Good Day July 14-16, 2019

From left. Monica L. Patton, Kevin Clay and Conner Peirson appear in “The Book of Mormon,” opening a short run on Tuesday in San Jose. (Courtesy Julieta Cervantes)

SUNDAY, JULY 14

Queen + Adam Lambert: In the wake of the blockbuster Freddie Mercury/Queen biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody, the veteran rock band with vocalist Lambert is on its Rhapsody arena tour. [8 p.m.,SAP Center, 525 W. Santa Clara St., San Jose]

Audiotistic: The genre-blending festival offers hip-hop, dubstep and dance music, with appearances by Alison Wonderland, Boombox Cartel, Camelphat, Chris Lake, Chris Lorenzo, Claude Vonstroke, Dateless BSB Lucati, Franklyn Watts, Hekler, Holly, Illenium, Sober Rob, Solardo, T.I., Valentino Khan and Will Clarke on the second day. [3 p.m., Shoreline Amphitheatre, 1 Amphitheatre Parkway, Mountain View]

Natalia Lafourcade: The Grammy-winning Mexican pop-rock singer’s most recent recording is “Musas: Un Homenaje al Folclore Latinoamericano en Manos de Los Macorinos.” [7 p.m., Mountain Winery, 14831 Pierce Road, Saratoga]

Bastille Day Celebration & Concert with Le Jazz Hot: The café concert of gypsy jazz features Paul “Pazzo” Mehling (solo guitar, vocals), Hanna Mignano (violin), Jordan Samuels (rhythm guitar), and Mikiya Matsuda (bass). [3 p.m., Mechanics’ Institute, fourth floor, 57 Post St., S.F.]

Free Bastille Day Comedy: The San Francisco Public Library hosts a staged reading of “The Revolutionists,” San Francisco playwright Lauren Gunderson’s thought-provoking comedy about women active in the French Revolution. [2 p.m., Koret Auditorium, 100 Larkin St., S.F.]

Horse Jumper of Love: Noise Pop presents the Boston trio, with a sound Stereogum called a “delightfully distorted mess of energy.” [8 p.m., Thee Parkside, 1600 17th St., S.F.]

A Midsummer Night’s Dream: Silicon Valley Shakespeare’s all-female cast appears in a free performance of the “family-friendly comedy full of whimsy and wonder.” [6 p.m., Montalvo Arts Center, 15400 Montalvo Road, Saratoga]

Top Shelf Classics!: The party band with five vocalists plays music from Nat King Cole to Motown. [5 p.m., Feinstein’s at the Nikko, 222 Mason St., S.F.]

Coit Tower Mural Walk: In the LaborFest event, Peter O’Driscoll and Harvey Smith lead a tour that reveals the cultural, social, artistic and historical factors embodied in the production of the period murals. [9:45 a.m., Tower entrance, 1 Telegraph Hill Blvd. S.F.]

The How and the Why: Dragon Theatre stages Sarah Treem’s play about two evolutionary biologists, one a graduate student, the other an established leader in her field, who meet for the first time. [2 p.m., 2120 Broadway, Redwood City]

Pet Parade: Prizes for best costume will be awarded in the second annual procession, part of free, family-friendly Bastille Day celebrations; registration for participants is at 11:30 a.m. [Noon, Shattuck Avenue between Center Street and Allston Way, Berkeley]

Valley of the Moon Music Festival: Two weeks of programming open with “Mozart’s Irrepressible Impresario: Countess von Thun,” a chamber concert dedicated to Maria Wilhelmine von Thun, a countess and keyboard player known for hosting salons of 18th-century Vienna. [4 p.m., Hanna Boys Center Auditorium, 17000 Arnold Drive, Sonoma]

Bastille Day: The 1933 French comedy by Rene Clair “weaves suspense, romance and slapstick” in a story about young lovers having a difficult time getting together due to various impediments. [1:30 p.m., Roxie, 3117 16th St., S.F.]

