Good Day Jan. 26-28, 2020

Violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter plays Beethoven in concerts at Davies Symphony Hall on Jan. 26-27. (Courtesy Bastian Achard)

SUNDAY, JAN. 26

Anne-Sophie Mutter: San Francisco Symphony hosts the violinist in recital with pianist Lambert Orkis, playing Beethoven’s Violin Sonata No. 4 in A minor; Violin Sonata No.5 in F major, “Spring”; and Violin Sonata No. 9 in A major, “Kreutzer.” [7:30 p.m., Davies Hall, 201 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

How Did This Get Made-Live: Podcasters Paul Scheer and Jason Mantzoukas take on 1994’s “Holy Matrimony” starring Patricia Arquette in their in-person show dedicated to bad movies. [8 p.m., Masonic, 1111 California St.,

Sons of Apollo: The prog metal group includes Dream Theater’s Mike Portnoy and Derek Sherinian, guitarist Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal (ex-Guns N’ Roses), bassist Billy Sheehan (David Lee Roth) and vocalist Jeff Scott Soto (ex-Journey, ex-Yngwie Malmsteen’s Rising Force). [8 p.m., Fillmore, 1805 Geary Blvd., S.F.]

John Pizzarelli: Bay Area Cabaret presents the funny jazz guitarist and vocalist whose repertoire ranges from the Great American Songbook to Tom Waits and the Beatles. [4 p.m., Venetian Room, Fairmont Hotel, 950 Mason St., S.F.]

American Bach Soloists: Countertenor Aryeh Nussbaum Cohen joins the period music group led by Jeffrey Thomas in “Orphean Enchantments,” named after the Greek poet Orpheus, featuring music by Buxtehude, Hoffmann, Vivaldi, Bach and Muffat. [4 p.m., St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 1111 O’Farrell St., S.F.]

Chinese Instrumental Ensemble: Filoli estate’s Ballroom Cultural Series presents traditional selections played by musicians on a two-string upright fiddle (erhu), butterfly harp (yangqin) and bamboo flute (xiao). [1 p.m., Filoli Historic House, 86 Cañada Road, Woodside]

Ives Collective: Violinists Jay Zhong and Susan Freier, violists Melissa Matson and Jessica Chang, cellist Stephen Harrison and pianist Elizabeth Schumann play two lesser-known Beethoven works: String Quintet in C major and Piano Concerto No. 4 in G major. [4 p.m., Old First Church, 1751 Sacramento St., S.F.]

Patricia Kopatchinskaja, violin, Jay Campbell, cello: In “A Survey of 1,000 Years of Music,” the musicians play works by Gibbons, Ravel, Xenakis, Machaut, Ligeti and Kodaly. [5 p.m., Herbst Theatre, 401 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Schola Cantorum: The choral group’s concert “My Favorite Things: The Songwriting Genius of Richard Rodgers” includes selections from “The Sound of Music,” “South Pacific” and “Oklahoma!” [3 p.m., Los Altos United Methodist Church, 655 Magdalena Avenue, Los Altos]

MONDAY, JAN. 27

Beethoven250-San Francisco Symphony Chamber Recital: Violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter, pianist Ye-Eun Choi, violist Vladimir Babeshko and cellist Daniel Müller-Schott play Beethoven’s String Trio in C minor, Opus 9, no. 3; String Quartet in E-flat major, Opus 74, and String Trio in E-flat major, Opus 3. [7:30 p.m., Davies Hall, 201 Van Ness AVe., S.F.]

John Hanrahan Quartet: The drummer and his band — Andrew Dixon on saxophone, Dahveed Behroozi on piano and Giulio Xavier Cetto on bass — perform Wayne Shorter’s classic 1965 jazz album “JuJu.” [8 p.m., Yoshi’s, 510 Embarcadero West, Oakland]

World Harmony Chorus: The group founded by Daniel Steinberg with singers of all ages, backgrounds and experience levels, performs a free concert of songs from Bulgaria, Kenya, Iceland, Galicia and 15th-century Spain. [7:30 p.m., Tateuchi Hall, Community School of Music and Arts, 230 San Antonio Circle, Mountain View]

Eric Nuzum: The broadcasting veteran of NPR and Audible speaks about his book “Noise: A Creator’s Guide to Podcasting and Great Audio Storytelling” which offers “wisdom, advice, practical information and big-picture thinking” about what’s needed to make a successful podcast. [7 p.m. Book Passage, 51 Tamal Vista Blvd., Corte Madera]

Former U.S. Navy SEAL Jocko Willink speaks at the Palace of Fine Arts on Jan. 28. (Courtesy Emporium Presents)

TUESDAY, JAN. 28

Jocko Willink: The retired U.S. Navy SEAL officer and host of the popular Jocko Podcast is on tour promoting his newest book, “Leadership Strategy and Tactics Field Manual.” [7:30 p.m., Palace of Fine Arts Theatre, 3301 Lyon St., S.F.]

Soft Power presentation: In asssociation with the San Francisco Public Library, San Francisco Museum of Modern Art researcher Yomna Osman discusses the SFMOMA exhibition, which includes works by international artists addressing how culture, political values and foreign policies can have more effect than force or violence on other countries. [7 p.m., Excelsior Branch, 4400 Mission St., S.F.]

Crissy Van Meter: The Southern California writer launches her critically acclaimed debut novel “Creatures” — called “vivid and moving… complex and explosive” by the New York Times — which grew from her troubled relationship with her father. [7:30 p.m., Green Apple Books, 1231 Ninth Ave., S.F.]

Gregory Crouch: San Francisco History Association hosts the author of “The Bonanza King: John Mackay and the Battle Over the Greatest Riches in the American West,” speaking about the Comstock Lode and mining magnate who was among the most celebrated men in 19th-century San Francisco. [7 p.m., Newman Hall, Congregation Sherith Israel, 2266 California St., S.F.]

Ice on Fire: San Francisco Green Film Festival sponsors a free screening of the documentary produced by Leonardo DiCaprio and directed by Leila Conners, which g focuses on never-before-seen solutions designed to slow down the world’s escalating environmental crisis; RSVP at greenfilmfest.org/iceonfire requested. [6 p.m., Koret Auditorium, Main Library, 100 Larkin St., S.F.]

Tiny Beautiful Things: San Francisco Playhouse begins preview performances of the Bay Area premiere of the play by Nia Vardalos based on the best-selling book by Cheryl Strayed about her experiences as an anonymous advice columnist. [8 p.m., 450 Post St., S.F.]

Jimin Lee & Paula Levine: Lee, a painter and printmaker, and Levine, who works in mixed media, speak about their art, which is part of BoundarySpan, a group show exemplifying how art serves a critical role in making connections in today’s divisive political atmosphere. [5 p.m., San José State University, Art Building, Room 133, 1 Washington Square, San Jose]

