Good Day July 21-23, 2019

Presidio Picnic, Toots and the Maytals, Vans Warped Tour, Kidchella, As You Like It, Opera San Jose, Rodrigo y Gabriela, Schola Cantorum Silicon Valley Summer Sing, Raconteurs, Art of Peace, A.A. Bondy

Bay Area Afro-Latin dance troupe Amor do Samba appears at Presidio Picnic, one of the summer series’ monthly cultural performances. (Courtesy photo)

SUNDAY, JULY 21

Presidio Picnic: Amor do Samba, a San Francisco-based samba group, appears at noon and 2 p.m. at the outdoor community gathering, which runs Sundays through Oct. 20 and includes Off the Grid food trucks with international cuisines, music, lawn games, activities for kids and monthly cultural performances. [11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Main Parade Ground, Montgomery Street, S.F. Presidio]

Toots and the Maytals: The pioneering Jamaican group shares a bill with prolific Lee Fields and the Expressions in the sixth event of the 82nd season of Stern Grove Festival’s popular free summer programming. [2 p.m. Sigmund Stern Grove, 19th Avenue and Sloat Boulevard, S.F.]

Vans Warped Tour: The second day of the 25th anniversary rock, punk and metal extravaganza features The All-American Rejects, Andrew WK, Gym Class Heroes, Jawbreaker, Juliet Simms, Man Overboard, Memphis May Fire, NOFX, Quicksand, The Starting Line, Teenage Bottlerocket, Thrice, Tsunami Bomb, Twiztid, The Used, Vigil of War, The World Over, Yungblud and more. [1 p.m., Shoreline Amphitheatre, 1 Amphitheatre Parkway, Mountain View]

As You Like It: San Francisco Shakespeare Festival’s free summer-long Shakepeare in the Park series, running weekends throughout the Bay Area, presents the Bard’s famed pastoral comedy as an original musical, featuring nine songs by Bay Area indie rockers Kate Kilbane and Dan Moses. [7 p.m., Memorial Park Amphitheater, Stevens Creek Boulvard and Mary Avenue, Cupertino]

Black Pistol Fire: The Canadian-born, Austin-based rock duo with Kevin McKeown and Eric Owen have a sound that mixes classic, Southern and garage rock. [8 p.m., Independent, 628 Divisadero St.., S.F.]

Hellman Summer Stomp: The Americana celebration features music from family and friends of the late great Warren Hellman, creator of Hardly Strictly Bluegrass. [7 p.m., Sweetwater Music Hall, 19 Corte Madera Ave., Mill Valley]

Greg Antista & the Lonely Streets: The California band plays punk with a “twist of Johnny Cash.” [4 p.m., 1600 Thee Parkside, 17th St., S.F.]

Glory: On the big screen for its 30th anniversary, the movie starring Matthew Broderick, Denzel Washington, Cary Elwes and Morgan Freema tells the story of the first black regiment to fight for the North in the Civil War. [1 and 4 p.m., Daly City 20, 1901 Junipero Serra Blvd.,Daly City]

Purple Fox and the Heebie Jeebies: The “funk-astic” band founded by Josh Friedman headlines Kidchella, the second installment of the free summer concert series for little ones. [11 a.m., Courthouse Square, 2200 Broadway, Redwood City]

Opera San José: Singers from the company perform selections from the upcoming season in a free outdoor Classical on the Square concert. [6 p.m., Courthouse Square, 2200 Broadway, Redwood City]

Roselit Bone: The seven-piece band, with a sound “somewhere between a demented Roy Orbison and an angelic Gun Club,” appears on a bill with Hangtown and Bubba Rose & the Delta Downs. [9 p.m., Amnesia, 853 Valencia St., S.F.]

My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream: In observance of National Ice Cream Day, the company offers free samples of its ice cream wrapped in sweet rice mochi dough at the clothes store. [11 a.m. to 4 p.m., UNIQLO Union Square, 111 Powell St., S.F.]

Classics of French Cinema: The San Francisco Public Library screens “The 400 Blows,” François Truffaut’s nostalgic ode to childhood and Jacques Demy’s color-saturated musical romantic drama, “The Umbrellas of Cherbourg.” [1 p.m., Koret Auditorium, Main Library, 100 Larkin St., S.F.]

