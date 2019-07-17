Good Day July 17-18, 2019

Clint Holmes, left, and Billy Stritch appear in their Nat “King” Cole-themed cabaret show Thursday and Friday at Feinstein’s at the Nikko. (Courtesy photo)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 17

Taylor Williamson: The “totally awkward” standup comic, runner up on season eight of TV’s “America’s Got Talent,” opens a four-day engagement. [8 p.m., Punch Line, 444 Battery St., S.F.]

Astronomer Andrew Fraknoi: In “50 Years Since Our First Step,” the scholar and former director of the Astronomical Society of the Pacific joins science reporter Lisa Krieger in not too technical talk on the past, present and future of the moon. [6:30 p.m., Commonwealth Club, 110 The Embarcadero, S.F.]

The Speakeasy-Age of Scofflaws: The immersive theatricalshow that recreates the experience of living in the 1920s, complete with drinks and gambling, has a limited number of performances remaining before it closes on Aug. 4; the secret location is divulged upon ticket purchase. [8 p.m., North Beach, S.F.; https://www.thespeakeasysf.com/]

PNAU: The Australian electronic trio’s most recent single “Solid Gold” captures “the hypnotic, everlasting rhythm of old disco records.” [8 p.m., Great American Music Hall, 859 O’Farrell St., S.F.]

Amy Seiwert’s Imagery: Opening a five-night run, the San Francisco-based contemporary ballet company’s Sketch 9 performance — part of a series encouraging artistic risk-taking — offers new choreography by Seiwert, Ben Needham-Wood and Stephanie Martinez. [8 p.m., ODC Theater, 3153 17th St., S.F.]

SF Frozen Film Festival Opening Night Party: The 13th annual showcase of local and international independent films — including animation, shorts, experimental, surf, skate, environmental and documentary selections — begins with a free party and virtual reality films. [7 p.m., Bar Stage, PianoFight, 144 Taylor St., S.F.]

Better Luck Next Time!: Popular Bay Area storytellers tell tales of airport jail cells, vision boarding, vacation scammers and the almost perfect crime in this installment of the series in which comedic performers share their “epic failures” and what they’ve learned from them. [7 p.m., PianoFight, 144 Taylor St., S.F.]

ODESZA: The electronic duo (Harrison Mills and Clayton Knight) from Washington with the hits album “A Moment Apart” opens a two-night gig. [6 p.m., Frost Amphitheater, 351 Lasuen St., Stanford University]

Between Me and My Mind: Screening for one night only, the film offers an “intimate look at the creative process of founding Phish guitarist and vocalist Trey Anastasio.” [7 p.m., AMC Kabuki, 1881 Post St., S.F; and Century 20, 825 Middlefield Road, Redwood City]

SAFEHouse Art Summer Performance Festival: The fifth program of the series showcasing experimental dance includes Steamroller’s “Torch,” an “examination of smoking and cultural assumptions around addiction,” and Jennifer Perfilio’s Movement Works’ “oneTwo5four7,” which “explores the intersection of vulnerability and resiliency.” [8 p.m., Joe Goode Annex, 401 Alabama St., S.F.]

Easy Rider: The counterculture film classic starring Peter Fonda and Dennis Hopper returns to the big screen on its 50th anniversary. [4 and 7 p.m., Century at Tanforan, 1188 El Camino Real, San Bruno]

THURSDAY, JULY 18

Clint Holmes & Billy Stritch: The jazz favorites and vocal legends pay tribute to Nat “King” Cole in a two-night engagement of their cabaret show “Straighten Up and Fly Right.” [8 p.m., Feinstein’s at the Nikko, 222 Mason St., S.F.]

Benmont Tench: Performing his solo material, the longtime pianist and keyboard player for Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers is also a session player who’s worked with artists including Jackson Browne, Johnny Cash, The Cult, Neil Diamond, Bob Dylan, Brian Eno, Green Day and Ziggy Marley. [8 p.m., Chapel, 777 Valencia St. S.F.]

Nobody’s Baby: The self-described “death doo-wop band” from The City appears on a bill with the Oakland “surf stomp” band The Atomic Age and Oakland punk trio Grumpster. [9 p.m., Bottom of the Hill, 1233 17th St., S.F.]

It’s Really Hard to Watch Films Properly: Noah Cowan, former director of SFFILM, discusses how streaming platforms and the use of mobile devices has changed the experience of watching movies, both supporting and thwarting filmmakers’ artistic intent. [7 p.m., McEvoy Foundation for the Arts, 1150 25th St., Building B, S.F.]

Livingston Taylor: The folk singer — from a famous musical family that also includes Alex, James, Kate and Hugh — has been making music for more than 50 years. [8 p.m., Yoshi’s, 510 Embarcadero West, Oakland]

Escaped Alone, Here We Go: Anton’s Well Theater Company opens a three-week run of a site specific production of two “elliptical, poetic” one act plays by Caryl Churchill. [7:30 p.m., Thousand Oaks Baptist Church, 1821 Catalina Ave., Berkeley]

Dirty Projectors: The art rock band from Brooklyn co-headlines with Atlanta genre-bending act Deerhunter. [8 p.m., Fillmore, 1805 Geary Blvd., S.F.]

The Big Reveal: The “subversive interactive” performance about family histories and immigration is presented by Fog Beast, the dance-theater duo of Melecio Estrella and Andrew Ward. [6:30 p.m., Asian Art Museum, 200 Larkin St., S.F.]

Modern Cinema-Haunted!: The San Francisco Museum of Modern Art and San Francisco Public Library film series of gothic tales by women opens with “Frankenstein,” based on Mary Shelley’s classic novel. [7 p.m., Phyllis Wattis Theater, Floor 1, 151 Third St., S.F.]

Last Podcast on the Left: Ben Kissel, Henry Zebrowski and Marcus Parks appear in the live version of their podcast, which addresses “uncomfortable topics such as serial killers, UFO sightings, paranormal activity, conspiracy theories, ghosts and more.” [8 p.m., Fox, 1807 Telegraph Ave., Oakland]

Museum of Craft and Design Make: Participants in the monthly Thursday night program can create bottle vases inspired by artist Macon Reed or a design a piece by taking advantage of a hardware jewelry bar. [6 p.m., Museum of Craft and Design, 2569 Third St., S.F.]

The Sonic Séance: Flower Piano at Night hosts Jill Tracy in a performance she calls “sonic archeology,” which uses “energy, frequency, resonant tones and emotion of an environment to uncover spontaneous music.” [8 p.m., Redwood Grove, San Francisco Botanical Garden, 1199 Ninth Ave., S.F.]