., 490 S. First St., San Jose]

East Bay Dances ‘19: Oakland Ballet appears alongside more than a dozen local dance troupes representing diverse communities and dance of all styles. [4 p.m., College Odell Johnson Performing Arts Center, Laney College, 900 Fallon St., Oakland]

Saving Private Ryan: Steven Spielberg’s 1998 cinematic account of the invasion of Normandy in 1944 starring Tom Hanks, Matt Damon, Edward Burns and Tom Sizemore comes to the big screen again for a limited engagement. [3 and 7 p.m., Daly City 20, 1901 Junipero Serra Blvd., Daly City]

DLUX Puppet Company: The family-friendly production of “Peter Pan,” a musical adaptation of the famous story, includes life-sized puppets, digital scenery and popular songs from the 1950s through 1980s. [3 p.m., Bankhead Theater, 2400 First St., Livermore]

Woody Sez-The Life and Music of Woody Guthrie: The show, telling the tumultuous, touching and joyful tale of America’s greatest folk poet, is followed by a hootenanny with cast members. [2:30 p.m., Center REPertory Company, 1601 Civic Drive, Walnut Creek]

MONDAY, JUNE 3

Graeme Simsion: The Australian writer, author of the best-selling “Rosie” trilogy depicting the relationship between an Asperger’s-identified man and his whirlwind partner, speaks about third volume in the series, “The Rosie Result.” [7:30 p.m., Kepler’s, 1010 El Camino Real, Menlo Park]

Marianas Trench: The award-winning progressive Canadian pop band is promoting its fifth studio album “Phantom.” [8 p.m., Fillmore, 1805 Geary Blvd., S.F.]

Women at the Edges at Odd Mondays: Kristin Kaye, Bridget Quinn and Beth Winegarner read from their books about women with achievements in heavy metal music in Africa and the Middle East; an off-Broadway play with women bodybuilders; and pushing boundaries in two-dimensional art. [7 p.m., Folio Books, 3957 24th St., S.F.]

TUESDAY, JUNE 4

Bouquets to Art: On its 35th anniversary, the popular six-day event showcasing floral designs inspired by works in the de Young Museum collection has moved from March to June, now offerint a new palette of summer blooms. [9:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m., de Young Museum, 50 Hagiwara Tea Garden Drive, Golden Gate Park, S.F.]

Amor Towles: City Arts & Lectures presents the author of the best-selling “A Gentleman in Moscow” and “Rules of Civility” in conversation with KQED “Forum” host Michael Krasny. [7:30 p.m., Sydney Goldstein Theater, 275 Hayes St., S.F.]

School of Rock: The Musical: The Broadway and West End hit based on the Jack Black movie about a wannabe rock star who poses as a substitute teacher at a prep school opens an eight-performance South Bay engagement. [7:30 p.m., Center for the Performing Arts, 255 S. Almaden Blvd., San Jose]

Present Tense 2019: Task of Remembrance: Featuring works by 14 artists, art collectives and organizations, the exhibition — of film, illustrations and installations — examines the responsibility of memory in the wake of the 30th anniversaries of events of political and cultural upheaval including the Tiananmen Square protests and the fall of the Berlin Wall. [10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Chinese Culture Center, 750 Kearny St., third floor, S.F.]

Jérémie Royer: The illustrator discusses his new graphic novels, “Darwin: An Exceptional Voyage” and “Audubon: On the Wings of the World.” [7:30 p.m., Green Apple Books, 1231 Ninth Ave., S.F.]

Noaccordion: The project of Oakland-based electronic musician and accordion maverick Onah Indigo releases the album “Surrender.” [8 p.m., El Rio, 3158 Mission St., S.F.]

Finn Brunton: The New York University professor in the Department of Media, Culture and Communication discusses his book “Digital Cash: The Unknown History of the Anarchists, Utopians, and Technologists Who Created Cryptocurrency.” [7 p.m., City Lights Books, 261 Columbus Ave., S.F.]