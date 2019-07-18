Good Day July 18-20, 2019

Margaret Chen, Beta Space: Pae White, Hetal Vasavada, San Francisco Art Book Fair, DeRay Davis, Punk Rock Storytelling, Rodgers + Hammestein’s Cinderella, Leslie Odom Jr., The Taming of the Breakfast Club

Leslie Odom Jr. sings with the San Francisco Symphony on Saturday and Sunday. (Courtesy CMYK)]

THURSDAY, JULY 18

Margaret Chen: “Moments,” the painter’s solo exhibit of vibrant abstracts and abstract portraits opens, continuing through Sept. 1. [11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Museum Studios Gallery, Peninsula Museum of Art, 1777 California Drive, Burlingame]

Small Island: The adaptation of Andrea Levy’s award-winning novel about Jamaicans and Londoners involved in World War II screens in a high-definition film captured live from London’s National Theatre stage. [7 p.m., Hammer Theatre Center, 101 Paseo De San Antonio, San Jose]

Sweet Home Alabama: The 2002 romantic comedy starring Reese Witherspoon screens in a free Movies on the Square presentation. [8:45 p.m., Courthouse Square, 2200 Broadway, Redwood City]

Beta Space: Pae White: The exhibition of work by Los Angeles-based artist Pae White — which “transcends boundaries between art and design, craft and fine art, and theory and materiality” — opens. [5 p.m., San Jose Museum of Art, 110 South Market St., San Jose]

FRIDAY, JULY 19

Hetal Vasavada: The author of the “Milk & Cardamom,” with recipes blending the flavors of her Indian heritage and American upbringing, signs copies of the book. [6:30 p.m., Omnivore Books, 3885 Cesar Chavez St., S.F.]

Comedy Returns to El Rio: Headliner Diane Amos (the “Pine Sol Lady” and more), Eve R. Meyer (former director of SF Suicide Prevention), Scott Lettieri (KCBS Radio journalist), Nick Leonard (Bay Area favorite) and Lisa Geduldig do standup. [7 p.m., El Rio, 3158 Mission St., S.F.]

Out of This World—A Celebration on the 50th Anniversary of the Moon Landing: Sarah Hicks conducts the San Francisco Symphony in a program of works by Ravel, R. Strauss, Debussy, John Williams, and “Moon Songs” performed by vocalist Tiffany Austin; retired NASA astronaut Leland D. Melvin hosts the celebration, which includes projected visuals courtesy José Francisco Salgado. [7:30 p.m., Davies Symphony Hall, 201 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

2019 Bay Area Playwrights Festival: The two-weekend series of staged readings showcasing six unfinished works by culturally diverse, rising American playwrights opens with “Siesta Key” by Jonathan Spector, set in “Florida, sometime in the future,” where “violent militia rule is followed by violent resistance.” [8 p.m., Potrero Stage, 1695 18th St., S.F.]

San Francisco Art Book Fair: The free multi-day festival of artists’ publications — with books, art catalogs, monographs, periodicals, zines, printed ephemera and more from more than 100 exhibitors and vendors — opens. [6 to 10 p.m., Minnesota Street Project, 1275 Minnesota St., S.F.[

Cyla’s Gift: Written and performed by Samara Lerman, the show weaves together accounts of wartime experience with traditional Jewish folk tales. [8 p.m., Live Oak Theatre, 1301 Shattuck Ave., Berkeley]

Threads-Weaving Humanity: Artists-designers Hellen Ascoli, Yasmin Jahan Nupur and Sudnya Shroff appear at the opening of a show of textile works “that use braiding, stitching, patching and mending as a metaphor for weaving the threads of diverse communities into a shared social fabric.” [6 to 9 p.m., Montalvo Arts Center, 15400 Montalvo Road, Saratoga]

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee: Los Altos Youth Theater kicks off a 12-performance run of the musical about “school-aged overachievers, their hopes, dreams and angst as they compete for a slot in the National Spelling Bee.” [7 p.m., Bus Barn Theater, 97 Hillview Ave., S.F.]

