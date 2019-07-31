Good Day July 31-Aug. 1, 2019

“Black Grouse Showing Off” by Norwegian photographer Audun Rikardsen is the BigPicture 2019 Grand Prize winner on view at the California Academy of Sciences. (Courtesy BioGraphic/Cal Academy)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 31

BigPicture: Running through Oct. 20, the sixth annual natural world photography exhibit features the work of award-winning nature, wildlife and conservation photographers from 67 countries. [9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., California Academy of Sciences, 55 Music Concourse Drive, Golden Gate Park, S.F.]

Adonal Foyle: The Golden State Warriors community ambassador appears in a storytime session for schoolkids to encourage participation in the San Francisco Public Library’s summer reading and exploration program, Summer Stride. [2 p.m., Main Library, Fisher Children’s Center, second floor, 100 Larkin St., S.F.]

Nureyev: Jacqui and David Morris’ documentary tracing the life of Rudolf Nureyev, the 20th century ballet star who transcended fame in the dance world to become a pop culture icon, screens on a double bill with “Halston,” about the acclaimed American fashion designer. [4:55 and 9 p.m., Castro Theatre, 429 Castro St., S.F.]

Magic & Neuroscience: Commonwealth Club Silicon Valley presents UC San Francisco professor of neurology Adam Gazzaley and magician Robert Strong in a session about how magicians “effect” the impossible and what scientists can learn about the brain by studying methods of magic. [7 p.m., Lucie Stern Center, 4000 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto]

Reframing Elderhood: Dr. Louise Aronson, geriatrician and professor of medicine at UC San Francisco, shares insights from her book, “Elderhood: Redefining Aging, Transforming Medicine, Reimagining Life and A History of Present Illness.” [5:15 pm., Commonwealth Club, 110 The Embarcadero, S.F.]

Grizfolk: Adam Roth, Sebastian Fritze, Fredrik Eriksson and Bill Delia comprise the electronic-tinged folk rock band, with roots in Sweden, but currently based in Los Angeles and Nashville. [9 p.m., Bottom of the Hill, 1233 17th St., S.F.]

Kiki’s Delivery Service: A dubbed in English version of the animated coming-of-age tale by Hayao Miyazaki returns to the big screen on its 30th anniversary. [7 p.m. Century 9 SF Centre, 845 Market St.; AMC Metreon, 101 Fourth St., S.F.]

American Bach Soloists Festival: Grammy-nominated harpsichordist Corey Jamason speaks in a free public forum, “Seeing Ourselves: 500 Years of Musical Iconography: Inspiration from the Visual Arts through Images of Musicians from 1300–1800.” [5 p.m., Conservatory of Music, 50 Oak St., S.F.]

The Velvicks: The New York band plays music inspired by Pink Floyd, Queens of The Stone Age, Foo Fighters, The Black Keys and Radiohead. [9 p.m., Brick & Mortar Music Hall, 1710 Mission St., S.F.]

Born of Osiris: The Chicago heavy metal quintet headlines The Simulation Tour, with Bad Omens, Spite and Kingdom of Giants. [7 p.m., Slim’s, 333 11th St. S.F.]

Sarah Rose Etter: The author speaks about her “surreal” novel “The Book of X,” which tells the tale of a girl born with her stomach twisted into a knot. [7:30 p.m., Green Apple Books, 1231 Ninth Ave., S.F.]

THURSDAY, AUG. 1

Kool & The Gang, Eveylyn “Champagne” King: The great 1970s hit-making soul acts co-headline. [7:30 p.m., Mountain Winery, 14831 Pierce Road, Saratoga]

Lambchop: The band led by Kurt Wagner known for its subtle, unassuming sound headlines a concert with self-described “twang-haze” artist Madeline Kenney. [8 p.m., Independent, 628 Divisadero St., S.F.]

Afroman: The rapper, born Joseph Edgar Foreman, is best known for the hit “Because I Got High.” [10 p.m., Brick & Mortar Music Hall, 1710 Mission St., S.F.]

Beach Bums: “Years,” the newest release by the Los Angeles art collective, sheds much of the band’s “previous aggression in favor of more melodic experimentation.” [9 p.m., Slim’s, 333 11th St., S.F.]

World Without Walls-An Evening With Janna Jihad: The 13-year-old Palestinian activist speaks about her village’s protests against Israel’s occupation and confiscation of Palestinian land and resources from 2009-16. [6:30 p.m., Greenlining Institute, 360 14th St., Oakland]

Ohio Players: The pioneers of street funk and underground R&B open a three-day engagement. [8 p.m., Yoshi’s, 510 Embarcadero West, Oakland]

Incredibles 2: Pixar’s popular 2018 animated sequel screens in a free Movies on the Square presentation. [8:30 p.m., Courthouse Square, 2200 Broadway, Redwood City]

Tacolicious Guest Chef Series: The Ferry Plaza Farmers Market, which showcases sustainable street food, continues its 10th anniversary season with Melissa Perfit of Ayala as the fourth guest in the series featuring top Bay Area chefs’ creative takes on the taco. [10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Embarcadero at Market St., S.F.]

The Believer Literary Celebration: Contributors to the eclectic magazine — Jeff Chang, Esme Weijun Wang, Steve Silberman, Jesse Nathan and Anisse Gross — read selections from their favorite past pieces from the publication’s archives. [6:30 p.m., Mechanics’ Institute, 57 Post St., S.F.]

Innovators Showcase: PlayGround opens its series of performances and readings of new theater by the 2019 class of Innovator Incubator series with Theatre Cultura’s production of Linda Amayo-Hassan’s “¡Cheer! Story of a Dreamer,” about a high school senior who discovers she is undocumented while applying for college. [8 p.m., Potrero Stage, 1695 18th St., S.F.]

The Tempest: Hammer Theatre Center presents a high-definition screening of the “epic” production starring Martha Henry as Prospero captured live at Ontario’s Stratford Festival; a 6:30 talk by Shannon Miller, San Jose State dean of the college of humanities and the arts, precedes the film. [7 p.m., 101 Paseo De San Antonio, San José]

Zack Fox: The Atlanta-bred comedian is also known for his visual art and hip-hop prowess and ever-expanding Twitter following. [8 p.m., Cobb’s Comedy Club, 915 Columbus Ave., S.F.]