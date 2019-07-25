Good Day July 25-27, 2019

Theo Von, Murasaki Ensemble, Jackie Ryan, BigPicture, San Francisco Symphony and Pixar’s Up, Knotfest Roadshow, The Rise and Fall (and Rise) of Martha Stewart, Denny Laine, Uke-Splosion!, Dancing on Waverly 2019, Veronica Swift

Uke-Splosion!, two days of music presented by the free Yerba Buena Gardens Festival, features Ukulenny and Cynthia Lin leading a jam on Saturday. (Courtesy photo) Jackie Ryan sings from the Great American Songbook at SFJAZZ Center. (Courtesy Lisa Tanner)

THURSDAY, JULY 25

Theo Von: The comedian, host of the podcast This Past Weekend, opens a three-night standup engagement. [8 p.m., Cobb’s Comedy Club, 915 Columbus Ave., S.F.]

Murasaki Ensemble: Centering on melodies of the Japanese koto played by Shirley Kazuyo Muramoto, the jazzy group appears in a free Yerba Buena Gardens Festival performance. [12:30 p.m., Yerba Buena Gardens, Mission, between Third and Fourth streets, S.F.]

Jackie Ryan: The Bay Area jazz singer, accompanied by a six-piece band, appears in a show of tunes from the Great American Songbook. [7:30 p.m., SF JAZZ, 201 Franklin St., S.F.]

Waterfront Flicks: Jack London Square’s free outdoor movie series continues with the Queen biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody.” [8 p.m., Ferry Lawn, 10 Clay St., Oakland]

FRIDAY, JULY 26

BigPicture: Opening Friday and running through Oct. 20, the sixth annual natural world photography exhibit features the work of award-winning nature, wildlife and conservation photographers from 67 countries around the world. [9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., California Academy of Sciences, 55 Music Concourse Drive, Golden Gate Park, S.F.]

San Francisco Symphony and Pixar’s Up: Constantine Kitsopoulos leads the orchestra in musical accompaniment of the animated film, with appearances by composer Michael Giacchino and director Pete Docter in a Q&A one hour before the concert. [7:30 p.m., Davies Symphony Hall, 201 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Knotfest Roadshow: Metal band Slipknot is joined by Volbeat, Gojira and Behemoth on its 2019 arena tour. [5:30 p.m., Shoreline Amphitheatre, 1 Amphitheatre Parkway, Mountain View]

The Head and the Heart: The indie folk band is promoting its fourth LP, “Living Mirage,” headlining a bill with Minneapolis indie quartet Hippo Campus. [8 p.m., Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, 99 Grove St., S.F.]

Visible From Four States: Opening a run of three free performances, the play by Barbara Hammond asks the question: Would a community benefit more from erecting a large cross or a large cellphone tower on on a prominent hill? [8 p.m., Exit Theatre, 156 Eddy St., S.F.]

The Rise and Fall (and Rise) of Martha Stewart: Musical comedy performer Ryan Raftery’s cabaret show, a chronicle of “epically blind ambition,” includes the music of artists as varied as Beyonce, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Adele and Metallica. [8 p.m., Feinstein’s at the Nikko, 222 Mason St., S.F.]

Denny Laine: The guitarist-vocalist, a founding member of The Moody Blues and Wings, plays hits and new material with his latest group, the Moody Wing Band. [8 p.m., Sweetwater Music Hall, 19 Corte Madera Ave., Mill Valley]

Incandescent Body: Transgender singer-songwriter Star Amerasu, in collaboration with choreographers Vanessa Thiessen and Robert Dekkers, appears in a show described as “an intimate expression of resilience, hope, love and transcendence”; patrons are invited come 30 minutes early to enjoy a specialty cocktail. [8 p.m., Heron Arts, 7 Heron St., S.F.]

Legally Blonde The Musical: Kids’ theater CMT San Jose Mainstage, featuring performers ages 14 to 20, opens a nine-performance engagement of the show (based on the movie) about the vibrant sorority girl who makes good at Harvard. [7 p.m., Montgomery Theater, 271 S. Market St., San Jose]

Studio 210 Resident Artist Showcase: Performance artists Nol Simonse and Emelia (Jubilee July) Martinez Brumbaugh appear in original works-in-progress — with adult content — developed over a residency with mentorship from choreorgrapher Deborah Slater. [8 p.m., Studio 210, 3435 Cesar Chavez St., #210, S.F.]

