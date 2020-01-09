Good Day Jan. 9-11, 2020

Half the Sugar, All the Love, Bad Feminist, SF Tape Music Festival, Proof, A Messy World, Rashaad Newsome’s To Be Real, Mark Rogers’ Canines of San Francisco, Harlem Globetrotters, Open Water Shirsey Giveaway

Photographer Mark Rogers speaks about his awesome portrait book, “Canines of San Francisco” at Book Passage in The City on Saturday. (Courtesy photo)

THURSDAY, JAN. 9

Half the Sugar, All the Love: Healthy food advocate Jennifer Tyler Lee and Stanford’s Dr. Anisha Patel launch their cookbook, subtitled “100 Easy, Low-Sugar Recipes for Every Meal of the Day.” [7 p.m., Books Inc., 74 Town & Country Village, Palo Alto]

Bad Feminist: Ever Gold [Projects]’s solo exhibition by Mieke Marple “reflects on the ancient Greek myth of Medusa in the era of #MeToo” and takes its title from Roxane Gay’s 2014 book of essays in which n which she describes a sexual assault she experienced as a child. [11 a.m. to 5 p.m., 1275 Minnesota St., Suite 105-106, S.F.]

Benefit for Q.R. Hand: Friends of the local Beat poet, known for the anthology “Black Fire” and who’s battling cancer, read at the fundraiser. [7 p.m., Bird & Beckett Books & Records, 653 Chenery St., S.F.]

FRIDAY, JAN. 10

Fresh Festival 2020: Three weekends “of cutting-edge live at, radical and risk-taking dance, music and performance” begin with appearances by Dana E. Fitchett, Brontë Velez and Lxs Dxs. [8 p.m., Joe Goode Annex, 401 Alabama St., #150, S.F.]

San Francisco Tape Music Festival: The three-day program of audio works projected in three-dimensional space opens with contemporary “fixed media” compositions by 18 international composers. [8 p.m., Victoria Theater, 2961 16th St., S.F.]

Mortified: The comedy-storytelling series’ first show of 2020 hosts performers sharing embarrassing tales from real diaries and includes music by The Freestyle and The Freeze, an improv comedy ensemble. [7:30 p.m., DNA Lounge, 375 11th St., S.F.]

Proof: New Group Theatre & Empowerhouse Acting Studio opening a two-weekend run of the Pulitzer Prize-winning drama about a young woman, her manipulative sister, their brilliant father and an unexpected suitor. [7:30 p.m., Un-Scripted Theater Co., 533 Sutter St., second floor, S.F.]

A Messy World: Sanchez Art Center opens the show of multimedia art — portraits by Dee Hooker and Dag Weiser, who often works in cardboard — which continues through Feb. 9, with a reception. [7 to 9 p.m., 1220 Linda Mar Blvd., Pacifica]

Andie Main and Torio Van Grol: Sketchfest hosts the double album release by the comedians — Main’s is Magpie” and Van Grol’s is “Magic Knees” — appearing on a bill with Curtis Cook, Emily Catalino and JoAnn Schinderle. [10:15 p.m., Brava Theatre, 2781 24th St., S.F.]

Rashaad Newsome’s To Be Real: On view through Feb. 23, the free exhibition of collage, sculpture and neo-Cubist portraits takes its name from Cheryl Lynn’s 1977 queer anthem; it’s paired with an interactive sculpture, “A.I.” [11 a.m. to 7 p.m., S.F. Art Institute Main Gallery, Fort Mason, 2 Marina Blvd., S.F.]

A New Brain: Tabard Theatre Company opens the South Bay premiere of William Finn’s musical, inspired by his own experience, about a neurotic, frustrated composer who has a brain tumor. [8 p.m., San Pedro Square, 29 N. San Pedro St., San Jose]

Atom String Quartet: The Polish ensemble’s repertoire ranges from jazz to folk and world traditions as well as the Western classical canon and contemporary music. [8 p.m., Taube Atrium Theater, 401 Van Ness Ave., fourth floor, S.F.]

The Essentials: The group exhibition of new contemporary work by 24 California-based artists hosts a reception. [6 to 10 p.m., Voss Gallery, 3344 24th St., S.F.]

SATURDAY, JAN. 11

Mark Rogers: The acclaimed Bay Area photographer shares his book “Canines of San Francisco,” a “joyful celebration of the vibrant dog community in and around San Francisco” with some 300 images. [3 p.m., Book Passage, 1 Ferry Building, S.F.]

