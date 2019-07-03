Good Day July 3-4, 2019

Passion, Brit Floyd, Good Person of Szechwan, What So Not, Marin County Fair, Oakland Symphony Independence Eve, Arj Barker, SF Fourth at the Wharf, Pier 39 Fourth of July Celebration, Independence Day Sail Across the Bay

Juliana Lustenader and John Melis appear in Custom Made Theatre Co.’s San Francisco premiere of Sondheim and Lapine’s “Passion.” (Courtesy Jay Yamada)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 3

Passion: Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s rarely performed 19th century-set musical telling the unlikely love story of a soldier and the lonely woman who will stop at nothing to win his heart is presented as a chamber operetta. [7:30 p.m., Custom Made Theatre Co., 533 Sutter St., S.F.]

Brit Floyd: The act, billed as “the world’s greatest Pink Floyd tribute show,” appears in a 40th anniversary celebration of “The Wall.” [7:30 p.m., Mountain Winery, 14831 Pierce Road, Saratoga]

The Good Person of Szechwan: California Shakespeare Theater begins previews of Bertolt Brecht’s comic political play about the nature of goodness adapted by Tony Kushner. [8 p.m., Bruns Amphitheater, 100 California Shakespeare Theater Way, Orinda]

What So Not: Australian artist, producer and DJ Chris Emerson is on his “Make American Fun Again” tour. [10 p.m., 1015 Folsom, 1015 Folsom St., S.F.]

Marin County Fair: With the theme “Over the Moon” in honor of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, the five-day event includes carnival rides, a barnyard and petting zoo, creative exhibits, food and beverages, and headline entertainment at 7:30 p.m. daily, opening with Dwight Yoakam. [11 a.m. to 11 p.m., 10 Avenue of the Flags, San Rafael]

Pacific Terminus: The exhibition and performance residency features New York choreographer and performance artist Jon Kinzel,in collaboration with Bob Ajar addressing the effects of technology on culture and relationships. [11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Telematic, 323 10th St., S.F.]

Cabaret: San Francisco Playhouse opens its production of the Tony-winning classic musical about a club singer and a writer set in pre-World War II Berlin. [7 p.m., 450 Post St., S.F.]

Oakland Symphony Independence Eve: Michael Morgan conducts the orchestra and the Oakland Symphony Youth Orchestra in a free 8 p.m. holiday concert with patriotic songs and music from movies in addition to a fireworks display over San Francisco Bay. [6:30 to 10 p.m., Craneway Pavilion, 1414 Harbour Way South, Richmond]

Arj Barker: The California comic, perhaps best known for his appearances on it HBO’s “Flight of the Conchords,” opens a four-day standup gig. [8 p.m. Punch Line, 444 Battery St., S.F.]

Independence Day Comedy Bash: Kabir Singh and Erin O’Connor perform standup. [8 p.m., Cobb’s Comedy Club, 915 Columbus Ave., S.F.]

THURSDAY, JULY 4

S.F. Fourth at the Wharf: Live music is offered before the annual 9:30 p.m. fireworks near Fisherman’s Wharf. [6 p.m. Aquatic Park, 890 Beach St., S.F.]

S.F. Pier 39 Fourth of July Celebration: Festivities include live performances by Tainted Love (3 to 6 p.m.) followed by a 9:30 p.m. fireworks display over the bay. [3 to 9:30 p.m., The Embarcadero and Beach Street, S.F.]

Golden Gate Park Band: The free concert is the annual holiday program of patriotic and American music. [1 p.m., Music Concourse Drive, Golden Gate Park, S.F.]

San Francisco Symphony: The 33rd annual Fourth of July concert, led by Edwin Outwater, features space themed music, pop performed by Broadway vocalist Capathia Jenkins and Constantine Maroulis from “American Idol,” a salute to U.S. Armed Forces and fireworks. [8 p.m., Shoreline Amphitheatre, 1 Amphitheatre Parkway, Mountain View]

Jack London Square Block Party: Free festivities with the theme “Interdependence Day” include multicultural programming — live music, dance, art and food — on the waterfront. [Noon to 5 p.m., Broadway and Embarcadero, Oakland]

Half Moon Bay Ol’-Fashioned Parade: In its 49th year, the event hosts creative floats, marching bands, horse troupes, classic cars, bikes and trikes making their way down the town’s historic main street, as well as the town’s famed 40-member Sitting Marching Band. [Noon to 1 p.m., 500 Main St., Half Moon Bay]

4th of July @ the Berkeley Marina: The alcohol-free event offers carnival rides, pony rides, a petting zoo, inflatables, giant slides, 30 food purveyors, crafts stalls and, at 9:35 p.m., fireworks over the Bay.[Noon to 10 p.m., 201 University Ave., Berkeley]

Independence Day Sail Across the Bay: Immersive theater troupe the Speakeasy sponsors the $150-per-person three-hour cruise (for ages 21 and older) aboard Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s presidential vessel the USS Potomac, complete with dancing, singing and drinking. [12:30 p.m., 540 Water St., Jack London Square, Oakland]

Foster City Fourth of July Celebration: The all-day event, starting with a pancake breakfast and including a barbecue, family entertainment and a dog parade, ends with fireworks. [9 a.m. to 9:45 p.m., Leo Ryan Park, 650 Shell Blvd., Foster City]