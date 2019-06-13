Good Day June 13-15, 2019

THURSDAY, JUNE 13
Jennifer Lopez: The actress, dancer and pop star, on her It’s My Party Tour to celebrate her upcoming 50th birthday, is joined by performers from her TV show “World of Dance.” [8 p.m., SAP Center, 525 W. Santa Clara St., San Jose]
Better Than Ezra: The band, among Billboard’s 100 Greatest Alternative Artists of All Time, is best known for the 1995 hit “Good.” [7:30 p.m., San Mateo County Fair & Expo, 2945 S. Delaware St., San Mateo]
Shannon Watts: The Colorado woman, founder of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, speaks about her book “Fight Like a Mother,” in which she reveals how people with little advocacy experience can make an impact for change. [7:30 p.m., Keplers, 1010 El Camino Real, Menlo Park]
Coriolanus: A high-definition film of the acclaimed stage production of the Shakespeare work by genre-defying theater artist Robert Lepage, captured live for the Stratford Festival in Ontario, comes to the big screen. [7 p.m., 101 Paseo De San Antonio, San Jose]
Movies on the Square: The free summer series screens “Angels in the Outfield,” the 1994 feel-good film starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt as a kid who prays for divine help for his favorite team to start winning. [8:45 p.m., Courthouse Square, 2200 Broadway, Redwood City]
Chandan Allen: The fashion designer hosts a grand opening for Mélange, a boutique selling her two lines: Chandan Allen, created with high end fabrics and embellishments, and The Sancy, a more contemporary ready-to-wear collection. [5 to 8 p.m., 660 Stanford Shopping Center, Suite 136, Palo Alto]
FRIDAY, JUNE 14
Robert Moses’ Kin: The contemporary troupe premieres “The Exceptionally Elderly Overweight Black Man Phoenix,” choreographer Robert Moses’ reflection on what happens when his viewpoints are recreated by multicultural, young, athletic dancers. [8 p.m., Yerba Buena Center for the Arts Forum, 701 Mission St., S.F.]
LANY: The indie alt-pop band with Paul Klein, Jake Goss and Les Priest is playing from its second album “Malibu Nights.” [8 p.m., Masonic, 1111 California St., S.F.]
Rent: On its 20th anniversary, Jonathan Larson’s Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning re-imagining of Puccini’s “La Bohème” set in New York under the shadow of the HIV/AIDS epidemic, opens a 13-performance run. [8 p.m., SHN Golden Gate Theatre, 1 Taylor St., S.F.]
Spencer Day: The pop-jazz performer and San Francisco Bay Area favorite’s new cabaret act Broadway By Day includes his unique interpretation of Broadway hits, 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, $50-$80. Feinstein’s at the Nikko, 222 Mason St., S.F.,www.feinsteinsatthenikko.com
Nick Murphy: The Melbourne-bred singer, producer and multi-instrumentalist formerly known as Chet Faker immersed himself in intense self-examination to create his newest recording “Run Fast Sleep Naked.” [9 Fillmore, 1805 Geary Blvd., S.F.]
Slim Cessna’s Auto Club: The Southern-Gothic country blues punk band fron Denver co-headlines with Kid Congo & The Pink Monkey Birds. [8:30 p.m., Bottom of the Hill, 1233 17th St., S.F.]
Mattson 2: Identical twins Jared and Jonathan Mattson re-imagine John Coltrane’s seminal 1964 “A Love Supreme” with their looped surf-meets-bebop guitars and tribal jazz drumming; soul jazz guitar great Calvin Keys joins them in a premiere for the second set. [7:30 p.m., SFJAZZ, 201 Franklin St., S.F.]
Duff McKagan: The Guns N’ Roses bassist appears with musician and producer Shooter Jennings, who assisted him with his new austere solo album “Tenderness.” [9 p.m., Great American Music Hall, 859 O’Farrell St., S.F.]
