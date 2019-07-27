Good Day July 28-30, 2019

Veteran hitmaking vocalists Michael McDonald and Chaka Khan play the Mountain Winery on Tuesday. (Courtesy photo)

SUNDAY, JULY 28

Beast Coast: The supergroup hip hip collective from Brooklyn, on its Escape from New York Tour, includes Flatbush Zombies, Pro Era (featuring Joey Bada$$, Kirk Knight, Nyck Caution, CJ Fly, and Powers Pleasant) and The Underachievers. [7 p.m., Shoreline Amphitheatre, 1 Amphitheatre Parkway, Mountain View]

San Francisco Ballet: Dances by George Balanchine, Yuri Possokhov, Helgi Tomasson and Justin Peck are on the program, with accompaniment by the SF Ballet Orchestra, in the troupe’s annual appearance in the seventh concert of the free Stern Grove Festival series. [2 p.m., Sigmund Stern Grove, 19th Avenue and Sloat Boulevard, S.F.]

Biofreeze San Francisco Marathon: Organizers of the 42nd running say 26,000 runners and more 80,000 spectators are participating. [6:30 a.m., The Embarcadero at Mission Street, S.F.]

Kenny Washington: The great Bay Area jazz vocalist sings soulful renditions of tunes from the Great American Songbook accompanied by pianist Adam Shulman, bassist Ron Belcher and drummer Jon Arkin. [7 p.m., SFJAZZ Center, 201 Franklin St., S.F.]

Circus Festival: The eighth annual festivities presented by Bayview Opera House and NOW Hunters Point feature Circus Bella performing “Up in the Air,” games, carnival attractions and food available for purchase. [Noon to 4 p.m., 155 Jennings St., S.F.]

Kiki’s Delivery Service: A dubbed in English version of the animated coming-of-age tale by Hayao Miyazaki returns to the big screen on its 30th anniversary. [12:55 p.m. Century 9 SF Centre, 845 Market St.; AMC Metreon, 101 Fourth St., S.F.]

The Uke-Sperience: Cynthia Lin and Ukulenny host the ukulele festival, which offers casual workshops, jams and performances, optional master workshops, a vendor hall, as well as evening concert featuring Aldrine Guerrero and Aaron Nakamura of Ukulele Underground; Craig Chee and Sarah Maisel; Steven Espaniola and Abe Lagrimas Jr.; aloha wear is encouraged. [8:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Hotel Kabuki, 1625 Post St., S.F.]

Apothecary Raree: The weekly electroswing dance party, with cabaret performances, live music and neo-vintage DJs (produced by Jain Dowe) hosts its grand opening. [4 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., Bar Fluxus, 18 Harlan Place, S.F.]

Overwhelm the Sky: Local director Daniel Kremer’s epic indie neo-noir, which adapts the 1799 American Gothic novel “Edgar Huntly, or Memoirs of a Sleepwalker,” screens in a special roadshow presentation. [1:45 p.m., Roxie, 3117 16th St., S.F.]

Mitchell Cohen: LaborFest 2019 hosts the writer-activist speaking about his new book “The Fight Against Monsanto’s Roundup: The Politics of Pesticides,” which goes behind the scenes of the pesticide chemical industry, and explains why it’s not being held accountable for poisoning the environment. [5 p.m., Green Arcade, 1680 Market St., S.F.]

B Boys, Bodega: The New York City post-punk groups co-headline with Oakland pop punk band Blues Lawyer. [7 p.m., Rickshaw Stop, 155 Fell St., S.F.]

Stef Chura: Noise Pop presents the Detroit indie rocker on a bill with French Vanilla and Nanami Ozone. [7:30 p.m., Cafe du Nord, 2174 Market St., S.F.]

MONDAY, JULY 29

BigPicture: Running through Oct. 20, the sixth annual natural world photography exhibit features the work of award-winning nature, wildlife and conservation photographers from 67 countries around the world. [9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., California Academy of Sciences, 55 Music Concourse Drive, Golden Gate Park, S.F.]

Psychic Graveyard: The San Diego noise rock band — with members of Some Girls, Arab on Radar and Secret Fun Club — headlines a show with Plack Blague, Nopes and CrxckWhxre. [8 p.m., Bottom of the Hill, 1233 17th St., S.F.]

Cathy Fiorello, Vivien Zielin: Odd Mondays hosts the memoirists, discussing travel writing and reading from their books; Fiorello’s is “Al Capone Had a Lovely Mother” and Zielin’s is “Eyeballing Big Croc.” [7 p.m., Folio Books, 3957 24th St., S.F.]

Record Music with Blue Bear School of Music: No experience is necessary in the San Francisco Public Library program for ages 13 to 18, which offers the opportunity to use the studio, gear and a professional producer to get a song recorded. [4:30 p.m., Mix, Main Library, second floor, 100 Larkin St., S.F.]

Schola Cantorum Silicon Valley Summer Sing: The Monday program in which music lovers sing works by great composers continues with Santa Clara choral director Scot Hanna-Weir leading Mendelssohn’s “Elijah”; scores are included in the $17 ticket cost. [7:30 p.m., Los Altos United Methodist Church, 655 Magdalena Ave., Los Altos]

TUESDAY, JULY 30

Michael McDonald, Chaka Khan: The hitmaking soft rock vocalist (who has a new album “Wide Open”) and funk-R&B great co-headline. [7 p.m., Mountain Winery, 14831 Pierce Road, Saratoga]

Tom Dalzell: The author of “The Battle for People’s Park, Berkeley 1969” speaks about the history of the park and the tumultuous events of May 1969, followed by discussion with panelists including Michael Delacour and Heyday Books’ Steve Wasserman. [6 p.m., California Historical Society, 678 Mission St., S.F.; reservations requested]

San Francisco Bach Choir Summer Sings: Vocalists of all levels are invited to join the participatory program, which begins with UC Berkeley’s Wei Cheng leading Mozart’s “Requiem” and Vivaldi’s “Gloria.” [7 p.m., Calvary Presbyterian Church, 2515 Fillmore St., S.F.]

The Controversial History of Stern Grove: The San Francisco History Association presents author-historian Lorri Ungaretti speaking on the 63-acre park in the Sunset District, home to the famous free summer concerts since 1938. [7 p.m., Newman Hall, Congregation Sherith Israel, 2266 California St., S.F.]

Freak Show: The Tuesday Thomas and Cyrus Naderpour presentation, a hit in Los Angeles, serves up sideshow acts, standup comedy, musical comedy, performance art, character comedy, drag and “dark twisted bizarre hilarious fun.” [8 p.m., Punch Line, 444 Battery St., S.F.]

Bachata Workshop: Angelica Medina and Jahaira Fajardo lead a session in the dance from the Dominican Republic for transgender and LGBTQ people, and their allies, of all skill levels. [6 p.m., LGBT Center, Room 201, 1800 Market St., S.F.]