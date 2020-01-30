Good Day Jan. 30-Feb. 1, 2020

More Guns! A Musical Comedy About the NRA, Pablo Francisco, The Fantasticks, San Francisco Conservatory of Music Orchestra, Xavier Omar, GuGu Drum Group, Theatre Flamenco, New Pornographers, Monster Energy Supercross

Cristina Hall is among the dancers featured in “Soul y Alma,” a presentation by Theatre Flamenco in collaboration with Glide’s gospel chorus onstage Feb. 1 at the Herbst Theatre. (Courtesy photo)

THURSDAY, JAN. 30

More Guns! A Musical Comedy About the NRA: The show by Philip Labes and Michael O’Konis, a hit at Second City in Hollywood, describes the travails of the head lobbyist for the NRA, whose daughter is a liberal socialist with a granola boyfriend. [8 p.m., Z Space, 450 Florida St., S.F.]

John Curl: In “Writers Painting Their Voices,” the author reads from his latest novel “The Outlaws of Maroon” — set during the McCarthy era in the U.S. — along with an appearance by poets and performance artsts Jack Foley and Sangye Land, [6:30 p.m., Bird & Beckett Books & Records, 653 Chenery St., S.F.]

Cider Slam 2020: Sincere Cider and tapas-and-wine bar El Lopo host a fun happy hour (with $2 pours) to benefit San Francisco’s community radio station BFF.fm. [6 to 9 p.m., El Lopo, 1327 Polk St., S.F.]

Pablo Francisco: The comedian, known for funny celebrity impressions among other things, kicks off a five-show, three-night standup engagement. [8 p.m., San Jose Improv, 62 S. Second St., San Jose]

The Fantasticks: Guggenheim Entertainment opens a month-long engagement of the longest-running musical in history, a “romantic fable about a boy, a girl, their parents, and the wall that keeps them apart.” [7:30 p.m., 3Below Theaters, 288 S. Second St., San Jose]

FRIDAY, JAN. 31

San Francisco Conservatory of Music Orchestra: Lina González-Granados conducts Rodrigo’s “Concierto de Aranjuez” with Alec Holcomb, winner of the Guitar Concerto Competition; Mendelssohn’s “Hebrides” Overture; and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 6. [7:30 p.m., SFCM, 50 Oak St., S.F.]

Xavier Omar: The soul singer formerly known as SPZRKT describes his song “Blind Man” as “pop, R&B, deep in content and fun”; he headlines a bill with Parisalexia, an up-and-coming, 21-year-old R&B artist from Seattle. [9 p.m., Regency Ballroom, 1300 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

PlayGround Solo Performance Festival: Geoffrey Pond performs “I’m Always Drunk in San Francisco,” in which he portrays, using their words, some of The City’s most beloved characters: Jack Kerouac, Jack London, H.L. Mencken and Gary Kamiya. [8 p.m., Potrero Stage, 1695 18th St., S.F.]

Fritz Lang’s Metropolis: The 1926 silent film classic screens with live accompaniment by Club Foot Modern Machines to celebrate Catharine Clark Gallery’s 29th anniversary. [7 p.m., 248 Utah St., S.F.]

GuGu Drum Group: The Shanghai group which came to international attention after its performance in the 2008 Beijing Olympic opening ceremonies serves up theatrical drum dramas illustrating moments in history as well as light-hearted parables. [7:30 p.m., Hammer Theatre, 101 Paseo De San Antonio, San Jose]

Tiny little get down: Dance makers Maurya Kerr and Katie Faulkner (aka tinypistol & little seismic) host a “subversive and cathartic” early dance party “for people who love to move but don’t want to go clubbing, worry about looking cool, or stay up past their bedtime.” [7:30 to 9:30 p.m., CounterPulse, 80 Turk St., S.F.]

Com Truise: The electronic musician headlines an “80s-inspired retro getdown” with San Francisco’s FM-84 and metal synthwave producer GosT. [10 p.m., 1015 Folsom St., S.F.]

Queensryche: The metal band’s 2019 album “The Verdict” echoes its “three decades of career high-points while pushing ahead with the confidence and urgency of a band coming into its own.” [8 p.m., Slim’s, 333 11th St., S.F.]

SATURDAY, FEB. 1

Theatre Flamenco: The original work “Soul y Alma” features flamenco dancers Carola Zertuche, Cristina Hall and Eduardo Guerrero in collaboration with gospel chorus of Glide Memorial Methodist Church. [8 p.m., Herbst Theatre, 401 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Three Tenors!–The Next Generation: Alex Boyer, Christopher Oglesby, Pene Pati, conductor Thomas Conlin and the Vallejo Festival Orchestra perform favorite arias by Verdi, Puccini, Ponchielli, Mascagni, Donizetti, Leoncavallo and encores. [7:30 p.m., Empress Theatre, 330 Virginia St., Vallejo]

The New Pornographers, with the new album “In the Morse Code of Brake Lights,” appear Saturday at the Fillmore. (Courtesy Ebru Yildiz)

The New Pornographers: The veteran Canadian indie pop rock band’s new “In the Morse Code of Brake Lights” is “nearly an album’s worth of car songs” by frontperson A.C. Newman. [9 p.m., Fillmore, 1805 Geary Blvd., S.F.]

Lunar New Year Celebration: The 10th annual city-sponsored festivities for the Year of the Rat include lion dancers, martial artists, taiko drummers and free admission to the San Mateo County History Museum, which offers free arts and crafts for kids. [11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Courthouse Square, 2200 Broadway, Redwood City]

Monster Energy Supercross Championship: In the American Motorcyclist Association-sanctioned arena competition, racing champions Cooper Webb and Dylan Ferrandis will defend their titles; the contest is preceded by fan fest, which runs from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. before 5 p.m. opening ceremonies. [5:30 p.m., Oakland Coliseum, 7000 Coliseum Way, Oakland]

West Edge Opera’s Snapshot: The program serves a taste of the modern company’s upcoming, diverse new works, including “Gilberto,” “Eighteen Melodies for Hujia,” “Moon, Bride, Dogs” and “El Canguro.” [8 p.m., Taube Theatre, Veterans Building, 401 Van Ness Ave., S.F. ]

Living the Shuffle: Robert Townsend brings back his one-man show in which he tells the story of how he made his movie “Hollywood Shuffle” with “a miracle and a credit card.” [8:30 p.m., Marsh, 2120 Allston Way, Berkeley]

The Monica Marquis Band: The group plays original jazz, funk and soul as well as unique covers. [8 p.m., Tabard Theatre, 29 N. San Pedro St., San Jose]

Radical Face: The folk-electronic project of Ben Cooper broke out with the recording “Ghost.” [8:30 p.m., August Hall, 420 Mason St., S.F.]

California Symphony: Donato Cabrera leads “Brahms Fest” with soloists Alina Kobialka on violin and Oliver Herbert on cello. [8 p.m., Lesher Center, 1601 Civic Drive, Walnut Creek]

Braxton75: Directed by Chris Jonas, experimental band The duo. B celebrates the 75th birthday of local avant-garde composer Anthony Braxton. [8:30 p.m., Temescal Arts Center, 511 48th St., Oakland]

Jennifer S. Hirsch: The Columbia University professor and co-author of “Sexual Citizens: A Landmark Study of Sex, Power, and Assault on Campus,” speaks about the book, an in-depth analysis of how and why sexual assualt has become a common part of the college experience. [2 p.m., Books Inc., 74 Town & Country Village, Palo Alto]

