Good Day Jan. 29-30, 2020

The 16-day, 22nd annual SF IndieFest opens Jan. 29 at the Victoria Theatre with “Woman in Motion” about actress Nichelle Nichols, famed for her role in “Star Trek.” (Courtesy SF IndieFest)

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 29

Woman in Motion: Todd Thompson’s documentary about Nichelle Nichols, best known as Lt. Uhura, communications officer for the Starship Enterprise, opens the 22nd annual SF Indiefest, which continues through Feb. 13; Nichols is slated to attend the event, which is followed by party with Hubba Hubba Review doing burlesque. [8 p.m., Victoria Theatre, 2961 16th St., S.F.]

Ingrid Newkirk: The 70-year-old founder of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), the world’s largest, most effective animal rights organization, signs copies of new book “Animalkind: Remarkable Discoveries About Animals and Revolutionary New Ways to Show Them Compassion,” cowritten by Gene Stone, author of “Forks Over Knives.” [6 p.m., Book Passage, 1 Ferry Building, S.F.]

Charlee Remitz: The “rising star on the Los Angeles alt-pop scene” with an “enigmatically ambient sound” recently released her third studio album “Garden”; she headlines a bill with special guests Melanie Iglesias and Jared Harper. [7:15 p.m., Brick & Mortar, 1710 Mission St., S.F.]

DEWR: Noise Pop presents the San Francisco indie pop artist (aka Brian Dewar) whose new EP “Dream Pop Is Over” has the single “Serenity.” [8:30 p.m., Cafe du Nord, 2174 Market St., S.F.]

Lincoln Mitchell: The author of “San Francisco Year Zero: Political Upheaval, Punk Rock and a Third Place Baseball Team,” speaks about his book, which traces The City’s current state to the assassination of George Moscone and Harvey Milk, the outburst of punk rock and a great season for the Giants, which all happened in 1978. [6:30 p.m., Latino/Hispanic Room, Main Library, 100 Larkin St., S.F.]

2020 Schwabacher Recital Series: Merola Opera Program’s mezzo-soprano Alice Chung, baritone Laureano Quant and pianist Nicholas Roehler perform. [7:30 p.m., Taube Atrium Theater, Veterans Building, fourth floor, 401 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Translating Selena: Opening a five-day run, the play by Campo Santo’s Richard Montoya describes what happened in Corpus Cristi, Texas, where in the same week that pop star Selena’s life was taken, two homicides also occurred in the working class suburb. [8 p.m., Brava Theater Cabaret, 2773 24th St., S.F.]

Next Drag Gayme Night: Local drag queens Juanita More, Dulce De Leche and Mutha Chucka host an evening with games, performances, music, drink specials and prizes. [6 to 9 p.m., Hotel Zeppelin, 545 Post St., S.F.]

Ranky Tanky: The South Carolina natives — whose recording “Good Time” won a Grammy this week for best regional roots music album — play infectious jazz-influenced music from the Gullah culture of African-Americans living in America’s Lowcountry. [8 p.m., Freight & Salvage, 2020 Addison St., Berkeley]

Loudon Wainwright III: The Grammy-winning folk songwriter and humorist opens a two-day Bay Area engagement, also appearing at Berkeley’s Freight & Salvage on Thursday. [7:30 p.m., Montalvo Arts Center, 15400 Montalvo Road, Saratoga]

THURSDAY, JAN. 30

Howard Jones and his Acoustic Trio: The new wave /synth pioneer and his band offer an “intimate stripped-down trip through Howard’s 30-year music career”; alt-folk-pop singer songwriter (and cancer survivor Rachael Sage, whose new album is “Character,” is also on the bill. [8 p.m., Palace of the Fine Arts, 3301 Lyon St., S.F.]

The Lil Smokies: “Tornillo,” named for the Texas town where the album was recorded, is the new release from the award-winning string band, which which “draws on the energy” of a rock group and “Laurel Canyon songwriting of the 1970s.” [8 p.m., Independent, 628 Divisadero St., S.F.]

Sondra Sun-Odeon: The experimental New York- and Los Angeles-based singer known for “songs of ethereal melancholia and otherworldliness” performs music from her second recording “Desyre,” appearing on a bill with Hectorine, Nadoyel and 3 Leafs. [8 p.m., Knockout, 3223 Mission St., S.F.]

Ron Pope: The heartfelt indie singer-songwriter wrote his 2020 album “Bone Structure” influenced by his feelings for his newborn daughter. [8 p.m., Great American Music Hall, 859 O’Farrell St., S.F.]

Dermot Kennedy: The Irish singer-songwriter who hit with the 2019 single “Outnumbered” is on his “Without Fear” tour. [8 p.m., Masonic, 1111 Caliornia St., S.F.]

SFJAZZ Gala 2020 After Party: Drinks, snacks, DJ sets by TJ Gorton and Weekend Girl and performances by Con Brio with Tiffany Austin and The Suffers are on the program following SFJAZZ’s sold-out gala benefit concert honoring Mavis Staples and Bonnie Raitt. [10 p.m., 201 Franklin St., S.F.]

Stanley Jordan: The jazz guitar great known for his unique technique has a new show “Stanley Jordan Plays Jimi,” which he calls “my fantasy Jimi Hendrix concert if Jimi were still alive and playing today.” [8 p.m., Sweetwater, 19 Corte Madera Ave, Mill Valley]

National Theatre Live Encore: A film of the London stage production of British playwright David Hare’s “I’m Not Running,” an exploration of the Labour Party from the perspective of a doctor-turned-Member of Parliament and her former boyfriend, a politician, screens. [7 p.m., Bankhead Theater, 2400 First St., Livermore]

