Good Day July 24-25, 2019

From left, Miriam Drysdale, Danielle Trzcinski and Amanda Barker star in “Little Black Dress,” an original musical written by women, for women, at Hammer Theatre Center in San Jose. (Courtesy Dahlia Katz Photography)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 24

Little Black Dress: Opening a six performance run, the “girls night out” stage musical comedy by the writers of “Spank! The Fifty Shades of Grey Parody,” tells the story of two women as they experience major life events in their LBDs [8 p.m., Hammer Theatre Center, 101 Paseo De San Antonio, San Jose]

The Response: Shareable, a nonprofit “news, action and connection hub” screens its 30-minute documentary about community-led disaster response and recovery in communities across Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, along with a discussion. [7 p.m., Pro Arts Gallery & Commons, 150 Frank H Ogawa Plaza, Oakland]

Annabeth Rosen: Fired, Broken, Gathered, Heaped: The first major museum survey, covering more than 20 years of the work of the Northern California sculptor, a pioneer in contemporary ceramics, opens with a reception. [7 p.m., Contemporary Jewish Museum, 736 Mission St., S.F.]

Richard Clark: The key advisor on intelligence and counterterrorism to three U.S. presidents discusses his new book, “The Fifth Domain: Defending our Country, Companies, and Ourselves in the Age of Cyber Threats.” [7:30 p.m., Kepler’s 1010 El Camino Real, Menlo Parkj

Cosmo Sheldrake: The singer, songwriter, composer, producer who collects and plays instruments from the bass clarinet to the banjo headlines a sold-out show, with Odetta Hartman opening. [8 p.m., Rickshaw Stop, 155 Fell St., S.F.]

Kristen Arnett: The novelist speaks about “Mostly Dead Things,” her dark, comic book one critic called a “love letter to Florida and to family, to half-lit swamps and the 7/11,” with Esmé Weijun Wang. [7:30 p.m., Green Apple Books, 1231 Ninth Ave., S.F.]

THURSDAY, JULY 25

Robyn: The longtime Swedish pop star earned raves for her most recent album, 2018‘s “Honey”; South African-born Australian singer-songwriter Troye Sivan opens. [7 p.m., Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, 99 Grove St., S.F.]

Rascal Flatts: The country band with dozens of hits and more than 27 million records sold is on its Summer Playlist tour, with Jordan Davis and Morgan Evans opening. [7:30 p.m., Shoreline Amphitheatre, 1 Amphitheatre Parkway, Mountain View]

Henri Dauman-Looking Up: The San Francisco Jewish Film Festival presents the first of three screenings (in different locations) of the documentary about the French photographer who worked for Life magazine and took pictures of some of the 20th century’s most famous people. [11:40 a.m., CineArts Theatre, 3000 El Camino Real, Palo Alto]

The Muppet Movie: The first full-length movie starring the adorable puppet characters created by Jim Henson comes to the big screen again on its 40th anniversary. [12:30 p.m., Daly City 20, 1901 Junipero Serra Blvd., Daly City; Century 9 San Francisco Centre, 845 Market St., S.F.]

Night Riots: The new release from the Southern California alt rock band is “State of Mind.” [8 p.m., Rickshaw Stop, 155 Fell St., S.F.]

Faces Places: San Francisco Public Library hosts a free screening of the charming documentary by French director Agnès Varda, which describes her journey through France with muralist-photographer JR, as they take photo portraits of people they meet. [5:30 p.m., Koret Auditorium, Main Library, 100 Larkin St., S.F.]

Alex Di Leo, Cody Lovaas: The double bill introduces indie pop singers promoting their EPs: Di Leo’s is “Strange Open Land”; Lovaas’ is “Honestly.” [9 p.m., Neck of the Woods, 406 Clement St., S.F.]

The Drums: Opening a two-night stand, the New York-California surf-pop band led by Jonny Pierce has released its fifth album “Brutalism.” [8 p.m., August Hall, 420 Mason St., S.F.]

Tucker Malarkey: The writer is promoting her first major work of non-fiction “Stronghold: One Man’s Quest to Save the World’s Wild Salmon” in an appearance with the book’s focus, fisherman and conservationist Guido Rahr. [7 p.m., Books Inc., 3515 California St., S.F.]

Reel Big Fish, Bowling for Soup: The catchy 1990s punk bands co-headline. [8 p.m., UC Theatre, 2036 University Ave., Berkeley]