Good Day Jan. 23-25, 2020

Dr. James L. Hutchinson, 96, the first black physician in San Mateo County, speaks about his memoir on Saturday in Redwood City. (Courtesy photo)

TODAY

Sugar Sammy: The boundary-pushing comedian from Montreal — who performs in English and French and is a hit in Paris as well as his hometown Quebec — opens a four-night standup engagement. [8 p.m., Rooster T. Feathers, 157 W. El Camino Real, Sunnyvale]

Taking Steps: British playwright Alan Ayckbourn’s “madcap” farce, set in 1979, takes place on three floors of an old and reputedly haunted Victorian. [7:30 p.m., Pear Theatre, 1110 La Avenida St., Mountain View]

FRIDAY

Jacquees: The singer-songwriter from Decatur, Georgia has declared himself “King of R&B,” which also is the title of his 2019 album. [8 p.m., Masonic, 1111 California St., S.F.]

Amber Tamblyn: Women Lit presents the poet, actor, author,and founding member of Hollywood’s Time’s Up movement marking the paperback release of her book “Era of Ignition” in conversation with author- activist Saru Jayaraman at a ticketed event. [7 p.m., McRoskey Mattress Factory, 1687 Market St., S.F.]

Piano Guys: Classical crossover YouTube sensations Jon Schmidt and Steven Sharp Nelson perform with their extensive video display. [7:30 p.m., San Jose Civic, 135 W. San Carlos St., San Jose]

The Infamous Stringdusters: On their newest album “Rise Sun,” the bluegrass musicians add rock, jazz, funk, country and old-time to the mix. [8 p.m., Fillmore, 1805 Geary Blvd., S.F.]

The Bribes: The San Francisco indie rock trio releases “Louder Sunset,” a collection of tunes reflecting on singer-songwriter Philip Toscano’s move from Chicago to California, a trip back home, and the death of his father. [8:30 p.m., Bottom of the Hill, 1233 17th St., S.F.]

Kiara Aileen Machado’s Diario Entrada Uno: A reception opens the show of paintings by the Los Angeles artist, who highlights struggle and resilience of Central American people in her work. [6 to 9 p.m., Acción Latina 2958 24th St., S.F.]

Jennifer Koh, Vijay Iyer, Tyshawn Sorey: San Francisco Performances presents “Limitless,” in which violinist Koh, pianist Iyer and percussionist Sorey perform new works, improvisations and Bach’s Partita No. 2 in D minor. [7:30 p.m., Herbst Theatre, 401 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Subversion: IncivilitySF sponsors the event, an “irreverent showcase of politically-inspired work from San Francisco’s underground” in which performers are invited to the monthly development series to try out works in progress that have themes of social justice and community empowerment. [8 p.m., Exit Cafe, 156 Eddy St., S.F.]

SATURDAY

Dr. James L. Hutchinson: San Mateo County’s first African American physician, 96, speaks about his recent autobiography, “A Short Glimpse of a Long Road: A Vignette of Dr. James Hutchinson’s Life.” [1 p.m., San Mateo County History Museum, 2200 Broadway, Redwood City]

Trippie Redd: Born Michael Lamar White IV, the fast-rising 20-year-old hip hop/alt R&B singer-songwriter’s latest recording is the widely streamed “A Love Letter To You 4.” [7 and 11 p.m., Warfield Theatre, 982 Market St., S.F.]

Ruth Carlson: The international travel writer and local resident is promoting “Secret San Francisco: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure,” her book with fun details about little-known privately owned, public open spaces and The City’s real crookedest street. [6 to 9 p.m., Specs’ Twelve Adler Museum Cafe, 12 William Saroyan Place, S.F.]

Mathangi Subramanian: The Indian-American author and educator speaks about “A People’s History of Heaven,” her Bangalore-set novel conceived while working as a Fulbright scholar on a two-year ethnographic study. [12:30 p.m., Young Adult Novelist Convention, 1 Library Ave., San Mateo]

Big Head Todd & The Monsters: Marking its 30th anniversary, the band is making “straight-up rock-pop” on its latest release, “New World Arisin’.” [8 p.m., Fillmore, 1805 Geary Blvd., S.F.]

Risk! With Kevin Allison: SF Sketchfest sponsors the live podcast with the comic from MTV’s The State hosting Greg Fitzsimmons, Jessica Kirson, Lauren Tom and Brent Weinbach telling true stories they “never thought they’d dare share in public.” [7:30 p.m., Swedish American Hall, 2174 Market St., S.F.]

Alexander String Quartet & Robert Greenberg: In celebration of Beethoven’s 250th birthday, the composer’s string quartets are the focus of a morning series of chamber concerts with expert commentary. [10 a.m., Herbst Theatre, 401 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Ensemble For These Times: “Blooming Flowers-Music by Women Composers” includes the premiere of a piano trio by Weiwei Miao as well as works by nine other women. [7:30 p.m., Center for New Music, 55 Taylor St., S.F.]

Telegraph Quartet: German composer-vocalist Theo Bleckmann and pianist Dan Tepfer join the adventurous string ensemble in a Berlin cabaret concert, “Songs of Love and War, Peace and Exile.” [7:30 p.m., Herbst Theatre, 401 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

American Bach Soloists: Countertenor Aryeh Nussbaum Cohen joins the period music group led by Jeffrey Thomas in “Orphean Enchantments,” named after the Greek poet Orpheus, featuring music by Buxtehude, Hoffmann, Vivaldi, Bach and Muffat. [7 p.m., First Congregational Church, 2345 Channing Way, Berkeley]