DeRay Davis: The standup comic, opening a three-night gig, is also known for his acting roles in “Barbershop” and “Empire.” [7:30 and 9:45 p.m., San Jose Improv, 62 S. Second St., San Jose]

Punk Rock Storytelling: “War Stories: Tales of 70s & 80s Punk Mayhem Told By The Perpetrators Themselves” features Peter Case, Jeff Drake, Chip Kinman and Jane Wiedlin. [8 p.m., Swedish American Hall, 2174 Market St., S.F.]

Rodgers + Hammestein’s Cinderella: Foothill Music Theatre opens a three-week run ot the show, a contemporary take on the musical classic with new book by Tony nominee Douglas Carter Beane and some of the original production’s most beloved songs. [8 p.m., Smithwick Theatre, Foothill College, 12345 El Monte Road, Los Altos Hills]

You Betta Work Comedy ¡Fiesta!: Natasha Muse, Sarah Kari, Mike Whitaker, Kelly O’Kelly and Imran-G! do standup comedy. [7:30 p.m., San Mateo County Pride Center, 1021 S. El Camino Real, San Mateo]

Dragon Theatre Comedy: Sedric Drake hosts the evening of standup with Amy Estes, Michael Alvarenga, Ryan Sudhakaran, Chris Naasko, Jason Sohm, Phil Johnson and Nate Spears. [10:30 p.m., 2120 Broadway, Redwood City]

Sorry to Bother You: LaborFest 2019 and the FilmWorks United International Working Class Film & Video Festival host a free screening of the 2018 Oakland-set comedy by local activist Boots Riley about today’s dog-eat-dog dystopian world. [7 p.m., 518 Valencia St., S.F.]

An Evening with Otis Redding Legacy: McKinley Moore, whose voice has “a profound likeness to the king of soul,” plays with his eight-piece band. [9 p.m., Chapel, 777 Valencia St. S.F.]

SATURDAY, JULY 20

Leslie Odom Jr.: The actor-singer of “Hamilton” fame vocalizes with the San Francisco Symphony, with Damon Gupton conducting, in the first of two performances. [7:30 p.m., Davies Symphony Hall, 201 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

The Taming of the Breakfast Club: Breach Once More’s show is a mash-up of 1980s cult classic films and faux-Elizabethan language, of which the Bard would undoubtedly ask: “Do you want me to puke?” [8 p.m., Pacifica Spindrift Players, 1050 Crespi Drive, Pacifica]

Dave Koz: Gerald Albright, Rick Braun, Kenny Lattimore and Aubrey Logan join the smooth jazz saxophone great in his Summer Horns concert. [7:30 p.m., Mountain Winery, 14831 Pierce Road, Saratoga]

Potty Mouth: Abby Weems, Ally Einbinder and Victoria Mandanas make up the pop punk trio, which plays on a bill with headliners Dressy Bessy and Colleen Green. [9 p.m., Ivy Room, 860 San Pablo Ave., Albany]

Femme it Forward: Monica, Brandy, Mya, Keri Hilson, Amerie, and Lil’ Mo appear in concert. [7 p.m., Concord Pavilion, 2000 Kirker Pass Road, Concord]

Vans Warped Tour: On its first day, the 25th anniversary two-day rock concert hosts Anti-Flag, Bad Religion, Fishbone, Frank Iero & The Future Violents, Good Charlotte, Less Than Jake, Meg & Dia, The Offspring, Ozomatli, Save Ferris, Silverstein, Simple Plan, Skating Polly, The Vandals, We The Kings and more. [1 p.m., Shoreline Amphitheatre, 1 Amphtheatre Parkway, Mountain View]

Menlo Summer Fest: “Hot Fun In The Summertime,” a free two-day fair, includes live music, art for sale, food and drink, home and garden exhibits, health and wellness displays, an organic and green products showcase and kids’ amusements. [10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Santa Cruz Avenue from El Camino Real to Johnson Street, Menlo Park]

21 Savage: The English rapper based in Atlanta appears to promote his second album “I Am > I Was.” [8 p.m., Masonic, 1111 California St., S.F.]