Harlem Globetrotters: The comedic, theatrical and skillful exhibition basketball team makes its debut in San Francisco’s new arena built for their sport. [2 and 7 p.m., Chase Center, 1 Warriors Way, S.F.]

SingFest: Ragazzi Boys Chorus hosts the free camp day for youngsters ages 7 to 10 who like to sing, which offers a low-stress environment for boys who may want to join the world-class chorale; registration required at: bit.ly/SINGFEST, (650) 342-8785 or ragazzi@ragazzi.org. [9:30 a.m. to noon, 178 Clinton St., Redwood City]

Mark Hummel’s Blues Harmonica Blowout: Opening a two-night run, the 29th annual show features blues harp stars Magic Dick (J. Geils Band), Lee Oskar (Lowrider Band), Jerry Portnoy (Muddy Waters, Eric Clapton), Duke Robillard (Roomful of Blues, Fabulous Thunderbirds, Bob Dylan) joining Hummel and Blues Survivors Bob welsh on piano and guitar, Wes Starr on drums and RW Grigsby on bass. [8 p.m., Freight & Salvage, 2020 Addison St., Berkeley]

Bowie & Elvis Birthday Bash: The DJ party returns for its 10th year, celebrating the “music, image and legend” of the artists who changed pop culture; rare videos screen before the 9 p.m. music and dancing start. [8 p.m., Milk Bar, 1840 Haight St., S.F.]

Les Voix Humaines: The San Francisco Early Music Society presents the Canadian ensemble in an English baroque program including John Dowland’s “Lachrimae,” or “Seven Teares,” written for five viols and lute. [7:30 p.m., St. John’s Presbyterian Church, 2727 College Ave., Berkeley]

Open Water Shirsey Giveaway: All fans attending the San Jose Sharks vs. Dallas Stars game (with the return of Joe Pavelski) get a free logo shirt designed by Jeff McMillan. [7:30 p.m., SAP Center, 525 W. Santa Clara St., San Jose]

David Jacobs-Strain & Bob Beach: Jacobs-Strain, a slide guitar player and “song poet” from Oregon, and harmonica virtuoso Beach, headline a SF Live Arts @ Cyprian’s concert; The Feelings Parade, with Morgan Bolender and Scott Ferreter, opens. [8 p.m., St. Cyprian’s Church, 2097 Turk St., S.F.]

Rocky Horror Picture Show 45th Anniversary show: Peaches Christ hosts celebration of the horror comedy horror classic, a SF Sketchfest show with appearances by cast members Barry Bostwick, Nell Campbell and Patricia Quinn. [9 p.m., Castro Theatre, 429 Castro St., S.F.]

Senior Showcase Health Fair: The free event with resources and services offered by San Mateo County includes flu shots, hepatitis B education and screening, blood pressure checks, medication consultations, goody bags and refreshments. [9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Millbrae Community Center, 623 Magnolia Ave., Millbrae]

The Infinite Wench: In their ongoing critically acclaimed shows on weekends, San Francisco Neo-Futurists “attempt to perform 30 bite-sized plays in a frantic race against the clock, in an order determined by the audience.” [8 p.m., Exit Stage Left, 156 Eddy St., S.F.]

Moving Toward Vegan with Patti Breitman: The San Francisco Public Library presents the co-author of “Never Too Late to Go Vegan” and “Even Vegans Die” sharing tips about food prep and meal planning ideas for a plant-based diet that promotes an ethical, sustainable lifestyle. [2 p.m., Mission Bay Branch, 960 Fourth St., S.F.]

Mochi Pounding Ceremony: The Asian Art Museum’s annual rice-pounding event celebrates the Japanese New Year; netsuke (miniature carving) painting and storytelling round out the festivities. [Noon to 1 p.m., 200 Larkin St., S.F.]

Complications by Chester Arnold: The solo show of representational yet dreamy new paintings meditating on the theme of “refuge” opens with an artist’s reception. [4 to 6 p.m., Catharine Clark Gallery, 248 Utah St., S.F.]

City Spirits: Think Round Fine Arts hosts a reception and artists’ talk for the exhibit by longtime San Francisco artists Leo Germano and Jennifer Ewing, a husband and wife duo, each showing their individual work in the gallery’s two spaces. [5:30 to 8 p.m., 2140 Bush St., Suite 1, S.F.]

Fool La La-Once Upon a Mind: Bay Area “clown prince” Unique Derique extends the holiday run of his “brand new, mindfully comedic mishaps for all ages” circus-inspired family show; it continues Saturdays through Jan. 25. [1 p.m., Marsh, 2120 Allston Way, Berkeley]