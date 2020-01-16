Good Day Jan. 16-18, 2020

James Bacchi’s mobile photo “#inthesky San Francisco” is among the art works selling for $199 in “Snap!” at Arc Gallery on Friday, Jan. 17. (Courtesy James Bacchi)

THURSDAY, JAN. 16

Rex Orange County: The 21-year-old English songwriter born Alexander O’Connor plays pleasing pop mixing kazz, hip-hop, soul and bedroom electronica in hit tunes “Best Friend,” “Loving Is Easy” and “Sunflower.” [8 p.m., Masonic, 1111 California St., S.F.; also at Oakland’s Fox at 8 p.m. Friday]

Never Thought I’d Say This: SF Sketchfest presents the live podast with “Fuller House” star and mother-of-two Jodie Sweetin and her best friend, life coach Celia Behar, who share “war stories from the frontlines of motherhood.” [8 p.m., Cobb’s Comedy Club, 915 Columbus Ave., S.F.]

Tinder Disrupt-Out of Your League: In the monthly show, performers give Power Point presentations to “pitch” their single (or otherwise available) friends in front of a lusty (and often tipsy) live audience; this installment, JoAnne Winter presents John Balma; Blair Imani presents Kate Robards and Ozer presents Jeivon Parker. [8 p.m., Z Space, 450 Florida St., S.F]

The Photography of J. Gilbert Smith: Images of the natural world by the local orchardist who took his camera to Yosemite, Big Sur and the Santa Cruz mountains in the early 20th century are on view in a show running through May 24. [Noon to 4 p.m., Los Altos History Museum, 51 S. San Antonio Road, Los Altos]

FRIDAY, JAN. 17

Snap!: Art lovers are invited to “snap up” something in the one-day only Bay Area juried art exhibition and “off-the-wall” sale of sculpture, painting, drawing, photography, printmaking, mixed media, collage, assemblage, ceramics, fiber art and more; everything is priced at $199. [7 to 9 p.m., Arc Studios and Gallery, 1246 Folsom St., S.F.]

Nada Surf: “So Much Love,” the new single by the New York alt rock band, is “a song that celebrates good will between people,” says frontman Matthew Caws. [9 p.m., Great American Music Hall, 859 O’Farrell St., S.F.]

The Nether: Dragon Theatre begins a four-weekend run of Jennifer Haley’s prize-winning play, a thriller and crime drama set in 2025, when the internet has become “a totally immersive virtual wonderland where anything goes.” [8 p.m., 2120 Broadway, Redwood City]

The Thrilling Adventure Hour: Boxcar Theater’s “immersive comedy” performance located in a speakeasy setting allows guests to visit with performers, encounter strolling entertainers, watch impromptu scenes play out in the casino and parlor, and enjoy live music and surprise guests in the bars and dressing rooms. [7 p.m., Palace Theater, 644 Broadway, S.F.]

The Mike Henderson Band: The fine artist, whose paintings are on view in galleries and museums, is also a blues musician, performing a set at Unititled, Art San Francisco 2020, a three-day fair with dozens of purveyors, collectors and exhibitors. [6:30 p.m., Pier 35, The Embarcadero, S.F.]

Alternativa Fresh Festival 2020: The second week of the 11th festival of experimental dance features an “idiosyncratic” piece by Sara Shelton Mann examining “communication within, between and without bodies’ and work by Lux Boreal Dance Company from Mexico. [8 p.m., Joe Goode Annex, 401 Alabama St., #150, S.F.]

Steven Dayvid McKellar: The Nashville-based songwriter — the founder, singer and principal songwriter of South African alt rock band Civil Twilight — plays a solo show, promoting his new album “Ethio.” [7 p.m., Amado’s, 998 Valencia St., S.F.]

The Power To Heal-Medicare and the Civil Rights Revolution: The film by Barbara Berney and Charles Loewenthal chronicling the civil rights movement in the struggle for access to equal, adequate health care for all Americans, in particular Afro-Americans, screens for free, presented by the UUSF Social Justice Council. [6:30 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Center, 1187 Franklin St., S.F.]

Postcommodity in Conversation with Art in America: Cristóbal Martínez and Kade L. Twist discuss “The Point of Final Collapse,” their sound installation and broadly conceptual work that focuses on the sinking Millennium Tower. [2 p.m., Osher Hall, San Francisco Art Institute, 800 Chestnut St., S.F.]

Where Do You Want Ghosts to Reside?: The group exhibition of work by six artists from Iran, Pakistan, India and Egypt which examines “ways in which nationalistic stories are told in support of oppressive ideologies and biases” opens with a reception. [7 p.m., Southern Exposure, 3030 20th St., S.F.]

The Greatest Generation: The SF Sketchfest presentation features Adam Pranica and Benjamin Ahr Harrison of the Star Trek-themed comedy podcast reviewing “Star Trek III: The Search for Spock” bringing insight to the middle child of the franchise’s films. [7:30 p.m., Cobb’s Comedy Club, 915 Columbus Ave., S.F.]