As You Like It: San Francisco Shakespeare Festival’s free summer-long Shakepeare in the Park series, running weekends throughout the Bay Area, presents the Bard’s famed pastoral comedy as an original musical, featuring nine songs by Bay Area indie rockers Kate Kilbane and Dan Moses. [7 p.m., Amador Valley Community Park, Santa Rita Road and Black Avenue, Pleasanton]

MONDAY, JULY 15

Chris Cohen: (((folkYEAH!))) presents the singer-songwriter formerly of Deerhoof who’s promoting his third, self-titled album, described as “a meditation on life and family, backed by dusky instrumentation and unflinching in its depiction of emotional turmoil.” [8 p.m., Chapel, 777 Valencia St. S.F.]

LaborFest 2019: The month-long series of free programs offers an in-depth examination of the Seattle General Strike of 1919, a non-violent, six-day event involving 65,000 workers. [7 p.m., 518 Valencia St., S.F.]

Ice Cream Social: In the week leading to National Ice Cream Day on July 21, the Douglas Rooms offers ice cream cart service for $5. [4 p.m., Tilden Hotel, 345 Taylor St., S.F.]

TUESDAY, JULY 16

The Book of Mormon: The truly hilarious Tony Award-winning musical opens a brief South Bay run. [7:30 p.m., Center for the Performing Arts, 255 S. Almaden Blvd., San Jose]

Beck & Cage The Elephant: The indie rock acts co-headline, with Texas’ Spoon and Los Angeles’ Starcrawler opening. [6 p.m., Shoreline Amphitheatre, 1 Amphitheatre Parkway, Mountain View]

S.F. Public Library Death and Dying series: In “At the Threshold of Death: Words and Song,” Lisa Smartt, author of “Words at the Threshold: What We Say as We’re Nearing Death,” and Kate Munger, founder of Threshold Choir, which sings for people who are terminally ill, speak about their work and research. [5:30 p.m., Latino/Hispanic Community Room, 100 Larkin St., S.F.]

Splashdown 50: The eight-day celebration commemorating the historic Apollo 11 moon landing and the safe recovery of the astronauts begins with an Oakland A’s day in which visitors who show tickets to any July A’s game get discounted admission. [10 a.m. to 5 p.m., USS Hornet Museum, 707 W. Hornet Ave., Alameda]

We Are More-Stories by Queer Comic Artists: The show of work by four queer-identified Oakland-based artists — Ajuan Mance, Breena Nuñez, Lawrence Lindell and Trinidad Escobar — opens with a reception, which also features clips from an upcoming documentary “No Straight Lines.” [5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Swan’s Market, 538 Ninth Street, Suite 210, Oakland]

Brother Outsider: The Life of Bayard Rustin: LaborFest 2019 sponsors the free screening of the film about how a gay, African American man and member of the Communist Party became an activist, public figure and political insider. [1 p.m., Park Branch Library Community Room, 1833 Page St., S.F.]i

The Cockettes: Screening on a bill with “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” (at 7 p.m.), the film celebrates the flamboyant ensemble of gender-bending hippies who created a series of LSD-fueled musicals in early 1970s San Francisco. [5 and 8:45 p.m., Castro Theatre, 429 Castro St., S.F.]

Santana Row Summer Music Series: Mundaze, billed as “a good-time rock band you listen to with friends during a great night out enjoying tunes you might not yet know, but feel like you should,” appears in the every-Tuesday-in July program of free concerts. [6 to 8 p.m., Park Valencia, in front of Maggiano’s Little Italy, 377 Santana Row, San Jose]

Perfectly Queer SF: “The B Stands for Bi” features novelist Meg Elison and poets Jan Steckel and Michael Harris reading from their new work in a free event with refreshments and door prizes. [7 p.m., Dog Eared Books, 489 Castro St., S.F.]

Lisa Taddeo: The journalist and author of “Three Women” — which one critic called a “hyper-realistic, heart-wrenching, portrait of the constant push and pull of our relationship to our own sexuality — speaks in a ScribdChat presentation. [6:30 p.m., Assembly, 449 14th St., S.F.]

Gaby Dunn and Allison Raskin: The young adult authors and social media stars read from and sign copies of “Please Send Help,” the sequel to the best-seller “I Hate Everyone But You.” [7 p.m., Books Inc. Opera Plaza, 601 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]