Good Day July 11-13, 2019

Ferry Plaza Farmers Market, Crazy Rich Asians, Mark Redito, Creative Sovereignty: Gerald Clarke, Lore, Seal, Late Ones, Mortified, Shawn Mendes, Audiotistic, Bricks By the Bay, Bohemian Rhapsody (Sing-Along) Movie Night

Gerald Clarke’s 2017 work “The United States of Amnesia II” is on view “Creative Sovereignty,” opening Friday at Sanchez Art Center in Pacifica. (Courtesy Sanchez Art Center)

THURSDAY, JULY 11

Thursday Market Celebration: The Ferry Plaza Farmers Market, which showcases sustainable street food, opens its 10th anniversary season with Thomas Odermatt of Roli Roti as the first presenter in the Tacolicious Guest Chef Series. [10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Embarcadero at Market St., S.F.]

Sound! Euphonium-The Movie: “Our Promise: A Brand New Day,” the Kyoto Animation film in which protagonist Kumiko Oumae is in her second year of high school, screens in a dubbed version. [7 p.m., Daly City 20, 1901 Junipero Serra Blvd., Daly City]

Crazy Rich Asians: The popular 2018 comedy screens in a free Movies on the Square presentation. [8:45 p.m., Courthouse Square, 2200 Broadway, Redwood City]

Mark Redito: The DJ from Los Angeles formerly known as Spazzkid headlines the Neutropical Tour, with “ukulele electro pop” artist Jackie Mendoza and Yuna Yuna. [8 p.m., Rickshaw Stop, 155 Fell St., S.F.]

FRIDAY, JULY 12

Creative Sovereignty: Gerald Clarke: Opening with a reception, the gallery show includes bronze sculpture, painting, and works of ink and brands on paper that reference the artist’s ranching work on the Cahuilla reservation. [7 to 9 p.m., Sanchez Art Center, 1220 Linda Mar Blvd., Pacifica]

Lore: Podcaster Aaron Mahnke Lore and pianist Chad Lawson appear in a live version of the award-winning show, a night of new, “scary, true life stories guaranteed to entertain, educate and thrill.” [7 p.m., Palace of Fine Arts, 3301 Lyon St., S.F.]

Seal: The 33rd annual Concerts at Wente Vineyards, the summer outdoor series in the lovely outdoor setting, begins with the British singer and songwriter known for the “Kiss From a Rose,” “Crazy” and “Love’s Divine.” [8:15 p.m., 5050 Arroyo Road, Livermore]

Careless Whisper: The 1980s dance band plays the free Music on the Square concert, accompanied by Jewelry on the Square artisans selling their wares. [6 to 8 p.m., Courthouse Square, 2200 Broadway, Redwood City]

Athena: San Francisco Bay Area Theater Company hosts a staged reading of the play by Gracie Gardner about multi-dimensional young women trying to navigate friendship, competition, family and academics amid elite athletic training. [8 p.m., Brava Cabaret, 2773 24th St., S.F.]

The Late Ones: The band from Hawaii, rooted in Samoan culture and African American heritage, mixes roots reggae with hip-hop, R&B and jazz. [9 p.m., Neck of the Woods, 406 Clement St., S.F.]

Shutups: The Oakland punk band releases the new full-length, “Everyday I’m Less Zen,” appearing on a bill with Super Unison, Weird Night, Nopes and Preening. [9 p.m., Knockout, 3223 Mission St., S.F.]

Sarit Packer and Itamar Srulovich: London’s award-winning chefs sign copies of “Honey & Co. At Home: Middle Eastern Recipes From Our Kitchen” at a $100 per person, four-course meal inpsired by the book created by Salt House chefs. [6 p.m., Salt House, 545 Mission St., S.F.]

Re-Visions: The art show of works by Danielle Satinover and Gregory Vernitsky, who use found objects, opens with a reception. [5 to 7 p.m., Reclaimed Room, Building REsources, 701 Amador St., S.F.]

Words, Wine, and Music: Midsummer Mozart Festival presents the program, which includes arias, string quartets, commentary by Stephanie Cowell, author of the historical novel “Marrying Mozart,” and beverages. [ 8 p.m., Noe Valley Ministry, 1021 Sanchez St., S.F.

Mortified: The series in which adults share actual, embarrassing, and hilarious teen writings in front of strangers hosts its annual “Super Sexy Summer Show,” featuring Claire Markham, Jacob Russell Snyder, Amber Johnson, Spencer Daniels and Jason Gomez. [7:30 p.m., DNA Lounge, 375 11th St., S.F.]

Dollhouse Monsters: The theatrical burlesque cabaret — which involves “physically, emotionally and mentally stripping” — is co-created and performed by Dee O’s Mio, Lady Malavendra and Red Velvet. [8 p.m., Exit Stage Left, 156 Eddy St., S.F.]

side by side/in the world: San Francisco Arts Commission Galleries host a reception for the new exhibition, the culmination of a two-year exploration of San Francisco’s Sanctuary City status offering many perspectives on the complex, layered concept of sanctuary. [6 to 8 p.m., SFAC Mail Gallery, Veterans Building, 401 Van Ness Ave., Suite 126, S.F.]

Bob Schneider: Austin’s popular Americana singer-songwriter headlines a show with Carolina Story, a band centered around Ben and Emily Roberts’ notable harmonies. [8 p.m., Great American Music Hall, 859 O’Farrell St., S.F.]

