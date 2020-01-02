Good Day Jan. 2-4, 2020

Head Over Heels, PolySHAMory, Death Valley High, A Year with Frog and Toad, Marty Nemko, This Charming Band, Vintage Paper Fair, When Doves Cry

From left, Jake Daniel Leahy, Casey Anne Apregan, Daniel Cancel, Danya El-Kurd, Ciara Carvajal and Abigail Campbell appear in the Go-Go’s musical “Head Over Heels” at New Conservatory Theatre Center. (Courtesy Lois Tema)

THURSDAY, JAN. 2

Head Over Heels: New Conservatory Theatre Center continues its run (through Jan. 12) of the fun Go-Go’s jukebox musical following the adventures of a 16th century royal family. [8 p.m., 25 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

FRIDAY, JAN. 3

PolySHAMory: Kate Robarts opens a month-long run of her funny solo show about a polyamorous marriage that goes wrong with the first of multiple preview performances. [8 p.m., Marsh, 1062 Valencia St., S.F.]

Death Valley High: The San Francisco band “swerving between sarcastic and saccharine” plays “doom pop and death disco of the highest order.” [8:30 p.m., Bottom of the Hill, 1233 17th St., S.F.]

Rebel ShakeDown: Together, members of the California reggae band have 30 years of touring experience. [9 p.m., PianoFight, 144 Taylor St., S.F.]

Randy Lee, center, plays Toad in Bay Area Children’s Theatre’s “A Year with Frog and Toad” onstage Saturday and Sunday at Children’s Creativity Museum in San Francisco. (Courtesy Tim D. Coy)

SATURDAY, JAN. 4

A Year with Frog and Toad: Bay Area Children’s Theatre presents the heartwarming jazzy musical about the magic of friendship inspired Arnold Lobel’s beloved books in a production recommended for ages 3 and up. [10:30 a.m., 1:30 and 4 p.m., Children’s Creativity Museum Theater, 221 Fourth St., S.F.]

Marty Nemko: In “Baby Steps to a Better Life,” the career coach and radio personality offers “realistic yet potent” ideas for improvement in the workplace, at home and with friends. [10 a.m. to noon, Koret Auditorium, Main Library, 100 Larkin St., S.F.]

Drunk Theater: Comics Ryan Crowe, Sahil Desai, Ittai Geiger, Kayla Mahoney, Oleg Trofimov and Molly Wiebe, aided by shots of whiskey, appear in the “entirely improvised, unpredictable and crazy” comedy show. [8 p.m., PianoFight, 144 Taylor St., S.F.]

This Charming Band: The Smiths tribute group performs “Meat Is Murder” in its entirety. [9 p.m., Chapel, 777 Valencia St., S.F.]

Vintage Paper Fair: The two-day show, with free entry, is billed as Northern California’s finest selection of postcards, trade cards, stereo viewers, photography, labels, brochures, Victoriana, transportation, sports memorabilia and “all manner of curious, beautiful and interesting old paper.” [10 a.m. to 6 p.m., County Fair Building, Golden Gate Park, Ninth Avenue and Lincoln Way, S.F.]

Holiday Pop: The art show by pop and pop surrealists Ben Frost, Christybomb, Eric Joyner, Isabel Samaras, Luke Chueh, Robert Burden — each exhibiting work based upon their interpretations of the holiday season, as well as Scott Hove’s “Ice Cave” installation — is in its closing day. [11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Heron Arts, 7 Heron St., S.F.]

When Doves Cry: Members of the group formed in Sacramento in 2015 say they are the world’s only Prince tribute band to have performed the entire “1999” and “Purple Rain” albums in the same night. [8 p.m., Great American Music Hall, 859 O’Farrell St., S.F.]

Mike Henderson-The Black Paintings: Opening with a reception and running through March 28, the show by the 2019 Artadia awardee includes works created from the late 1980s to mid-1990s. [2:30 to 5:30 p.m., Haines Gallery, Suite 540, 49 Geary St., S.F.]

Border People: On his way to an Off-Broadway run, Dan Hoyle opens a month-long revival of his acclaimed Bay Area solo show based on conversations with immigrants, refugees, asylum seekers and “border crossers of all kinds.” [5 p.m., Marsh, 1062 Valencia St., S.F.]

T-Mobile Winter Park at Civic Center: The “ice experience” near San Francisco’s City Hall, a rink and 400-foot skating track in a “lighted tree forest,” is in its penultimate day. [Noon to 10 p.m., 355 McAllister St., S.F.]

Embarcadero Holiday Ice Rink: The 30-year-old attraction billed as area’s largest outdoor rink is in its final weekend. [10 a.m to 11:30 p.m., Embarcadero Plaza, Market Street at The Embarcadero, S.F.]

AliA: The six-piece Japanese rock band is on its inaugural world tour. [8 p.m., Slim’s, 333 11th St., S.F.]

Tis the Season for Science-Life on Ice: Performers from Tiffany’s Dance Academy appear at noon and 2 p.m. during the second to last day of Cal Academy of Arts’ holiday programming, which includes reindeer and snow flurries. [9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Golden Gate Park, 55 Music Concourse Drive, S.F.]

Emo Night: DJs will spin “all the angst your teenage dirtbag heart desires” and a guest band plays “emo covers that will make you feel like you’re at Warped Tour ‘08 minus all the dust and melting in the sun.” [9 p.m., Independent, 628 Divisadero St., S.F.]