Good Day Jan. 5-7, 2020

Know Your Meme-Stitching Viral Phenomena, Durst Presents The Big Fat Comedy Kiss Off, Asian Art Museum Family Fun Day, Live Doctor Who, W. Kamau Bell and Adam Mansbach, Willie Nelson, George Cole

Jessica Milligan’s “Meat” is among the artworks on view in “Know Your Meme: Stitching Viral Phenomena” at San Jose Museum of Quilts & Textiles through Jan. 12. (Courtesy photo)

SUNDAY, JAN. 5

Know Your Meme-Stitching Viral Phenomena: The exhibition of works in various textiles devoted to the internet phenomenon, and curated by an online community that selected the works, is in its final week. [11 a.m. to 3 p.m., San Jose Museum of Quilts & Textiles, 520 S. First St., San Jose]

Durst Presents The Big Fat Comedy Kiss Off: Comedians Debi Durst, Diane Amos, Dan St. Paul, Michael Meehan and Barry Weintraub ring in the new year. [7:30 p.m., Cobb’s Comedy Club, 915 Columbus Ave., S.F.]

Tom Gallagher: The former Massachusetts state representative and chair of San Francisco Progressive Democrats of America speaks on “A Marshall Plan for Central America” at the Unitarian Universalist Sunday Forum. [9:30 a.m., First Unitarian Universalist Society of San Francisco, 1187 Franklin St., S.F.]

Holiday LEGO Show: Bay Area LEGO User Group’s annual exhibit created by LEGO experts — which features train layouts, Bay Area landmarks, castles, miniature cities, sculptures, portraits and more — is in its closing day. [11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Museum of American Heritage, 351 Homer Ave., Palo Alto]

Asian Art Museum Family Fun Day: Thanks to Target, general admission is free all day, with special activities from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. including kid-friendly gallery tours, creative art projects and storytelling. [10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 200 Larkin St., S.F.]

San Jose Chamber Orchestra and Taylor Eigsti: The jazz pianist plays music from his new album “Tree Falls” with saxophonist Dayna Stephens, bassist Zachary Ostroff, drummer Jason Lewis and the chamber orchestra strings, conducted by Barbara Day Turner; the concert also includes Evan Price’s “Felipe” and Dave Brubeck’s “Blue Rondo al la Turk.” [2:30 p.m., McAfee Performing Arts Center, Saratoga High, 20300 Herriman Ave., Saratoga]

Live Doctor Who: The season 12 premiere of the British science fiction series starring Jodie Whittaker hits the big screen, along with a Q&A with the actors. [11 a.m., Century 9 San Francisco Centre, 845 Market St., S.F.]

Vintage Paper Fair: The two-day show, with free entry, is billed as Northern California’s finest selection of postcards, trade cards, stereo viewers, photography, labels, brochures, Victoriana, transportation, sports memorabilia and “all manner of curious, beautiful and interesting old paper.” [11 a.m. to 5 p.m., County Fair Building, Golden Gate Park, Ninth Avenue and Lincoln Way, S.F.]

Filoli greenhouse tours: The historic country house, estate and gardens offer a behind-the-scenes look at the greenhouses and nursery in which visitors learn about their past and present uses and get an up-close view of the “incredible” plant collections. [11 a.m., Filoli, : 86 Cañada Road, Woodside]

MONDAY, JAN. 6

W. Kamau Bell and Adam Mansbach: City Arts & Lectures presents the sociopolitical comedian/CNN host and author of the best-selling “Go the F**k to Sleep” in conversation. [7:30 p.m., Sydney Goldstein Theater, 275 Hayes St., S.F.]

Willie Nelson: Appearing with his family and opening a three-performance run, the iconic musician has a six-decade career and more than 200 albums, including “Crazy,” “Red Headed Stranger” and “Stardust.” [8 p.m., Fillmore, 1805 Geary Blvd., S.F.]

TUESDAY, JAN. 7

George Cole: The Bay area singer and guitar great, joined by a lineup of excellent Bay Area musicians, plays original tunes as well as selections from the Great American Songbook. [8 p.m., Yoshi’s, 510 Embarcadero West, Oakland]

Aaron Cohen: The music writer and English professor discusses his new book, “Move On Up: Chicago Soul Music and Black Cultural Power,” which covers artists including Curtis Mayfield, The Chi-Lites and Chaka Khan. [7 p.m., City Lights Books, 261 Columbus Ave., S.F.]

Nomad Trio: The “complex, intricate and idiosyncrtatic” collaboration between Vancouver guitarist Gordon Grdina pianist Matt Mitchell and drummer Jim Black hdrums plays on a bill with Scott Amendola and Phillip Greenlief, an “innovative exploratory” drums and saxhophone duo “creating improvised instant compositions since 1993.” [8 p.m., Center for New Music, 55 Taylor St., S.F.]

Mystify-Michael Hutchence: The feature-length documentary is an “intimate, insightful” portrait of the INXS frontman. [7 p.m., Century 9 San Francisco Centre, 845 Market St., S.F.]

Amy Spalding: The writer launches her contemporary new young adult novel “We Used to Be Friends” — told in two timelines, with half of the chapters moving forward and half moving backward — in conversation with Jasmine Guillory, author of “Royal Holiday.” [7 p.m., Books Inc., 601 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Motionless In White, Beartooth: The hardcore bands are on The Diseased And Disguised Tour, with openers Stick to Your Guns and Nothing Left. [7 p.m., Regency Ballroom, 1300 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]