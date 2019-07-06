Good Day July 7-9, 2019

Civic Center Commons’ Block Party, Black Cobra, Free Shakespeare in the Park, SF Symphony at Stern Grove, Eddie Izzard, Sophie Auster, Dave Durenberger, Silicon Valley Summer Sing, Fuzjko Hemming, Bones Ownes, Ian Anderson

Eddie Izzard’s new show “Wunderbar” is at the Golden Gate Theatre from July 8-10. (Courtesy Amanda Searle)

SUNDAY, JULY 7

Civic Center Commons’ First Sunday Block Party: The free family-friendly summer series offers games and activities, street food, entertainment, a craft market, and, on opening day, a focus on soccer on the new semi-permanent astro-turf soccer fields and viewing of the Women’s Cup Final. [11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fulton and Larkin streets, S.F.]

Drop-In Art Studio: In connection with the exhibition “Daria Martin: Tonight the World,” the session offers participants the opportunity to build a miniature model of their dream house. [11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Contemporary Jewish Museum, 736 Mission St., S.F.]

Black Cobra: The San Francisco doom-sludge metal band headlines a matinee show with Bay Area groups Charger and Molten and free barbecue. [3 p.m., Bottom of the Hill, 1233 17th St., S.F.]

As You Like It: San Francisco Shakespeare Festival’s free summer-long Shakepeare in the Park series, running weekends throughout the Bay Area, presents the Bard’s famed pastoral comedy as an original musical, featuring nine songs by Bay Area indie rockers Kate Kilbane and Dan Moses. [7 p.m., Amador Valley Community Park, Santa Rita Road and Black Avenue, Pleasanton]

San Francisco Symphony: Edwin Outwater leads a concert of favorites by Mendelssohn, Elgar, Tchaikovsky and Mussorgsky featuring contralto Lauren Decker; it’s the fourth event of the 82nd season of Stern Grove Festival’s popular free summer programming. [2 p.m. Sigmund Stern Grove, 19th Avenue and Sloat Boulevard, S.F.]

MONDAY, JULY 8

Eddie Izzard: The riotous comedian’s latest offering “Wunderbar,” opening a three-performance run, is described as an “all-new rather personal show which expands on his own very unique, totally surreal view of life, love, history and his ‘theory of the universe.’” [8 p.m., SHN Golden Gate Theatre, 1 Taylor St., S.F.]

Gasser Garden: The new addition to the SoMa StrEat Food Park family, hosting rotating food trucks Mondays through Fridays in an urban garden, opens. [11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 176 Second St., S.F.]

Sophie Auster: The singer-songwriter, daughter of writers Paul Auster and Siri Hustevdt, plays from her new album “Next Time.” [8 p.m., Yoshi’s, 510 Embarcadero West, Oakland]

Dave Durenberger: The former U.S. senator from Minnesota (1978–1995) appears in conversation with George Hammond, speaking on “When Republicans Were Progressive.” [6 p.m., Commonwealth Club, 110 The Embarcadero, S.F.]

Schola Cantorum Silicon Valley Summer Sing: The Monday evening program in which music lovers sing works by great composers begins with Eileen Chang, director of the New Choir in San Jose, leading Bach’s “Magnifica” and Schubert’s Mass in G; scores are included in $17 ticket price. [7:30 p.m., Los Altos United Methodist Church, 655 Magdalena Ave., Los Altos]

Astronomy lecture: Rosalba Bonaccorsi of SETI Institute and NASA Ames Research Center speaks on “Science Expeditions to Planetary Analogs,” a talk about how life detection technology is tested in real environments before flight. [7:30 p.m., Morrison Planetarium, California Academy of Sciences, 55 Music Concourse Drive, Golden Gate Park, S.F.]

TUESDAY, JULY 9

Fuzjko Hemming: The Japanese-Swedish piano virtuoso performs a program of music by Chopin, Debussy and Liszt. [8 p.m., Herbst Theatre, 401 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Bones Owens: The Nashville singer-guitarist mixes blues-based rock and roll with the angst and edge of alternative records. [9 p.m., Brick & Mortar, 1710 Mission St., S.F.]

Genghis Blues: On its 20th anniversary, the documentary chronicling the journey of blind blues legend Paul Pena, the first American to compete in an unusual contest of multi-harmonic “throatsinging,” screens, with filmmakers Roko and Andrian Belic in attendance. [6:45 p.m., Roxie, 3117 16th St., S.F.]

Ian Anderson: The band leader continues his “50 Years of Jethro Tull” tour into the group’s 51st year. [7:30 p.m., Mountain Winery, 14831 Pierce Road, Saratoga]

LaborFest 2019: “Corporatization of Our Community Colleges and Their Future” is a free panel discussion addressing the history of privatization of public colleges and efforts to curb it. [5:30 pm., Local 34 Hall, 801 Second St., S.F.].

Greens 40th Anniversary Acclaimed Chef Dinner Series: Reem Assil of Reem’s California serves a special $85 per person four-course menu in the first of six special meal offerings in honor of the celebrated vegetarian restaurant’s four-decade run. [5:30 to 9 p.m., Fort Mason, Building A, 2 Marina Blvd., S.F.]

San Francisco Public Library Death and Dying series: In “Sitting with the Dying: Rituals and Resources,” local experts share insights, experiences and lessons learned from working and being with people who are in the process of dying. [5:30 p.m., Latino/Hispanic Community Room, 100 Larkin St., S.F.]

Cate Le Bon: The Welsh songwriter’s avant-pop sound “harkens back to 1970s art rock a la The Velvet Underground.” [8 p.m., Chapel, 777 Valencia St., S.F.]

Santana Row Summer Music Series: Andre Thierry, a Grammy-nominated zydeco, soul and blues artist, appears in the every-Tuesday-in July program of free concerts. [6 to 8 p.m., Park Valencia, in front of Maggiano’s Little Italy, 377 Santana Row, San Jose]

Stand Up SF: Laugh City SF presents the Comedy & Happy Hour (with drink specials) for 21 and older, hosted by by Lyall Behrens. [8 p.m., Executive Order Bar & Lounge, 868 Mission St., S.F.]

Jimbo Trout: People in Plazas, the free summer outdoor concert series, hosts the Bay Area band, which plays “a gumbo of bluegrass, ragtime, blues, Western swing, Appalachian, rock and roll, New Orleans, honky-tonk and more.” [Noon, Rincon Center, 121 Spear St., S.F.]