Jim Breuer: The comic, who appeared on “Saturday Night Live” in the 1990s and with Dave Chapelle in the movie “Half Baked” [9 p.m., Regency Ballroom, 1300 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

We Were Promised Jetpacks: The Scottish rock mainstays are celebrating the 10th anniversary of their acclaimed debut album “These Four Walls” with its re-release. [9 p.m., Slim’s, 333 11th St., S.F.]

Dylan LeBlanc: The alt-country, folk rock singer-songwriter’s new fourth album is “Renegade.” [9 p.m., Independent, 628 Divisadero St., S.F.]

Press Freedom, Whistleblowers and the Case of Assange, Manning and Carmody: The free Laborfest 2019 talk includes commentary by Mickey Huff of Project Censored, Steve Zelter and Ann Garrison of KPFA and legal reporter Bob Egelko. [2 p.m., 518 Valencia St., S.F.]

Apollo 11 50th Anniversary: The Exploratorium celebrates the historic moon landing by showing NASA’s newly restored footage of the 1969 event and hosting extended hours. [10 a.m. to midnight, Pier 15, Embarcadero at Green Street, S.F.]

Apollo 11 50th Anniversary: Chabot Space and Science Center hosts a day of family-friendly, moon-themed activities followed by a separately ticketed dance party with cocktails for adults. [10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and 6 to 10 p.m., 10000 Skyline Blvd., Oakland]

The Human Condition-Part 1: Berkeley Art Museum & Pacific Film Archive shows the first installment of acclaimed Japanese auteur Masaki Kobayashi’s nine-hour epic antiwar masterpiece following the awakening, and disillusionment, of a soldier during World War II. [6 p.m., BAMPFA, 2155 Center St., Berkeley]

Charlie Chin, Philip Kan Gotanda & Friends: The Chinese Historical Society of America hosts the concert with the storytellers and musicians celebrating their Asian American “movement” musical from the 1970s, followed by a reception. [1 p.m., CHSA Museum, 965 Clay St., S.F.]

Pub in the Park: The summertime series serves up festivities including a British-style inflatable pub, beer from local breweries, and bluegrass/Americana music by the Wildcat Mountain Ramblers. [11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Red Morton Park, 1455 Madison Ave., Redwood City]

Precita Eyes Muralists Summer Urban Youth Arts Festival: Walls to paint and performances by young people are part of the free event, a tradition for 23 summers. [Noon to 5 p.m., Precita Park, 3200 St., S.F.]

Nate Mercereau: The multi-instrumentalist, a former San Francisco resident, releases his debut album “Joy Techniques,” which has been called “a fine set of sometimes breezy, sometimes boisterous, psych-tinged jazz-funk,” [9 p.m., Amnesia, 853 Valencia St., S.F.]

Undiscovered SF Creative Night Market: The annual every-third-Saturday event celebrating Filipino-American food, music and culture returns for its third season at a new location. [4 to 10 p.m., 598 Stevenson St., S.F.]

Jonathan Matas: The solo show “A Compendium of Moments: Tales from The Ground Floor,” which looks at the artist’s live portrait painting practice, opens with a reception. [7 to 10 p.m., Heron Arts, 7 Heron St., S.F.]

Playwrights Center of San Francisco PlayOff: In the fourth annual event featuring staged readings of 10-minute plays, audiences vote for their favorites, which will be fully produced in October. [2 p.m., Shelton Theater, 533 Sutter St., S.F.]

Breastfest Beer Festival: California breweries offer limitless pours at the event, a $65 per ticket fundraiser for clinics that help underserved women who have cancer. [1 to 5 p.m., Fairground Island, 10 Avenue of the Flags, Marin Center, San Rafael]