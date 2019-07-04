Good Day July 4-6, 2019

Peninsula Family Fourth, SF Fourth at the Wharf, Pier 39 Fourth, Menlo Park Parade, San Mateo Fourth in the Park, SF Symphony, Howard Jones & Men Without Hats, Laborfest 2019, SF Ethnic Dance Festival

Mexican folkloric troupe Los Lupeños de San José appears in the first weekend of the San Francisco Ethnic Dance Festival, opening Saturday in Zellerbach Hall in Berkeley. (Courtesy photo)

THURSDAY, JULY 4

Peninsula Celebration Association Family 4th: The all-day event in Redwood City includes a pancake breakfast at Marshall Street Fire Station (7:30 to 10:30 a.m.); a 5K run at Arguello and Marshall streets (8 a.m.); Fourth of July parade starting at Brewster Avenue and Winslow Street at 10 a.m. ; a carnival with arts and crafts, entertainment and refreshments in and around Courthouse Square (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.); a car show at Broadway and El Camino Real (opens 9 a.m.) and, at 9:30 p.m. fireworks over the port. [http://www.parade.org/]

S.F. Fourth at the Wharf: Live music is offered before the annual 9:30 p.m. fireworks near Fisherman’s Wharf. [6 p.m. Aquatic Park, 890 Beach St., S.F.]

S.F. Pier 39 Fourth of July Celebration: Festivities include live performances by Tainted Love (3 to 6 p.m.) followed by a 9:30 p.m. fireworks display over the bay. [3 to 9:30 p.m., The Embarcadero and Beach Street, S.F.]

Treasure Island: The San Francisco Mime Troupe opens its 60th season of free, politically-themed musical comedies in parks across Northern California with a satire about the antics of unscrupulous developers’ plans for the island in San Francisco Bay. [2 p.m., Dolores Park, Dolores and 19th streets, S.F.]

In A Flash: The exhibition of works by San Francisco Art Institute alumni whose practice encompasses the art or history of tattooing and tattoo aesthetics opens with a reception. [5 p.m., Diego Rivera Gallery, 800 Chestnut St., S.F.]

Foster City Fourth of July Celebration: Day-long festivities, beginning with a pancake breakfast and including a barbecue, family entertainment and a dog parade, end with fireworks. [9 a.m. to 9:45 p.m., Leo Ryan Park, 650 Shell Blvd., Foster City]

Menlo Park Parade and Celebration: The city’s do-it-yourself pedestrian only parade at 11:45 a.m. (at Chestnut Street at Santa Cruz Avenue) is followed by a block party with live entertainment and food. [Noon to 3 p.m., Burgess Avenue and Alma Street, Menlo Park]

San Mateo Fourth in the Park Festival: Free rides, arts and crafts, jumpers, live music by David Martins House Party and more are lined up. [11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Central Park, 50 E. Fifth Ave., San Mateo]

FRIDAY, JULY 5

San Francisco Symphony: Edwin Outwater conducts the orchestra in “American Voices,” with vocalists Capathia Jenkins and Denzal Sinclare singing tunes made famous by Aretha Franklin, Nat King Cole and others. [7:30 p.m., Davies Hall, 201 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Howard Jones & Men Without Hats: The 1980s hitmakers appear on their Transform Tour 2019. [8 p.m., Regency Ballroom, 1300 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

LaborFest 2019: The 26th annual festival continues with a talk by San Francisco Maritime Historical Park ranger Peter Kasin about “Bloody Thursday,” the deadly part of the 1934 West Coast Longshoremen’s Strike. [3 p.m., Maritime Historical Park Visitor Center, 499 Jefferson St., S.F.]

Queer California Drag Family Storytime: In conjunction with the exhibition “Queer California Untold Stories,” Friday Nights at OMCA hosts San Francisco drag artist Persia leading a special edition featuring a “few charming children’s books.” [6 p.m., Oakland Museum of California, 1000 Oak St., S.F.]

Live Worms Gallery Group Exhibition: A show of paintings by Sandro Sardella, George Long, Nancy Calef, Agneta Falk and Jack Hirschman opens with a reception. [6 to 9 p.m., . 1345 Grant Ave., S.F.]

Daft Punk vs. Robyn: DJs Aaron Axelsen and Omar of Popscene preside over the indie disco dance party. [10 p.m., Rickshaw Stop, 155 Fell St., S.F.]

Flour Flour: Brian Baughn and Philip Wright make up the experimental pop duo from Berkeley, playing on a bill with Blue Boys and Thanks Light. [9 p.m., Hotel Utah, 500 Fourth St., S.F.]

SATURDAY, JULY 6

San Francisco Ethnic Dance Festival: In its 41st year, the largest, longest-running event of its kind in North America, presented in association with Cal Performances, opens a two-day run, with different programs each concert. [3 p.m., Zellerbach Hall, near Bancroft Way and Dana Street, UC Berkeley campus]

Abba The Concert: Stockholm’s The Visitors call their sanctioned act the “most loving, joyful, musical, respectful and charming ABBA tribute you’ll ever see.” [7:30 p.m., Mountain Winery, 14831 Pierce Road, Saratoga]

Corduroy: The Pearl Jam tribute band performs the album “Vitalogy” on its 25th anniversary on a bill with Flannel, a 1990s alternative and grunge rock tribute group. [9 p.m., Chapel, 777 Valencia St. S.F.]

A Club Called Rhonda: Tiger and Woods, Matias Aguoya, Adam Craft and GODDOLLARS appear in the show billed as “L.A.’s favorite pansexual party palace.” [9:30 p.m., Great Northern, 119 Utah St., S.F.]

Fundraiser Comedy for World Central Kitchen: Danny Dechi and Duncan Wold host the benefit (for the nonprofit providing food to people affected by natural disasters) in a show featuring Bernadette Luckett, Bobby Salem, Dhaya Lakshminarayanan, Drew Harmon, Hence Singleton and Howard Stone. [7 p.m., PianoFight, 144 Taylor St., S.F.]

SF Boba Fest: Billed as “San Francisco’s first-ever boba festival,” two days of festivities focus on bubble tea and other beverages, along with live music, games and competitions and photo opportunities. [11 a.m. to 4 p.m., SoMa StrEat Food Park, 428 11th St., S.F.]

Woodstock Revisited: The 50th aniversary tribute show offers Caravanserai, a Santana cover band, and SF Airship, aka “The Jefferson Airplane Experience.” [8 p.m., Slim’s, 333 11th St., S.F.]