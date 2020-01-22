Good Day Jan. 22-23, 2020

Pianist of Willesden Lane, Jerry Craft, Waking Dreams, Abby K, Bonny Light Horseman, Mimi’s Suitcase, Roz Chast and Patty Marx, Randy Houser, Carolina De Robertis, Cursive, Mahan Esfahani and Stefan Jackiw, Vijay Iyer and Hafez Modirzadeh , Tom Lutz

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 22

The Pianist of Willesden Lane: In her solo show with concert music, pianist Mona Golabek shares the story of her mother, a Holocaust survivor and young Jewish musician who fled Nazi-occupied Austria via the Kindertransport and survived the London Blitz. [7:30 p.m., Center for the Performing Arts, 500 Castro St., Mountain View]

Jerry Craft: The author and illustrator discusses his graphic novel “New Kid,” about a 12-year-old black boy who goes to a mostly white prep school; it won the 2019 Kirkus Award for best children’s book of the year. [7 p.m., Books Inc., 2251 Chestnut St., S.F.]

Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra & Chorale: The period music group stages a new gender-bending version of Handel’s opera “Aci, Galatea e Polifemo” based on a story about a nymph in Ovid’s “Metamorphosis” with an opening night gala performance that includes a post-show reception. [8:30 p.m., Taube Atrium Theatre, Veterans Building, 401 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Waking Dreams: Bernal Heights Outdoor Cinema hosts director Theo Rigby appears at a free screening of his timely movie about six undocumented young people. [7 p.m., Bernal Branch Library, 500 Cortland Ave., S.F.]

Abby K: The Seattle-based singer-songwriter “who straddles the line between Americana and traditional acoustic” releases her album “The Whole Truth,” which was created with an all-female crew. [6:30 p.m., Honey Hive Gallery, 4117 Judah St., S.F.]

Bonny Light Horseman: The folk super group includes Tony Award winner Anaïs Mitchell, Fruitbats’ Eric D. Johnson and Josh Kaufman of Craig Finn, Josh Ritter and The National fame. [8:30 p.m., Chapel, 777 Valencia St., S.F.]

Ana Bayat’s solo show “Mimi’s Suitcase,” telling an untold story of the Iranian revolution — opens with a preview at Noh Space on Jan. 23. (Courtesy Diaspora Arts Connection)

THURSDAY, JAN. 23

Mimi’s Suitcase: Ana Bayat opens a three-day run of her solo show — a true untold story of the Iranian revolution in which she portrays 27 characters — with a preview performance [8 p.m., Theatre of Yugen, NOH Space, 2840 Mariposa St., S.F.]

Roz Chast and Patty Marx: The New Yorker cartoonist and humorist are on tour promoting their book “You Can Only Yell at Me for One Thing at a Time: Rules for Couples.” [7:30 p.m., Kepler’s, 1010 El Camino Real, Menlo Park]

Randy Houser: “Magnolia,” the most recent fifth album by the country singer-songwriter, marks a return to the “rootsy sound he grew up hearing and playing in the tiny town of Lake, Mississippi.” [8 p.m., Fillmore, 1805 Geary Blvd., S.F.]

Carolina De Robertis: The Oakland novelist of Uruguayan origins speaks about her novel “Cantoras,” a portrait of “queer love, community and forgotten history” set in 1977 Uruguay as the military government was forcefully crushing political dissent. [6 p.m., Book Passage, 1 Ferry Building, S.F.]

Mandala Flow State: In the virtual reality experience, designed in conjunction with the exhibition “Awaken: A Tibetan Buddhist Journey Toward Enlightenment,” the user goes through an “ immersive journey of a 3D mandala.” [6 to 9 p.m., Asian Art Museum, 200 Larkin St., S.F.]

Cursive: “Get Fixed” is the 2019 album from the veteran art emo band from Omaha, following shortly after 2018’s acclaimed “Vitriola.” [8 p.m., Slim’s, 333 11th St., S.F.]

Desi Comedy Fest: South Asian comics Samson Koletkar, Richard Sarvate, Raj Sivaraman, Kasha Patel, Isha Patnaik, Asif Ali and Abhay do standup, presented by SF Sketchfest. [8 p.m. Marines Memorial Theatre, 609 Sutter St., S.F.]

Wakey, Wakey: American Conservatory Theater begins preview performances of its production of Will Eno’s idiosyncratic dramedy raising questions about life and death starring Emmy-winning Tony Hale.[7:30 p.m., Geary Theater, 415 Geary St., S.F.]

Mahan Esfahani, Stefan Jackiw: San Francisco Performances’ adventurous Pivot Festival hosts harpsichordist Esfahai and violinist Jackiw in “A Survey of 300 Years of Music,” a program putting the harpsichord in “an entirely new light.” [7:30 p.m., Herbst Theatre, 401 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Vijay Iyer, Hafez Modirzadeh: Asian Improv aRts, Lenora Lee Dance and API Cultural Center present pianist Iyer and composer-saxophonist Modirzadeh in the inaugural concert for the community storefront art space. [7:30 p.m., ArtSpace, 945 Clay St., S.F.]

Recoding CripTech: The group exhibition about disability and artists who identify as disabled, which asks “audiences to reflect on and question for whom technologies and spaces are built, and to whom they deny access” opens with a reception. [6 to 9 p.m., SOMArts, 934 Brannan St., S.F.]

Natalie Krick: Rhymes of Confusion: Running through March 14, the solo exhibition showcases photo portraits by the Seattle-based artist uses tricks of perception, color and obfuscation to add dissonance; a reception is slated for 6 p.m. Jan. 30. [Noon to 6 p.m., SF Camerawork, 1192 Market St., S.F.]

Tom Lutz: The founder and editor-in-chief of the Los Angeles Review of Books launches his debut novel “Born Slippy,” a literary 21st century noir which one critic called “a gleeful, twisty tale of an unlikely friendship.” [7 p.m., Green Apple Books, 1231 Ninth Ave., S.F.]

