Good Day June 16-18, 2019

Digable Planets at Stern Grove, North Beach Festival, Broadway Bares, Dia de la Feria, Orquesta Akokán, Field of Dreams, We Are La Cocina, Elaine Welteroth, Sasha Berliner, The Comet is Coming, Major!

SUNDAY, JUNE 16

Digable Planets: The jazz-rap fusion trio — Ishmael “Butterfly” Butler, Mariana “Ladybug Mecca” Vieira and Craig “Doodlebug” Irving — opens the 82nd season of Stern Grove Festival’s super popular free summer concert series, which runs Sundays through Aug. 18. [2 p.m. Sigmund Stern Grove, 19th Avenue and Sloat Boulevard, S.F.]

North Beach Festival: The 65th annual free festivities include arts and crafts booths, gourmet food, entertainment by Circus Bella, poetry, Italian street painting, beverage gardens, a kids’ chalk art area and the 2 p.m. blessing of the animals at the Shrine of St. Francis of Assisi. [10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Grant and Columbus avenues, S.F.]

Broadway Bares San Francisco Strips IV: “Comic Strips,” a sexy burlesque-style show benefiting Richmond/Ermet Aid Foundation and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, features guests Jai Rodriguez, Bruce Vilanch, Cassandra Cass, Leanne Borghesi, Andrew Christian and Nick Masc. [8 p.m., DNA Lounge, 375 11th St., S.F.]

Dia de la Feria: Hispanic groups closing out the San Mateo County Fair concert lineup include Los Dinnos at 2 p.m., Grupo Bryndis at 3:30 p.m. and Liberación at 5 p.m. in Fiesta Hall; and on the outdoor Cypress Stage, Rocio y Su Sonora at 4 p.m. and Alacranes Musical at 5 p.m. [2 p.m., Fairgrounds, 2495 S. Delaware St., San Mateo]

Skin-Living Armor, Evolving Identity: California Academy of Sciences opens its years-in-the-making, multisensory, multilingual exhibition which explores the “shape-shifting, color-changing and ever-evolving nature of this complex organ.” [9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., 55 Music Concourse Drive, Golden Gate Park, S.F.]

Orquesta Akokán: Led by vocalist José “Pepito” Gómez, the band’s music lovingly pays tribute to the Cuban mambo revolution of the 1940s-50s. [7 p.m., SFJAZZ, 201 Franklin St., S.F.]

Field of Dreams: For Father’s Day, Turner Classic Movies presents a 30th anniversary screening of the fantasy-drama sports film starring Kevin Costner. [1 and 4 p.m., Daly City 20, 1901 Junipero Serra Boulevard, Daly City]

Ash Carter: The former U.S. Secretary of Defense speaks about his career and experiences described in his book “Inside The Five-Sided Box: Lessons from a Lifetime of Leadership in the Pentagon.” [5:30 p.m., Oshman Family JCC, 3921 Fabian Way, Palo Alto]

Starman–Freddie Burretti-The Man Who Sewed the World: The authorized documentary tells the story of Freddie Burretti, David Bowie’s close friend and key early 1970s Ziggy Stardust costume collaborator and stylist. [7 p.m., Roxie, 3117 16th St., S.F.]

Other Minds Festival: The new music presenter hosts a concert of works by Franco-Russian microtonal composer Ivan Wyschnegradsky, including selected piano works and three U.S. premieres. [7 p.m., Yerba Buena Center for the Arts, 700 Howard St., S.F.]

Music of the Grateful Dead for Kids: Rock n Roll Playhouse presents the Father’s Day show in which babies and kids can “rock out” to live music from classic bands. [11:30 a.m., UC Theatre, 2036 University Ave., Berkeley]

MONDAY, JUNE 17

We Are La Cocina: Caleb Zigas and graduates of San Francisco’s famed grassroots kitchen incubator La Cocina share stories about dishes featured in a new cookbook and about their journeys to entrepreneurial success. [6:30 p.m., Commonwealth Club, 110 The Embarcadero, S.F.]

Folio Books Odd Mondays: Queer authors Chris Delyani, launching his novel “Best Man,” along with novelist Chris Delyani and Cass Sellars and poet Julian Mithra, read in a special Pride session with refreshments. [6:45 p.m., 3957 24th St., S.F.]

Crumbs From the Table of Joy: Lorraine Hansberry Theatre and Project1Voice host the benefit event, a reception and staged reading of the 1950s-set play by Lynn Nottage about a widowed black man who moves his family from Florida to New York. [6:30 p.m., Buriel Clay Theatre, 762 Fulton St., S.F.]

Full Moon Martini Night: Tropical Thunder, a “neighborhood tiki-cantina,” offers martini specials while a three-piece jazzy Motown band provides accompaniment. [7 to 10 p.m., 2030 Lombard St., S.F.]

TUESDAY, JUNE 18

Elaine Welteroth: The former Teen Vogue editor and “Project Runway” judge is promoting her book “More Than Enough: Claiming Space for Who You Are (No Matter What They Say)” at the ticketed talk presented by the Commonwealth Club. [6:30 p.m., Marines’ Memorial Theatre, 609 Sutter St., S.F.]

Sasha Berliner: The young composer, band leader, vibraphonist and San Francisco native won the LetterOne and Air Artist Agency’s Rising Stars Jazz Award. [7 and 8:30 p.m., SFJAZZ, 201 Franklin St., S.F.]

The Comet is Coming: Shortlisted for the Mercury Prize, the London group’s latest recording “Trust in the Lifeforce of the Deep Mystery” is “a 21st century take on spiritual jazz that’s part Alice Coltrane, part Bladerunner.” [8 p.m., Indepdendent, 628 Divisadero St., S.F.]

Bill Callahan: (((folkYEAH!))) presents the songwriter, known for his “gentle, spacey take on folk and roots music.” [8 p.m., Castro Theatre, 429 Castro St., S.F.]

Major! The Life and Campaigns of Miss Major Griffin-Gracy: The documentary about a 73-year-old black transgender woman who’s been fighting for rights of trans women of color for more than 40 years screens, along with a talk by filmmakers Annalise Ophelian and StormMiguel Florez. [6 p.m., California Historical Society, 678 Mission St., S.F.]

Katie Toupin: The songwriter formerly of the band Houndmouth debuts her solo album “Magnetic Moves,” a “dreamy pastiche of soul and pop and brightly jangly ’70s rock”; Hailey Knox, with the new release “Hardwired Mixtape,” opens. [8 p.m., Swedish American Music Hall, 2174 Market St., S.F.]

Okkervil River: In conjunction with its “A Dream in the Dark” subscription series encapsulating 12 albums, the indie band led by Will Sheff is playing intimate venues. [8 p.m., Chapel, 777 Valencia St., S.F.]

Call Me By Your Name: At a screening of the tender coming-of-age film, George Stelluto conducts the San Francisco Symphony playing a live accompaniment of Sufjan Stevens’ score. [7:30 p.m., Davies Symphony Hall, 201 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]