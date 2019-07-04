Good Day July 4-6, 2019

THURSDAY, JULY 4
Peninsula Celebration Association Family 4th: The all-day event in Redwood City includes a pancake breakfast at Marshall Street Fire Station (7:30 to 10:30 a.m.); a 5K run at Arguello and Marshall streets (8 a.m.); Fourth of July parade starting at Brewster Avenue and Winslow Street at 10 a.m. ; a carnival with arts and crafts, entertainment and refreshments in and around Courthouse Square (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.); a car show at Broadway and El Camino Real (opens 9 a.m.) and, at 9:30 p.m. fireworks over the port. [http://www.parade.org/]
S.F. Fourth at the Wharf: Live music is offered before the annual 9:30 p.m. fireworks near Fisherman’s Wharf. [6 p.m. Aquatic Park, 890 Beach St., S.F.]
S.F. Pier 39 Fourth of July Celebration: Festivities include live performances by Tainted Love (3 to 6 p.m.) followed by a 9:30 p.m. fireworks display over the bay. [3 to 9:30 p.m., The Embarcadero and Beach Street, S.F.]
Treasure Island: The San Francisco Mime Troupe opens its 60th season of free, politically-themed musical comedies in parks across Northern California with a satire about the antics of unscrupulous developers’ plans for the island in San Francisco Bay. [2 p.m., Dolores Park, Dolores and 19th streets, S.F.]
In A Flash: The exhibition of works by San Francisco Art Institute alumni whose practice encompasses the art or history of tattooing and tattoo aesthetics opens with a reception. [5 p.m., Diego Rivera Gallery, 800 Chestnut St., S.F.]
Foster City Fourth of July Celebration: Day-long festivities, beginning with a pancake breakfast and including a barbecue, family entertainment and a dog parade, end with fireworks. [9 a.m. to 9:45 p.m., Leo Ryan Park, 650 Shell Blvd., Foster City]
Menlo Park Parade and Celebration: The city’s do-it-yourself pedestrian only parade at 11:45 a.m. (at Chestnut Street at Santa Cruz Avenue) is followed by a block party with live entertainment and food. [Noon to 3 p.m., Burgess Avenue and Alma Street, Menlo Park]
San Mateo Fourth in the Park Festival: Free rides, arts and crafts, jumpers, live music by David Martins House Party and more are lined up. [11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Central Park, 50 E. Fifth Ave., San Mateo]
FRIDAY, JULY 5
San Francisco Symphony: Edwin Outwater conducts the orchestra in “American Voices,” with vocalists Capathia Jenkins and Denzal Sinclare singing tunes made famous by Aretha Franklin, Nat King Cole and others. [7:30 p.m., Davies Hall, 201 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]
Howard Jones & Men Without Hats: The 1980s hitmakers appear on their Transform Tour 2019. [8 p.m., Regency Ballroom, 1300 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]
LaborFest 2019: The 26th annual festival continues with a talk by San Francisco Maritime Historical Park ranger Peter Kasin about “Bloody Thursday,” the deadly part of the 1934 West Coast Longshoremen’s Strike. [3 p.m., Maritime Historical Park Visitor Center, 499 Jefferson St., S.F.]
Queer California Drag Family Storytime: In conjunction with the exhibition “Queer California Untold Stories,” Friday Nights at OMCA hosts San Francisco drag artist Persia leading a special edition featuring a “few charming children’s books.” [6 p.m., Oakland Museum of California, 1000 Oak St., S.F.]
Live Worms Gallery Group Exhibition: A show of paintings by Sandro Sardella, George Long, Nancy Calef, Agneta Falk and Jack Hirschman opens with a reception. [6 to 9 p.m., . 1345 Grant Ave., S.F.]
Daft Punk vs. Robyn: DJs Aaron Axelsen and Omar of Popscene preside over the indie disco dance party. [10 p.m., Rickshaw Stop, 155 Fell St., S.F.]
Flour Flour: Brian Baughn and Philip Wright make up the experimental pop duo from Berkeley, playing on a bill with Blue Boys and Thanks Light. [9 p.m., Hotel Utah, 500 Fourth St., S.F.]
SATURDAY, JULY 6
San Francisco Ethnic Dance Festival: In its 41st year, the largest, longest-running event of its kind in North America, presented in association with Cal Performances, opens a two-day run, with different programs each concert. [3 p.m., Zellerbach Hall, near Bancroft Way and Dana Street, UC Berkeley campus]
Abba The Concert: Stockholm’s The Visitors call their sanctioned act the “most loving, joyful, musical, respectful and charming ABBA tribute you’ll ever see.” [7:30 p.m., Mountain Winery, 14831 Pierce Road, Saratoga]
Corduroy: The Pearl Jam tribute band performs the album “Vitalogy” on its 25th anniversary on a bill with Flannel, a 1990s alternative and grunge rock tribute group. [9 p.m., Chapel, 777 Valencia St. S.F.]
A Club Called Rhonda: Tiger and Woods, Matias Aguoya, Adam Craft and GODDOLLARS appear in the show billed as “L.A.’s favorite pansexual party palace.” [9:30 p.m., Great Northern, 119 Utah St., S.F.]
Fundraiser Comedy for World Central Kitchen: Danny Dechi and Duncan Wold host the benefit (for the nonprofit providing food to people affected by natural disasters) in a show featuring Bernadette Luckett, Bobby Salem, Dhaya Lakshminarayanan, Drew Harmon, Hence Singleton and Howard Stone. [7 p.m., PianoFight, 144 Taylor St., S.F.]
SF Boba Fest: Billed as “San Francisco’s first-ever boba festival,” two days of festivities focus on bubble tea and other beverages, along with live music, games and competitions and photo opportunities. [11 a.m. to 4 p.m., SoMa StrEat Food Park, 428 11th St., S.F.]
Woodstock Revisited: The 50th aniversary tribute show offers Caravanserai, a Santana cover band, and SF Airship, aka “The Jefferson Airplane Experience.” [8 p.m., Slim’s, 333 11th St., S.F.]