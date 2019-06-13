Good Day June 13-15, 2019

Jennifer Lopez, Better Than Ezra, Shannon Watts, Robert Moses’ Kin, LANY, Rent, Spencer Day, Nick Murphy, SF Juneteenth Festival, Phono Del Sol, Train, Goo Goo Dolls, Third Eye Blind, Teresa Sabankaya

Jennifer Lopez brings her It’s My Party Tour to the South Bay. (Courtesy Business Wire)

THURSDAY, JUNE 13

Jennifer Lopez: The actress, dancer and pop star, on her It’s My Party Tour to celebrate her upcoming 50th birthday, is joined by performers from her TV show “World of Dance.” [8 p.m., SAP Center, 525 W. Santa Clara St., San Jose]

Better Than Ezra: The band, among Billboard’s 100 Greatest Alternative Artists of All Time, is best known for the 1995 hit “Good.” [7:30 p.m., San Mateo County Fair & Expo, 2945 S. Delaware St., San Mateo]

Shannon Watts: The Colorado woman, founder of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, speaks about her book “Fight Like a Mother,” in which she reveals how people with little advocacy experience can make an impact for change. [7:30 p.m., Keplers, 1010 El Camino Real, Menlo Park]

Coriolanus: A high-definition film of the acclaimed stage production of the Shakespeare work by genre-defying theater artist Robert Lepage, captured live for the Stratford Festival in Ontario, comes to the big screen. [7 p.m., 101 Paseo De San Antonio, San Jose]

Movies on the Square: The free summer series screens “Angels in the Outfield,” the 1994 feel-good film starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt as a kid who prays for divine help for his favorite team to start winning. [8:45 p.m., Courthouse Square, 2200 Broadway, Redwood City]

Chandan Allen: The fashion designer hosts a grand opening for Mélange, a boutique selling her two lines: Chandan Allen, created with high end fabrics and embellishments, and The Sancy, a more contemporary ready-to-wear collection. [5 to 8 p.m., 660 Stanford Shopping Center, Suite 136, Palo Alto]

FRIDAY, JUNE 14

Robert Moses’ Kin: The contemporary troupe premieres “The Exceptionally Elderly Overweight Black Man Phoenix,” choreographer Robert Moses’ reflection on what happens when his viewpoints are recreated by multicultural, young, athletic dancers. [8 p.m., Yerba Buena Center for the Arts Forum, 701 Mission St., S.F.]

LANY: The indie alt-pop band with Paul Klein, Jake Goss and Les Priest is playing from its second album “Malibu Nights.” [8 p.m., Masonic, 1111 California St., S.F.]

Rent: On its 20th anniversary, Jonathan Larson’s Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning re-imagining of Puccini’s “La Bohème” set in New York under the shadow of the HIV/AIDS epidemic, opens a 13-performance run. [8 p.m., SHN Golden Gate Theatre, 1 Taylor St., S.F.]

Spencer Day: The pop-jazz performer and San Francisco Bay Area favorite’s new cabaret act Broadway By Day includes his unique interpretation of Broadway hits, 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, $50-$80. Feinstein’s at the Nikko, 222 Mason St., S.F.,www.feinsteinsatthenikko.com

Nick Murphy: The Melbourne-bred singer, producer and multi-instrumentalist formerly known as Chet Faker immersed himself in intense self-examination to create his newest recording “Run Fast Sleep Naked.” [9 Fillmore, 1805 Geary Blvd., S.F.]

Slim Cessna’s Auto Club: The Southern-Gothic country blues punk band fron Denver co-headlines with Kid Congo & The Pink Monkey Birds. [8:30 p.m., Bottom of the Hill, 1233 17th St., S.F.]

Mattson 2: Identical twins Jared and Jonathan Mattson re-imagine John Coltrane’s seminal 1964 “A Love Supreme” with their looped surf-meets-bebop guitars and tribal jazz drumming; soul jazz guitar great Calvin Keys joins them in a premiere for the second set. [7:30 p.m., SFJAZZ, 201 Franklin St., S.F.]

Duff McKagan: The Guns N’ Roses bassist appears with musician and producer Shooter Jennings, who assisted him with his new austere solo album “Tenderness.” [9 p.m., Great American Music Hall, 859 O’Farrell St., S.F.]