ODC/Dance Summer Sampler: The first of a two-weekend program offers the evening-length “Up for Air (Decameron),” a collaboration between choreographers Brenda Way, KT Nelson, Kimi Okada and Kate Weare. [8 p.m., ODC Theater, 3153 17th St., S.F.]

Day Out with Thomas-The Steam Team Tour 2019: Running this weekend and July 31-Aug. 4, the event for young ones and their families includes a ride on Thomas the Tank Engine, a meet and greet with Sir Topham Hatt and an “imagination station” with fun activities. [9 a.m. to 6 p.m., 5401 Graham Hill Road, Felton]

Guitar Night (Mostly Solo): Longtime friends and collaborators Mike Wollenberg, Barry Solomon and Dix Bruce, who share roots in folk, bluegrass, rock, country and jazz playing, plays their solo music and ham, a bit too. [8 p.m., Backroom, 1984 Bonita Ave., Berkeley]

SATURDAY, JULY 27

Uke-Splosion!: The two-day, free outdoor event begins with a ukulele jam led by Ukulenny, Cynthia Lin, and the SF Uke Fest All-Star band of artists; a beginner uke lesson and artist meet-and-greet at 12:15 p.m. precedes the concert. [1 p.m., Yerba Buena Gardens, Mission, between Third and Fourth streets, S.F.]

Dancing on Waverly 2019: San Francisco’s Chinese Culture Center hosts the afternoon in Chinatown of free festivities, including appearances by local performers (such as Lion Dance ME, from “America’s Got Talent”) and dance lessons. [11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Waverly Place, between Sacramento and Clay streets, S.F.]

This Is Not This Heat: Charles Bullen and Charles Hayward, members of the original 1970s English experimental rock band This Heat, are touring on its 40th anniversary, playing their influential avant-garde rock. [9 p.m., Chapel, 777 Valencia St., S.F.]

A Slice of Summer-A Sizzling Night of Comedy: Paul Conyers, TK Moyer, Max Eddy, Darlene Bereznicki, Duat Mai and Sureni Weerasekera appear. [7 p.m., 111 Minna Gallery, 111 Minna St., S.F.]

She Past Away: The Turkish darkwave band post-punk band has adapted stylings of “Joy Division, She Wants Revenge, Sisters of Mercy and added its own Turkish spin.” [8 p.m., Neck of the Woods, 406 Clement St., S.F.]

The Rad Trads: The Brooklyn-based five-piece band mixes “mixes punk rock energy, horn drenched soul, and jazz precision, with a lighthearted but sincere delivery.” [8 p.m., Hotel Utah, 500 Fourth St., S.F.]

Outer Spaces: The indie rock project of Baltimore-based Cara Beth Satalino plays to promote the sophomore LP “Gazing Globe,” a collection of self-reflective, confessional tunes, opening for Florist, a “soft-synthesizer-folk band and friendship project of Emily Sprague, Rick Spataro and Jonnie Baker.” [8 p.m., Cafe Du Nord, 2174 Market St., S.F.]

Treasure Island-Build It and They Will Come: LaborFest 2019 hosts historian Harvey Smith, speaking about contributions of organized labor to the creation of Treasure Island and the construction of the courts and palaces of 1939’s Golden Gate International Exposition. [10:30 a.m., Treasure Island Museum, One Avenue of the Palms, S.F.]

Feast for the Beasts: The benefit for the zoo offer visitors the opportunity to place food around habitats before animals — including elephants, baboons and bears — go out for the day. [9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Oakland Zoo, 9777 Golf Links Road, Oakland]

Playwrights Center of San Francisco PlayOff: In the fourth annual event featuring staged readings of 10-minute plays, audiences vote for their favorites, which will be fully produced in October. [2 and 4 p.m., Shelton Theater, 533 Sutter St., S.F.]

Interior/Exterior walk-through: Curator Ariel Zaccheo leads the session with artists whose work appears in the exhibition, which explores the “permeability” between interior and exterior, and private vs. public spaces. [Noon, Museum of Craft and Design, 2569 Third St., S.F.]

Veronica Swift: The up-and-coming jazz and bebop vocalist appears with the Emmet Cohen Trio in the Jazz at Lesher Center Series. [5 and 8 p.m., 1601 Civic Drive, Walnut Creek]