Good Day July 10-11, 2019

Paul McCartney, Got7, Daniel Sloss, Try Guys, Kiesza, SF Sympony with Gemma New and Gil Shaham, Twelve Pianos, Flower Piano, Schwabacher Summer Concert, GLIDE Social Justice Film Festival, Felicity McLean

Flower Piano, the fifth annual celebration of outdoor music in San Francisco’s Botanical Garden, opens 12 days of programming on Thursday. (Courtesy Travis Lange)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 10

Paul McCartney: The Beatle, whose most recent recording is “Egypt Station,” is on his “Freshen Up Tour.” [8 p.m., SAP Center, 525 W. Santa Clara St., San Jose]

Got7: The popular Korean boy band is touring with its most recent EP, “Spinning Top: Between Security & Insecurity.” [7:30 p.m., Oracle Arena, 7000 Coliseum Way, Oakland]

Daniel Sloss: Scotland’s award-winning comedy star, a veteran of Edinburgh Fringe, is making headlines on his “groundbreaking” 10th solo show. [7 p.m., Palace of Fine Arts, 3601 Lyon St., S.F.]

The Try Guys: Keith, Ned, Zach and Eugene — known for trying anything and everything in their online show — bring their live act to the South Bay. [7:30 p.m., San Jose Civic, 135 W San Carlos St., San Jose]

Modernism Inc.: The gallery opens two exhibitions — Ex Machina-Laurie Lipton, a collection of illustrations mixing humor and dread, and VideoMorphic Figures-Peter Sarkisian, with 3-D printed robots upon which videos are projected — with a reception. [5:30 to 8 p.m., Modernism Inc., 724 Ellis St., S.F.]

Kiesza: On her acoustic tour, the Canadian electro-pop artist is playing stripped down reinterpretations of her hits as well as covers from Nirvana to Tom Petty. [8 p.m., Rickshaw Stop, 155 Fell St., S.F.]

San Francisco Symphony: Gemma New conducts the orchestra in an all-Tchaikovsky program featuring Gil Shaham performing the composer’s Violin Concerto and Symphony No. 5. [7:30 p.m., Frost Amphitheatre, 351 Lasuen St., Stanford University]

The Food Change-Climate Chaos, Food Solutions: Center for Urban Education about Sustainable Agriculture hosts the talk with scholars and family farm experts Janaki Jagannath, Karen Leibowitz, Sara Tiffany and Tiffani Patton. [6 p.m., Port Commission Hearing Room, Ferry Building, Embarcadero ann Market streets, S.F.]

The Language Archive: TheatreWorks opens the comedy by Julia Cho about a linguist fighting to preserve the dying languages of far-flung cultures with a preview performance. [8 p.m., Lucie Stern Theatre, 1305 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto]

Sidewalk Cinema: The free outdoor screening features “Twelve Pianos,” a film by Dean Mermell that follows Mauro Ffortissimo and his team, who put pianos in unlikely places, as well as apppearances by the filmmaker and his subject. [6:30 p.m., Fern Alley, Fern Street and Van Ness Avenue, S.F.]

Caveman Play: Faultline Theater opens the interactive show in which the audience is given an opportunity “to go back to the moment when humanity had a choice.” [8 p.m., Z Space, 450 Florida St., S.F.]

Leo Rondeau: The “country dance band with a folk singer’s heart” appears in a honky-tonk showdown. [9 p.m., Milk Bar, 1840 Haight St., S.F.]

Shawn James: The soulful indie troubadour’s new recording “The Dark & The Light” is inspired by an “eclectic mix of blues, gospel, rock, R&B and folk.” [8 p.m., Starline Social Club, 2236 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Oakland]

THURSDAY, JULY 11

Flower Piano: The fifth annual event, a 12-day outdoor extravaganza in which visitors are invited to play and listen on one of 12 pianos installed throughout the San Francisco Botanical Garden, opens. [9 a.m. to 6 p.m., 1199 Ninth Ave., S.F.]

Schwabacher Summer Concert: Rising Merola Opera Program vocalists perform excerpts from “La rondine,” “Lucia di Lammermoor,” “Die schweigsame Frau,” “Faust” and “Il trovatore.” [7:30 p.m., Caroline H. Hume Concert Hall, Conservatory of Music, 50 Oak St., S.F.]

GLIDE Social Justice Film Festival: A lineup of thought-provoking documentary shorts by local artists “demonstrating the resilience and grace of the human spirit” includes appearances by the filmmakers. [7:30 p.m., Piano Fight, Main Stage, 144 Taylor St., S.F.]

Felicity McLean: The Australian journalist speaks about her debut novel “The Van Apfel Girls Are Gone,” a coming-of-age story and crime thriller for “fans of ‘The Virgin Suicides’ and ‘Picnic at Hanging Rock.’” [7 p.m., Books Inc., 2251 Chestnut St., S.F.]

Previously Secret Information: The standup and storytelling show features Marc Hershon, Priyanka Wali, Joe Klocek and Cici McDonald. [7 p.m., Stage Werx Theatre, 446 Valencia St., S.F.]

SELF-ish: The group show of work by six artists who examine issues of identity and self opens with a reception. [5:30 to 7:30 p.m., K. Imperial Fine Art, 49 Geary St., Suite 440, S.F.]

Better Than Therapy Tour: Mary Carouba and Regina Stoops tell funny stories about their lives in the Comedy at Ashkenaz presentation hosted by Lisa Geduldig of Kung Pao Kosher Comedy fame. [8 p.m., Ashkenaz, 1317 San Pablo Ave., Berkeley]

Summertime: The group exhibition of rotating works in various media by gallery artists including Jhina Alvarado, Matthew Frederick, Carolyn Meyer, Gioi Tran, Donna McGinnis, Paul Morin, Maxine Solomon and Lucky Rapp opens with a reception. [6 to 8 p.m., ArtHaus, 228 Townsend St., S.F.]

Bastille Day: The 1933 French comedy by Rene Clair “weaves suspense, romance and slapstick” in a story about young lovers having a difficult time getting together due to various impediments. [6:30 p.m., Roxie, 3117 16th St., S.F.]

Poem Jam: San Francisco Poet Laureate Kim Shuck and special guest Cookie Noh read poetry. [6 p.m., Latino/Hispanic Room, Main Library, 100 Larkin St., S.F.]

Femme Freak Folk: The show features Token Girl, a three-piece ensemble from Oakland; Triple Mood, singer-bass player Kaeli Earle from Bellingham, Wash.; and Baeilou, Mia Pixley’s cello, baroque-folk, blues and (sometimes) jazz inspired project. [8:30 p.m., Amnesia, 853 Valencia St., S.F.]

Kelly Lee Owens: The Welsh producer headlines a free show (with RSVP) also featuring Tyrel Williams and Pedro Arbulu. [9 p.m., 1015 Folsom St., S.F.]

SAFEhouse Arts Summer Performance Festival: The first program of the 12th annual event, which features new work by over 22 emerging and established choreographers in eight sessions, features Ecuadorian-American dance professional Cinthia “Kitty Conlon” McManus and eMotion Arts, a dance troupe founded by Mariana Sobral. [8 p.m., Joe Goode Annex 401 Alabama St., S.F.]