The Wizard of Oz: Montalvo Arts Center invites movie lovers to sit under the stars and enjoy classic films in its free Sunset Cinemas series. [8:30 p.m., 15400 Montalvo Road, Saratoga]

Witch Hunt: Those Women Productions opens a four weekend-run of the new drama by Carol S. Lashof, which explores the origins of the Salem witch panic and asks audiences to consider the ties between that era and present day. [8 p.m., La Val’s Subterranean Theater, 1834 Euclid Ave., Berkeley]

SATURDAY, JULY 13

Shawn Mendes: The Canadian multi-platinum pop star opens a two-night East Bay engagement. [7:30 p.m., Oracle Arena, 7000 Coliseum Way, Oakland]

Audiotistic: The genre-blending festival offers hip-hop, dubstep and dance music, with appearances by Eprom, Gammer, Ganja White Night, GG Magree, Graves, Habstrakt, Juice WRLD, Kayzo, Lick, Rusko, SAYMYNAME, Snakehips, Svdden Death, Tiësto, Xie, Zeds Dead on the first day. [3 p.m., Shoreline Amphitheatre, 1 Amphitheatre Parkway, Mountain View]

Bricks By The Bay: The 10tn annual two-day exhibition of Lego creations from the Western U.S. and beyond offers more than 22.600 square feet of displays and vendors selling Lego-themed products. [10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Santa Clara Convention Center, 5001 Great America Parkway, Santa Clara]

Bohemian Rhapsody (Sing-Along) Movie Night: Oracle Park’s first non-game day public movie night screens the Queen biopic on its new scoreboard in an event featuring access to sit on the field and a pre-show performance by The Killer Queens, San Francisco’s all-female tribute band. [6:30 p.m., Oracle Park, 24 Willie Mayes Plaza, S.F.]

Bring It On, Queen!: Drag queen Peaches Christ presents the live, stage musical parody of the “fabulously fierce” 2000 film, “Bring It On, which will not be screened. [4 and 8 p.m., Castro Theatre, 429 Castro St., S.F.]

Macbeth: African-American Shakespeare Company opens its run of the modern translated version of the famed tragedy adapted by Migdalia Cruz and commissioned by Oregon Shakespeare Festivals. [8 p.m., Taube Atrium Theater, Veterans Building, 401 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Jon Bellion: The rapper, singer, songwriter and producer appears to promote his 2018 album “Glory Sound Prep.” [7:30 p.m., Masonic, 1111 California St., S.F.]

Mendocino Music Festival: BeauSoleil, playing a distillation of New Orleans jazz, blues, rock, folk, swamp pop, Cajun, country and bluegrass and led by fiddler-vocalist Michael Doucet, headlines the opening show of the two-week event, which includes classical, opera and chamber music as well as country and rock. [7:30 p.m., Tent Concert Hall, 45035 Main St., Mendocino]

Rick Springfield, Greg Kihn, Tommy Tutone: Concerts at Wente Vineyards present the three big 1980s acts in a beautiful winery setting. [8 p.m., 5050 Arroyo Road, Livermore]

Incline Gallery Art Auction: Works by more than 25 artists are available during a silent auction, with proceeds going to pay for the independent, community, artist-run organization’s operational costs. [6 to 9 p.m., 766 Valencia St., S.F.]

Re-enactment of San Francisco Waterfront Strike of 1901: LaborFest 2019’s 26th annual festival stages a free dramatic re-enactment of the historic strike, which brought about unionization, presented by Living History Players. [Noon and 2 p.m., S.F. Maritime National Historical Park, 499 Jefferson., S.F.]

Eduardo Arenas & Bardo Martinez: The artists from Chicano Batman, known for its psychedelic soul, perform material from their respective solo-projects. [9 p.m., Chapel, 777 Valencia St. S.F.]

ChoreoFest: The free contemporary dance mini festival of site-specific work curated by RAWdance directors Ryan T. Smith, Wendy Rein and Katerina Wong features nine local companies presenting special performances throughout Yerba Buena Gardens’ lawns and architecture. [1 p.m., Mission, between Third and Fourth streets, S.F.]

Celebrating Stories-Two-Spirits Art and Performance: Part of “Queer California: Untold Stories,” the afternoon of song, dance, poetry and performances features members from Bay Area American Indian Two-Spirit (BAAITS), a community group serving local for the Two-Spirit and ally communities. [2 p.m., Oakland Museum, 1000 Oak St., Oakland]

Between Them: An Installation Composed of Drawings: The installation of 200 drawings designed to reveal thematic and conceptual relationships across time and place — with works spanning the 16th to 21st centuries — opens with a reception. [4 to 6 p.m., Hosfelt Gallery, 260 Utah St., S.F.]

From Russia With Love: An Immigrant Family’s Musical Journey: Cellist Misha Khalikulov and relatives appear in a concert of works by Tchaikovsky, Rachmaninov, Borodin and more, to benefit Harmony Project Bay Area, an organization providing high intensity after-school music education. [7:30 p.m.,Congregation Sherith Israel, 2266 California St., S.F.]

Playwrights Center of San Francisco PlayOff: The fourth annual event, on Saturday afternoons in July, features staged readings of nine different 10-minute plays, with audiences voting for their favorite three plays in each round. [2 and 4 p.m., Shelton Theater, 533 Sutter St., S.F.]

Colorism: The Spectrum of Internalized Bias: The group art show, which “analyzes the phenomenon of appearance-based discrimination among members of the same identity group,” opens with a reception [7 to 10 p.m., Root Division, 1131 Mission St., S.F.

San Rafael Hops & Vines Stroll: The inaugural event celebrates Northern California’s craft beer and wine scene. [2 to 7 p.m., City Plaza, 1000 Fourth St., San Rafael]