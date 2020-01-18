Good Day Jan. 19-21, 2020

Singer Kyra Gordon appears in “Loving Janis” at Feinstein’s at the Nikko on Jan. 19. (Courtesy Cherlyn Wagner)

SUNDAY, JAN. 19

Loving Janis: Bay Area vocalist Kyra Gordon, along with pianist Larry Steelman, bassist Paul Eastburn and special guest guitarist Mimi Fox, play heartfelt and hypnotic arrangements of music by iconic singers Janis Ian and Janis Joplin. [7 p.m., Feinstein’s at the Nikko, 222 Mason St., S.F.]

Middleditch & Schwartz: Tom Middleditch (from TV’s “Silicon Valley”) and Ben Schwartz (from TV’s “Parks and Recreation” join forces in sessions of improvisational comedy. [7 and 9:30 p.m., Palace of Fine Arts, 3301 Lyon St., S.F.]

Theo Katzman: A founding member Vulfpeck and multi-instrumentalist, singer, songwriter and producer with a style ranging from pop to indie rock, has just released the solo album “Modern Johnny Sings: Songs in the Age of Vibe.” [8 p.m., Fillmore, 1805 Geary Blvd., S.F.]

Black and Brown Comix Arts Festival: The free event, which celebrates creativity in the comic arts and popular visual culture, includes a screening about Latinx superheroes (1 p.m.); a talk by David Walker and Ezra Claytan Daniels (2 p.m.); a panel on women in comics (3 p.m.) and discussion on Afrofuturism and the Comics Medium at 3:45 p.m. as well as author appearances. [Noon to 4 p.m., Koret Auditorium, Main Library, 100 Larkin St., S.F.]

John Pizzarelli: Bay Area Cabaret presents the funny jazz guitarist and vocalist whose repertoire ranges from the Great American Songbook to Tom Waits and the Beatles. [4 p.m., Venetian Room, Fairmont Hotel, 950 Mason St., S.F.]

Martin Luther King Jr. Interfaith Service: Grace Cathedral hosts Hatem Bazian, professor at Zaytuna College, and the Rev. Dr. Jana Childers, dean of the Graduate School of Theology, University of Redlands, speaking on “The Time for Justice” with music by soprano Hope Briggs. [3 p.m., 1100 California St., S.F.]

Martin Luther King Jr. Sermon: Alonzo King, founder of Lines Ballet, delivers the address, in honor of the civil rights pioneer’s March 28, 1965 talk delivered as part of the installation of Grace Cathedral. [11 a.m., Grace Cathedral, 1100 California St., S.F.]

Jeremy Jordan: The Tony Award-nominee for “Newsies” and heartthrob from The CW’s “Supergirl” and Netflix’s “American Son” appears in song and conversation with Seth Rudetsky in Mark Cortale Presents Broadway @ The Herbst series. [5 p.m., Herbst Theatre, 401 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

George Winston: The musician, known for his singular solo acoustic piano songs, has been playing for than 40 years and has sold 15 million albums. [3 p.m., Lesher Center for the Arts, 1601 Civic Drive, Walnut Creek]

Ramana Vieira Ensemble: Vieira, a fado singer and northern California native of Portuguese descent who The New York Times called an American “at the forefront of the Fado resurgence” appears in “A Night in Portugal.” [5 p.m., Little Fox, Broadway, 2209 Redwood City]

Live at the Dragon: Rahman Jamaal hosts the open stage talent night, with special guest DJLRS, music by Tasha Malan, the romantic comedy duo Coming Soon, 3-Headed Dragon, the Michael Jackson impersonator Chevy and musician Marlon. [8 p.m., Dragon Theatre, 2120 Broadway, Redwood City]

DanceHack: The sixth annual showcase of experimental dance and performance art culminates in a presentation “generated within 48 hours of transdisciplinary collaboration among Bay Area artists.” [6 p.m., CounterPulse, 80 Turk St., S.F.]

