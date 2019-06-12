Good Day June 12-13, 2019

Folk, Americana and gospel artist Patty Griffin headlines The Fillmore on June 12. (Courtesy Michael Wilson)

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 12

Patty Griffin: The Americana and gospel singer-songwriter’s long-awaited 10th studio recording, made with her longtime collaborator Craig Ross primarily at her home in Austin, Texas, is her first self-titled album. [8 p.m., Fillmore, 1805 Geary Blvd., S.F.]

Once: 42nd Street Moon begins preview performances of the award-winning musical based on the 2007 movie about an Irish musician who learns to love and dream during a fateful week with a Czech immigrant. [7 p.m., Gateway Theatre, 215 Jackson St., S.F.]

Alix Ohlin: The Canadian novelist is on tour with “Dual Citizens,” about the complicated lives of two half-sisters with completely opposite personalities. [7:30 p.m., Green Apple Books, 1231 Ninth Ave., S.F.]

Little Simz: The 25-year-old rapper from North London, born Simbi Ajikawo, plays a sold-out show. [8 p.m., Slim’s, 333 11th St., S.F.]

Kishi Bashi: The Japanese violinist and singer-songwriter’s new album “Omoiyari” is a researched work that “reckons thematically” with America’s internment of Japanese-Americans during World War II. [8 p.m., August Hall, 420 Mason St., S.F.]

Rick Reilly: The writer and former longtime Sports Illustrated columnist discusses his book “Commander In Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump” with sports writer Joan Ryan. [6:30 p.m., Commonwealth Club, 110 The Embarcadero, S.F.]

Sir Mix-A-Lot: The Grammy-winning “Baby Got Back” rapper from Seattle plays the San Mateo County Fair. [7:30 p.m., San Mateo County Fair & Expo, 2945 S. Delaware St., San Mateo]

SAFEHouse Arts: The experimental organization’s Residents’ Artists Workshop (RAW) presents performance artists Jyoti Arvey, zoe huey and Wills.WKolmel.Ver. [8 p.m., 145 Eddy St., S.F.]

Pam Ann: Madonna described the act by the “iconic international celebrity airhostess,” the alter-ego of Australian comedian-writer-producer Caroline Reid, as “cruelly funny.” [7 p.m., Feinstein’s at the Nikko, 222 Mason St., S.F.]

Caitlin Gill: The Southern California comedian, recording a live album, opens a two-night stand. [8 p.m., Punch Line, 444 Battery St., S.F.]

Free TripTo Egypt: The film follows Canadian-Egyptian entrepreneur Tarek Mounib and YouTube celebrity-activist Adam Saleh as they travel across the U.S. on a mission to broaden the world view of Americans of different political affiliations, religious beliefs and ethnicities. [7 p.m.,Century 9 SF Centre, 845 Market St., S.F.]

Music in the Park: Redwood City’s series of free summer concerts kicks off with Janel and the Heist, a Redwood City-based dance and pop cover band led by vocalist (and former “American Idol” finalist) Janel Tan. [6 to 8 p.m., Stafford Park, King Street and Hopkins Avenue, Redwood City]

Illusions of the Passed-A Theatrical Séance: Master magician and acclaimed apparitionist Aiden Sinclair of TV fame appears in the Victorian-set production with stories of “life, death and the afterlife.” [7 and 9 p.m., Winchester Mystery House, 525 S. Winchester Blvd., San Jose]

THURSDAY, JUNE 13

San Francisco Symphony: Music Director Michael Tilson Thomas conducts Mahler’s Ninth Symphony in the first of four performances. [8 p.m., Davies Hall, 201 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

SF DocFest: The documentary film festival closes with a pop culture double bill: “I Want My MTV” (with the directors in attendance” and “I Forgot What 8 Was For: The 80s Alt Rock Sing-A-Long.” [7 p.m., Roxie, 3117 16th St., S.F.]

San Francisco Black Film Festival: The four-day event opens with “Guitar Man,” a film by Rocky Capella about a musician who takes the opportunity to teach a music class inside San Quentin State Prison. [7 p.m., FilmMore Theater, 1330 Fillmore St., S.F.]

Draco Rosa: The Puerto Rican musician and Latin rock pioneer who started out in the 1980s in Menudo is on tour with his 2018 album “Monte Sagrado.” [8 p.m., Independent, 628 Divisadero St., S.F.]

Cannabis and CBD for Health and Wellness: Aliza Sherman, co-founder and CEO of Ellementa, a “global women’s cannabis wellness network,” and Dr. Junella Chin launch their new book, subtitled “An Essential Guide for Using Nature’s Medicine to Relieve Stress, Anxiety, Chronic Pain, Inflammation, and More.” [6:30 p.m., Neyborly, 590 Sutter St., S.F.]

Wink: Marin Theatre Co. starts preview performances of the premiere by Jen Silverman, a dark comedy about a couple whose cat goes missing, and, according to the playwright, “the thin line about who we are and who we pretend to be.” [7:30 p.m., 397 Miller Ave., Mill Valley]

SF’s LGBTQIA Historic Places-Meaning, Value and Use: Sex educator Carol Queen moderates the Pride-themed panel with activists and historians Tania Jimenez, Gerard Koskovich, Gayle S. Rubin and Terry Beswick, [6 p.m., Koret Auditorium, Main Library, 100 Larkin St., S.F.]

#SFSlam10-Pride on the Line!: The LGBT-themed Wrestling for Charity event features “Slammin’, Jammin’” Jheri Gigolo defending his El Toro Title against “Wrestling Personified” Rik Luxury in a “Bra & Panties Evening Gown Match.” [8 p.m., El Toro Nightclub, 2470 San Bruno Ave., S.F.]

Poem Jam: San Francisco Poet Laureate Kim Shuck and award-winning poet and professor Dean Rader head up the second-Thursday-of-the month poetry reading. [6 p.m., Latino/Hispanic Room, Main Library, 100 Larkin St., S.F.]

Heavy Water: The documentary follows surfer Nathan Fletcher through the evolution of surfing and his relationship with big waves. [7 p.m., Century at Tanforan, 1188 El Camino Real, San Bruno]

Kassa Overall: The jazz and hip-hop innovator opens a series of performances debuting his full-length studio album as a bandleader, “Go Get Ice Cream And Listen To Jazz.” [7;30 p.m., Black Cat, 400 Eddy St., S.F.]

Japanese Tattoos-The Visual Splendor of the Floating World: In conjunction with the exhibition “Tattoos in Japanese Prints,” tattoo artists Don Ed Hardy, Junko Shimada-junii and Mary Joy Scott discuss Japanese tattooing in the past and present. [6:30 p.m., Asian Art Museum, 200 Larkin St., S.F.]