Art and Music on the Square: The first summer show and sale of paintings, photography, jewelry, glass, ceramics and more (at prices for every budget) is combined with a free 6 p.m. concert featuring funk rock band The Big Fit. [5 to 8:30 p.m., Courthouse Square, 2200 Broadway, Redwood City]

SATURDAY, JUNE 15

S.F. Juneteenth Festival: The 69th annual free event, billed as the largest gathering of African-Americans in Northern California, includes live music and dance, refreshments, a fashion show, classic car show, kids’ activities, a health and wellness space, Uhuru Village marketplace, and at 11 a.m, the Rachel Brooke Townsend San Francisco Juneteenth Parade. [10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fillmore Street and Geary Boulevard, S.F.]

Phono del Sol: Back after a year’s break, the festival presented by the Bay Bridged and Noise Pop features Porches, Chastity Belt, SOL Development, Covet, SPELLLING, Boy Scouts, Salami Rose Joe Louis, AH-MER-AH-SU, Queens D.Light and Blues Lawyer. Noon to 7 p.m., free (donations accepted). Potrero del Sol Park, 2827 Cesar Chavez St., S.F., www.phonodelsol.com

Train, Goo Goo Dolls: The rock co-headliners, headed by Patrick Monahan and John Rzeznik, respectively, play their hits; soulful singer Allen Stone opens. [7 p.m., Shoreline Amphitheatre, 1 Amphitheatre Parkway, Mountain View]

Third Eye Blind: The San Francisco rock band and fellow 1990s act Jimmy Eat World join forces on their Summer Gods Tour. [7 p.m., Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, 99 Grove St., S.F.]

Alt Nation Advanced Placement Tour: The indie rock show features BLOXX, a catchy female-fronted, four-piece band from London; Hembree, a Kansas City group with the debut album “House On Fire”; and Warbly Jets, Los Angeles outfit with the EP “Propaganda.” [8:30 p.m., Chapel, 777 Valencia St., S.F.]

The Dresher|Davel Invented Instrument Duo: Composer/instrument inventor Paul Dresher and percussionist Joel Davel play a 15-foot Quadrachord, 10-foot Hurdy Grande (made by Dresher and Daniel Schmidt) and Don Buchla’s magical Marimba Lumina in the electro-acoustic concert. [8 p.m., ODC, 3153 17th St., S.F.]

International Orange Chorale of San Francisco: The group’s concert “Re-Set” includes modern settings of texts that are decades or sometimes centuries old. [7:30 p.m., St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 1111 O’Farrell St., S.F.]

Graveyard Club: New Musical Express said the new wave revivalists from Minneapolis breathe “life into the usually dark and gloomy genre of goth rock.” [9 p.m., Hotel Utah, 500 Fourth St., S.F.]

Eyedress: The Filipino born, Manila-based artist making “apocalyptic punk-sounding music” opens for Southern California chill wave indie act Inner Wave. [9 p.m., Great American Music Hall, 859 O’Farrell St., S.F.]

LAX/SFO Pt. II: Heron Arts and Los Angeles contemporary gallery Thinkspace host a reception to open the exhibition, running through July 6, of 12-inch by 12-inch art works by more than 80 artists. [6 to 10 p.m., 7 Heron St., S.F.]

Teresa Sabankaya: The floral designer, founder of Bonny Doon Garden Company, shares tips from “The Posy Book,” a collection of “floral recipes” for eye-cathching posy bouquets that are meant to deliver messages and tell stories. [Noon, Book Passage, 1 Ferry Building, S.F.]

Marathi Stand-Up Comedy Saturday: Samson Koletkar — aka Mahatma Moses, the world’s only Indian Jewish standup comic — does his act in his mother-tongue Marathi, joined by Abhay Paranjape, Advait Paranjpe, Meghana David, Shruti Nimkar & Nitin Deo; a different, separately ticketed show follows at 9 p.m. in English. [6 p.m., Center for Performing Arts, 500 Castro St., Mountain View]

I, Too, Sing America: Bay Area Theater Company reprises its award-winning show, with music and dance and poetry by Langston Hughes, Jean Toomer, Beyonce, Frances Chung, Gwendolyn Brooks, Alice Walker and more. [5 p.m., Bayview Opera House, 4705 Third St., S.F.]