In The Name of Love: The 18th annual Martin Luther King Jr. event, themed “A Change Is Gonna Come,” features Tony Lindsay, Raz Kennedy, Tammi Brown, Clif Payne, Tiffany Austin with pianist Frank Martin, bassist Troy Lampkins, drummer Ruthie Price, guitarist Shelley Doty and youngsters participating in the Living Jazz Children’s Project. [7 p.m., Oakland Scottish Rite Center, 1547 Lakeside Drive, Oakland]

The Cheesemonger Invitational: The $65-per-ticket all-you-can-eat event offers artisan cheeses and specialty foods from around the globe, and a one-of-a-kind competition in which cheese experts show off their “technical skills, encyclopedic knowledge and passionate salesmanship.” [4 p.m. Midway, 900 Marin St., S.F.]

MONDAY, JAN 20

The Caltrain NorcalMLK Celebration Train: The annual community event honoring civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. leaves San Jose, makes stops in Palo Alto at 9:55 a.m. and San Mateo at 10:19 a.m. before stopping in San Francisco, where celebrants begin a march to Yerba Buena Gardens for ongoing festivities. [9:35 a.m., Diridon Station, 65 Cahill St., San Jose; call Caltrain at (800) 660-4287]

Martin Luther King March/Parade: Participants are encouraged to arrive early for the 1.5 mile journey, which commemorates the crossing of the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, a symbol of victory in the civil rights movement; it crosses the Lefty O’Doul Bridge and stops at Willie Mays Plaza and ends at Yerba Buena Gardens. [11 a.m., Caltrain Station, Fourth and Townsend streets, S.F.]

The Black and Brown Comix Arts Festival Expo: The free showcase featuring writers and illustrators of comics and graphic novels, presented in conjunction with the San Francisco Public Library, continues at a second location, with workshops on writing, character building with digital tools, dance therapy and more.[11 a.m. to 6 p.m., City View at Metreon, fourth floor, 134 Fourth St., S.F.]

MLK 2020 Health & Wellness Festival: Regional health providers offer free information, services and activities geared toward promoting wellness, sustainability and preparedness. [11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Yerba Buena Center for the Arts Forum, 701 Mission St., S.F.]

MLK2020 Labor & Community Breakfast: Comments from federal, state and local government leaders including San Francisco Mayor London Breed, music by the Latin Jazz Youth Ensemble and the presentation of the NorcalMLK Foundation’s signal award, The Willie B. Kennedy Civic Service Award, are on the annual program. [8 a.m., Marriott Marquis, 780 Mission St., S.F.]

MLK2020 Music Festival: Celebrating its 10th anniversary, the program features The Funky Divas — Dawn Robinson and Maxine Jones, formerly of En Vogue, as well as dance sensation Kida the Great, Ryannicole, Nona Brown, Andrea, and Lidah, with host Gerry Dove and the cast of KOFY TV’s “I Remember That Song.” [1 p.m., Esplanade Stage, Yerba Buena Gardens, Mission between Third and Fourth streets, S.F.]

TUESDAY, JAN 21

Seventeen: The “self-produced” South Korean boy band, a 13-member group with hip-hop, vocal and performance units, is on its Ode To You arena tour. [7:30 p.m., SAP Center, 525 W. Santa Clara St., San Jose]

Cinderella: San Francisco Ballet opens its 2020 repertory season with Christopher Wheeldon’s full-length ballet set to Sergei Prokofiev’s score. [7:30 p.m., War Memorial Opera House, 301 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Earthgang: The pyschedelic rap duo from Atlanta, 3EP project inspired by “The Wiz” led to its 2019 major label debut album “Mirrorland.” [8 p.m., Fillmore, 1805 Geary Blvd., S.F.]

Patrick Watson: The Canadian singer-songwriter’s “Broken” was featured in “Grey’s Anatomy,” “The Good Doctor” and “Burden of Truth.” [8:30 p.m., August Hall, 420 Mason St., S.F.]

Gibby Haynes: The Butthole Surfers frontman and lyricist reads from his debut novel “Me & Mr. Cigar,” the “surreal tale of 17-year-old Oscar Lester and his trusted dog, Mr. Cigar.” [7 p.m., City Lights Books, 261 Columbus Ave., S.F.]

Roz Chast and Patty Marx: The clever New Yorker cartoonist and humorist appear in a ticketed talk to promote their book “You Can Only Yell at Me for One Thing at a Time: Rules for Couples.” [7 p.m., First Congregational Church, 2501 Harrison St., Oakland]

