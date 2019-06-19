Good Day June 19-20, 2019

Claudia Villela, Price Out, Jim Haas, Finn Andrews, Fresh Meat Festival, SF Symhony with Yefim Bronfman, SFDanceworks, My Mother’s Maiden Name, Liu Jianhua

Dancer-choreographer Antoine Hunter is among the artists appearing in Fresh Meat Festival, a three-day extravaganza of transgender and queer performance opening June 20 at Z Space. (Courtesy RJ Muna)

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 19

Claudia Villela Sings Jobim: The Rio-born and Santa Cruz-based vocalist performs Jobim classics, accompanied by guitarist Chico Pinheiro. [7:30 p.m., Miner Auditorium, SFJAZZ, 201 Franklin St., S.F.]

Priced Out: Subtitled “Why You Can’t Afford a Place in San Francisco,” the animated series by Joseph Smooke and Dyan Ruiz screens in a free presentation featuring a talk with its creators. [7 p.m., Bernal Branch Library, 500 Cortland Ave., S.F.]

San Francisco Civic Center-Past, Present and Future: Jim Haas, author of “The San Francisco Civic Center: A History of the Design, Controversies, and Realization of a City Beautiful Masterpiece,” appears in a panel discussion with parties working on a new draft plan for the area. [6 p.m., Latino/Hispanic Room, Main Library, 100 Larkin St., S.F.]

Twin Temple: Alexandra and Zachary James of Los Angeles make up the “satanic doo wop group” headlining a show with Nobody’s Baby and Blood. [8:30 p.m., Bottom of the Hill, 1233 17th St., S.F.]

Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio: The soul-jazz instrumental band, whose “Live on KEXP” has some 5 million YouTube views, plays a sold-out gig. [7 and 8:30 p.m., Joe Henderson Lab, SFJAZZ, 201 Franklin St., S.F.]

San Francisco Neo-Futurists: The troupe known for its changing series of short plays in “The Infinite Wrench” presents its sixth-annual Pride show, in which it “unfurls 30 plays focused on sexuality, identity, community and living in San Francisco in 60 minutes.” [9 p.m., El Rio, 3158 Mission St., S.F]

Finn Andrews: The frontman of the London indie band The Veils plays from his long-awaited solo album “One Piece At A Time,” his most “personal and self-exploratory music” to date. [8:30 p.m., Cafe Du Nord, 2174 Market St., S.F.]

Understanding Cross-Cultural Communication: Facilitator-trainer Sharmila Ghosh leads the workshop for those who want to want to become more comfortable interacting with people from different cultures. [5:30 p.m., Learning Studio, Main Library, 100 Larkin St., S.F.]

YBN Cordae: The up-and-coming rapper born Cordae Dunston headlines a concert with Duckworth, Tia Nomore, Ricky Lake and WADE08. [9 p.m., New Parish, 1743 San Pablo Ave,, Oakland]

THURSDAY, JUNE 20

Fresh Meat Festival: The 18th annual, three-day program of transgender and queer dance, theater, comedy and music opens with appearances by bachata champions Angelica & Jahaira, African-American deaf choreographer Antoine Hunter, integrated/disabled dance pioneers AXIS Dance Company, trans/queer modern dance by Sean Dorsey, and much more. [8 p.m., Z Space, 470 Florida St., S.F.]

San Francisco Symphony: Joshua Gersen conducts the orchestra in the first of three performances with Yefim Bronfman playing Prokofiev’s Piano Concerto No. 2, the co-commission Music for Ensemble and Orchestra by Steve Reich; Borodin’s Polovtsian Dances from “Prince Igor”; and Arvo Pärt’s “Fratres” for Strings and Percussion. [2 p.m., Davies Hall, 201 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

SFDanceworks: The contemporary troupe founded by San Francisco Ballet soloist James Sofranko opens its fourth season program, which includes world and local premieres by Alejandro Cerrudo, Olivier Wevers, Brett Conway, Laura O’Malley and Andrea Schermoly. [8 p.m., Cowell Theater, Fort Mason, 2 Marina Blvd., S.F.]

Journeys of Love, Loss & Life: The musical and spoken-word performance by Emmy-award winning musician Van-Anh Vo tells stories of San José’s local Vietnamese, Chicano and African American communities. [8 p.m., San Jose Museum of Art, 110 S. Market St., San Jose]

My Mother’s Maiden Name panel: Root Division hosts the session with curator Tanya Gayer about the group exhibition, which raises questions about the effects of pervasive security question-and-answer protocols and initiates discussion about “online authorship, culture-construction and systems of knowledge.” [6:30 p.m., Eleanor Harwood Gallery, 1275 Minnesota St., Suite 206, S.F.]

Bite Me: The subversive romantic comedy about a vampire and the IRS agent who audits her, screens, preceded by the Joyful Vampire Shindig at 7 p.m. at Bond Bar (3079 16th St.), where guests (who are encouraged to wear an outfit that makes them feel special) may meet the filmmakers. [9 p.m., Roxie, 3117 16th St., S.F.]

Manifesto: Solo performance artist Rotimi Agbabiaka hosts a participatory workshop in connection with the development of a new show about an artist at a crossroads slated to premere in the National Queer Arts Festival. [7 p.m., Brava Cabaret, 2773 24th St., S.F.]

Liu Jianhua: Running through Aug. 4, the solo exhibition by the porcelain master known for his boundary-pushing contemporary sculptural and installation practice, and whose works are in museum collections throughout the world, opens with a reception. [4 to 7 p.m., Pace Gallery, 229 Hamilton Ave., Palo Alto]

Call and Responses-Curator Swap: Curators with the Contemporary Jewish Museum, Museum of the African Diaspora and California Historical Society launch a new progressive gallery talk with a session addressing work in each institution’s exhibitions related to Pride. [6 p.m., Contemporary Jewish Museum, 736 Mission St., S.F.]

Cine Francisco: Bivoulab artists David Cox and Molly Hankwitz lead a filmic lecture/tour through “half-forgotten sites of San Francisco,” including the destroyed Embarcadero freeway, Playland-by-the-Beach, the Cliffhouse, Fort Point and more. [5:30 p.m., Latino/Hispanic Room, Main Library, 100 Larkin St., S.F.]

SAFEHouse Arts: The dance and performance incubator presents randy reyes, Europa Grace and Kevin Wong, artists participating in the AIRspace residency for queer and trans people of color. [8 p.m., 145 Eddy St., S.F.]

Olden Yolk: New York songwriting duo Shane Butler and Caity Shaffer, whose sound combines art rock and delicate ballads, have a new 2019 album, “Living Theatre.” [7 p.m., Make Out Room, 3225 22nd St., S.F.]