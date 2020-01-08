Good Day Jan. 8-9, 2020

Molly Brenner in I’m Coming, Henry Puna, The Jeanines, Midweek Metal Madness, E. J. Koh, Who’s Your Mami Comedy, Larry Arrington No Quarter, Cedric Burnside, Under the Knife, Andrew Rader, Capitol Steps

Molly Brenner appears in “I’m Coming,” her funny show sharing personal details about her sex life, at PianoFight on Jan. 8; she’s also slated for Sketchfest in The City on Jan. 10. (Courtesy photo)

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 8

I’m Coming: New York-based comedian Molly Brenner appears in her one-woman hit Edinburgh Fringe show about what’s it like to reach age 28 without ever having an orgasm, described as an “honest, sex-positive and unnervingly funny take on pleasure.” [7 p.m., PianoFight, 144 Taylor St., S.F.]

Henry Puna: The prime minister of the Cook Islands speaks about his governmental duties and how the Cook Islands will become the first South Pacific island nation to officially achieve developed nation status. [6:30 p.m., Commonwealth Club, 110 The Embarcadero, S.F.]

The Jeanines: Opening a two-day Bay Area gig — also appearing at the Rickshaw Stop in The City on Thursday — the band from Brooklyn “specializes in 1960s-meet-80s melodies that combine with timeless guitar jangle.” [9 p.m., Starline Social Club, 2236 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Oakland]

Midweek Metal Madness: SubliminalSF presents Hellhunter (“satanic drinking metal”); Astral Butcher (local “purveyors of death”, with members of Lecherous Gaze, Yarrow, Anaximander and Power); Slege (“medieval devil worshipping black metal”); and DJ Rob Metal. [7:30 p.m., Rickshaw Stop, 155 Fell St., S.F.]

E. J. Koh: The writer discusses her memoir “The Magical Language of Others,” in which she reflects on her life as a teen in California after her parents leave her to return to Korea to work. [7:30 p.m., Green Apple Books, 1231 Ninth Ave., S.F.]

Dan Zigmond: The writer, data scientist and Zen priest speaks about his enlightening new book, “Buddha’s Office: The Ancient Art of Waking Up While Working Well.” [7 p.m., Books Inc., 74 Town & Country Village, Palo Alto]

Val-U-Mart: The “snarky” interactive installation offering a critique of capitalist culture – which looks like a convenience store and incorporates interactive art from over 50 Bay Area artists — opens with a sold-out reception. [6 to 8 p.m., Pro Arts Gallery, 150 Frank Ogawa Plaza, Oakland]

Brooklyn indie rockers The Jeanines — Alicia Jeanine and Jed Smith — play Wednesday at the Starline Social Club in Oakland and Thursday at the Rickshaw Stop in San Francisco. (Courtesy Force Field PR)

THURSDAY, JAN. 9

Who’s Your Mami Comedy: Marga Gomez and Chelsea Bearce co-headline the monthly show, also featuring Dhaya Lakshminarayanan, Justin Lucas, Glory Magaña and “Improv” duo Sheesh and Schlong. [8 p.m., Brava, 2774 24th St., S.F.]

Larry Arrington No Quarter: Opening a three-night engagement, the world premiere by ODC Theater resident artist Arrington is a “folk dance that considers archetypes of power, paternity and the consequences of time.” [8:30 p.m., ODC Theater, 3153 17th St., S.F.]

Cedric Burnside: The electric blues drummer, guitarist, singer and songwriter’s most recent album “Benton County Relic” offers a “deep baring of the soul” enabling listeners “to transcend oppression.” [8:30 p.m., Chapel, 777 Valencia St. S.F.]

Under the Knife: Gallerists James Bacchi and Annette Schutz invite guests to the opening reception of the show of impasto (thickly layered) paintings by Carolyn Meyer and Gioi Tran. [6 to 8 p.m., ArtHaus, 228 Townsend St., S.F.]

Andrew Rader: The scientist, mission manager and host of the podcast “Spellbound” discusses the human desire to explore in his book “Beyond the Known.” [7:30 p.m., Kepler’s, 1010 El Camino Real]

Capitol Steps: The ensemble founded by congressional staffers-turned-comedians presents “Make America Grin Again,” an evening of song and satire taking on politics on all sides. [7:30 p.m., Oshman Family JCC, 3921 Fabian Way, Palo Alto]

Comedy at Ashkenaz: The final show of the East Bay series includes standup by Zahra Noorbakhsh, Lynn Ruth Miller, Aundre the Wonderwoman and host Lisa Geduldig. [8 p.m., 1317 San Pablo Ave., S.F.]

Coming Out Party-A Celebration of Trans Filmmakers: The Provincetown Film Society benefit honors producer-writer-director Silas Howard and performers Zach Barack and Zoey Luna. [7 p.m., St. Joseph’s Arts Society, 1401 Howard St., S.F.]

Shea Serrano: The author, journalist, former teacher and pop culture expert is promoting his new book “Movies (And Other Things),” a “collection of questions asked, answered, illustrated.” [6 p.m., Book Passage, 1 Ferry Building, S.F.]

Noura: Marin Theatre Company and Golden Thread Productions open their joint presentation of Heather Raffo’s play about a family from Iraq living in New York City with a preview performance. [7:30 p.m., 397 Miller Ave., Mill Valley]