Pocket Opera: The chamber troupe known for audience-friendly performances presents Rossini’s famed comic opera “The Barber of Seville.” [5 p.m., Albert and Janet Schultz Cultural Arts Hall, 3921 Fabian Way, Palo Alto]

SAFEhouse Arts Summer Performance Festival: The 12th annual event showcasing experimental works closes with OOMPH Dance Theater, led by Zackary Forcum, and Heather Stockton, followed by Irene, Alma and Frankie. [4 p.m., Joe Goode Annex, 401 Alabama St., S.F.]

Rodrigo y Gabriela: The Mexican acoustic rock guitar duo in 2019 released “Mettavolution,” an album described as “the most ambitious music of their 20-year career together.” [7:30 p.m., Mountain Winery, 14831 Pierce Road, Saratoga]

Laborfest 2019: Evelyn Rose of Glen Park Neighborhoods History Project speaks about Loretta Starvus Stack, communist organizer and community gardener who fought for free speech in California. [2 p.m., Bird & Beckett Books & Records, 653 Chenery St., S.F.]

Giving Voice-LaborFest Writers’ Anthology: Phyllis Holliday, Margaret Cooley, Keith David Cooley, Adele Kearney, Nellie Wong, Jerry Path and Alice Rogoff read their fiction, nonfiction and poetry, all with themes related to workers from around the world. [2:30 p.m., Visitation Valley Library, 201 Leland Ave., S.F.]

MONDAY, JULY 22

Schola Cantorum Silicon Valley Summer Sing: The participatory Monday evening program s sing works by great composers continues with Buddy James, director of choral-vocal studies at Cal State University East Bay, leading Vivaldi’s “Gloria,” and Fauré’s “Requiem”; scores are included in $17 ticket price. [7:30 p.m., Los Altos United Methodist Church, 655 Magdalena Ave., Los Altos]

Appleseed Cast: The 20-year-old emo, alt-rock band from Lawrence, Kan. released “The Fleeting Light of Impermanence” in 2019. [8 p.m., Rickshaw Stop, 155 Fell St., S.F.]

Daniel Silva: The former reporter and best-selling novelist speaks about his latest thriller “The New Girl” with Jamie Gangel. [7:30 p.m., Schultz Cultural Arts Hall, 3921 Fabian Way, Palo Alto]

TUESDAY, JULY 23

The Raconteurs: The alt-rock band with Jack White, Brendan Benson, Jack Lawrence and Patrick Keeler kicks off a two-night gig, a solo-out show with Nashville singer-songwriter and “most wanted fiddler” Lillie Mae opening. [8 p.m., Fox, 1807 Telegraph Ave., Oakland]

Art of Peace: Yerba Buena Center for the Arts, United Playaz and the Robby Poblete Foundation present the group exhibition of sculptural artworks made from dismantled firearms, which opens with a reception that’s free with RSVP. [6 p.m., YBCA second floor galleries, 701 Mission St., S.F.]

Royal Ballet’s Romeo and Juliet: A 2019 Royal Opera House performance of choreographer Kenneth MacMillan’s version of the classic captured on film comes to the big screen. [7 p.m., Clay Theatre, 2261 Fillmore St., S.F.]

A.A. Bondy: On “Enderness,” his first album in eight years, the broody folk-country-blues singer songwriter recorded and played everything himself. [7:30 p.m., Cafe Du Nord, 2174 Market St., S.F.]

Teacher Strike Wave Panel: Greg McGarry, Allyson Bravmann, Lizzy Dutton, Quinn Ranahan and Eric Blanc speak in the LaborFest 2019 discussion on recent waves of teacher strikes. [7 p.m., Tenderloin Museum, 398 Eddy St., S.F.]

The Year of Magical Thinking: Stacy Ross portrays writer Joan Didion in a dramatic adaptation of her National Book Award-winning memoir that tells the story of the sudden unexpected loss of her husband, novelist John Gregory Dunne, and the illness of their daughter. [7 p.m., Aurora Theatre, 2081 Addison St., Berkeley]

Comedy Blast: Admission is free at the weekly comedy showcase hosted by Danny Dechi. [7 p.m., Neck of the Woods, 406 Clement St, S.F.]