Art and Music on the Square: The first summer show and sale of paintings, photography, jewelry, glass, ceramics and more (at prices for every budget) is combined with a free 6 p.m. concert featuring funk rock band The Big Fit. [5 to 8:30 p.m., Courthouse Square, 2200 Broadway, Redwood City]
SATURDAY, JUNE 15
S.F. Juneteenth Festival: The 69th annual free event, billed as the largest gathering of African-Americans in Northern California, includes live music and dance, refreshments, a fashion show, classic car show, kids’ activities, a health and wellness space, Uhuru Village marketplace, and at 11 a.m, the Rachel Brooke Townsend San Francisco Juneteenth Parade. [10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fillmore Street and Geary Boulevard, S.F.]
Phono del Sol: Back after a year’s break, the festival presented by the Bay Bridged and Noise Pop features Porches, Chastity Belt, SOL Development, Covet, SPELLLING, Boy Scouts, Salami Rose Joe Louis, AH-MER-AH-SU, Queens D.Light and Blues Lawyer. Noon to 7 p.m., free (donations accepted). Potrero del Sol Park, 2827 Cesar Chavez St., S.F., www.phonodelsol.com
Train, Goo Goo Dolls: The rock co-headliners, headed by Patrick Monahan and John Rzeznik, respectively, play their hits; soulful singer Allen Stone opens. [7 p.m., Shoreline Amphitheatre, 1 Amphitheatre Parkway, Mountain View]
Third Eye Blind: The San Francisco rock band and fellow 1990s act Jimmy Eat World join forces on their Summer Gods Tour. [7 p.m., Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, 99 Grove St., S.F.]
Alt Nation Advanced Placement Tour: The indie rock show features BLOXX, a catchy female-fronted, four-piece band from London; Hembree, a Kansas City group with the debut album “House On Fire”; and Warbly Jets, Los Angeles outfit with the EP “Propaganda.” [8:30 p.m., Chapel, 777 Valencia St., S.F.]
The Dresher|Davel Invented Instrument Duo: Composer/instrument inventor Paul Dresher and percussionist Joel Davel play a 15-foot Quadrachord, 10-foot Hurdy Grande (made by Dresher and Daniel Schmidt) and Don Buchla’s magical Marimba Lumina in the electro-acoustic concert. [8 p.m., ODC, 3153 17th St., S.F.]
International Orange Chorale of San Francisco: The group’s concert “Re-Set” includes modern settings of texts that are decades or sometimes centuries old. [7:30 p.m., St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 1111 O’Farrell St., S.F.]
Graveyard Club: New Musical Express said the new wave revivalists from Minneapolis breathe “life into the usually dark and gloomy genre of goth rock.” [9 p.m., Hotel Utah, 500 Fourth St., S.F.]
Eyedress: The Filipino born, Manila-based artist making “apocalyptic punk-sounding music” opens for Southern California chill wave indie act Inner Wave. [9 p.m., Great American Music Hall, 859 O’Farrell St., S.F.]
LAX/SFO Pt. II: Heron Arts and Los Angeles contemporary gallery Thinkspace host a reception to open the exhibition, running through July 6, of 12-inch by 12-inch art works by more than 80 artists. [6 to 10 p.m., 7 Heron St., S.F.]
Teresa Sabankaya: The floral designer, founder of Bonny Doon Garden Company, shares tips from “The Posy Book,” a collection of “floral recipes” for eye-cathching posy bouquets that are meant to deliver messages and tell stories. [Noon, Book Passage, 1 Ferry Building, S.F.]
Marathi Stand-Up Comedy Saturday: Samson Koletkar — aka Mahatma Moses, the world’s only Indian Jewish standup comic — does his act in his mother-tongue Marathi, joined by Abhay Paranjape, Advait Paranjpe, Meghana David, Shruti Nimkar & Nitin Deo; a different, separately ticketed show follows at 9 p.m. in English. [6 p.m., Center for Performing Arts, 500 Castro St., Mountain View]
I, Too, Sing America: Bay Area Theater Company reprises its award-winning show, with music and dance and poetry by Langston Hughes, Jean Toomer, Beyonce, Frances Chung, Gwendolyn Brooks, Alice Walker and more. [5 p.m., Bayview Opera House, 4705 Third St., S.F.]