Railroad Earth: The progressive bluegrass outfit — Todd Sheaffer (guitar), Tim Carbone (violin), John Skehan (mandolin), Carey Harmon (drums, and Andrew Altman (bass) — headline a two-night engagement; Marty O’Reilly & The Soul Orchestra open. [8 p.m., Fillmore, 1805 Geary Blvd., S.F.]

San Francisco Contemporary Music Players: “Kinetic Transformations” features guest artists — dancer Antoine Hunter and pianist Kate Campbell — in a concert of works by Gloria Justen, David Coll, Henry Cowell, Anna Clyne and John Cage, preceded at 6:30 p.m. by a talk-demonstration with Justen, Coll and Hunter. [8 p.m., Conservatory of Music, 50 Oak St., S.F.]

SATURDAY, JAN. 18

Ali Wong: The hot comic and moviemaker of “Always Be My Maybe” fame returns to the Bay Area for a weekend of standup gigs. [7 and 9:30 p.m., Masonic, 1111 California St., S.F.]

Shin Lim: The sleight-of-hand art champion and multiple winner on TV’s “America’s Got Talent” is best known for his elaborate close-up card tricks, with audience participation. [2 and 7:30 p.m., Golden Gate Theatre, 1 Taylor St., S.F.]

Black and Brown Comix Arts Festival: The annual event’s Youth Day features appearances by comic artists and creators Henry Barajas and Breena Nuñez. [1 p.m., Main Library, 100 Larkin St., S.F.]

A Doll’s House, Part 2: Palo Alto Players open a production of Lucas Hnath’s Tony-winning play, a follow up to Ibsen’s shocking feminist drama of 1879. [8 p.m., Lucie Stern Theater, 1305 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto]

Berkeley Symphony, Concerto Competition Winners: Conductor Martin West and the orchestra play a free San Francisco Conservatory of Music concert showcasing SFCM students: composer Collin Whitfield, soprano Bryana Marrero and violist Chuxuejie Zhang. [7:30 p.m., 50 Oak Street, S.F.]

Brick Factor: Contestants compete to build original LEGO brick models in timed rounds of judged competition with eliminations each session, culminating in the naming of LEGOLAND Discovery Center Bay Area’s Master Model Builder. [10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Discovery Center Bay Area, Great Mall, 447 Great Mall Drive, Entry 2, Milpitas]

Amber Liu: The California-born performer, a member of the record-breaking electro-pop-based K-pop girl group f(x), has a new EP, “X.” [8 p.m., Warfield, 982 Market St.., S.F.

Future Sun: In the group exhbition by Ellen Rutt, Kristin Texeira, Laura Berger and Sofie Ramos, opening with a reception, the artists comment on “human connection and the evolution of interconnectivity.” [7 p.m., Heron Arts, 7 Heron St., S.F.]

Kevin McDonald: In a SF Sketchfest event on Saturday-Sunday, the “weakest but most fun member of the Kids in the Hall” offers $300 a two-day sketch comedy writing workshop. [10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Speechles, 345 Spear St., Suite 123, S.F.]

Live From The Alamo: SF Sketchfest hosts standup by Amy Howerska, Andrew Orolfo, Andy Iwancio, Brian Parise, Chloé Hilliard, Michael Good, Molly Lewis, Paco Romane and Sam Evans. [9 p.m., Alamo Drafthouse, Mission St., S.F.]

Amanda Addleman: The jazz vocalist, pianist and composer releases “Into the Light,” a collection of originals and covers (there’s an excellent version of Taylor Swift’s “Blank Space”) chronicling a journey through a late-diagnosis of PTSD joined by a guitar, bass and drum combo. [8 p.m., California Jazz Conservatory, 2040 Addison St., Berkeley]

Sleeping With Sirens: The 10-year-old band originally from Florida, which “walks a tightrope between pop, punk, metal, hardcore, electronic, acoustic, and even a little R&B” is on its Medicine Tourwith Set It Off, Belmont and Point North. [7 p.m., Regency Ballroom, 1300 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Kaki King: The Brooklyn-based guitarist and composer of film scores and more appears in a free concert. [7:30 p.m., Tateuchi Hall, Community School of Music and Arts, 230 San Antonio Circle, Mountain View]

And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead: The band from Austin, Texas, a “powerful combination of punk fury and prog-rock ambition,” headlines a show with Rocket 808 and MUSK, from Oakland. [9 p.m., Bottom of the Hill, 1233 17th St., S.F.]

Record Store Day Podcast With Paul Myers: Comics Caitlin Gill, Dave Foley, Jonah Ray join pop culture writer Myers in the SF Sketchfest record-related presentation. [4 p.m., Punch Line, 444 Battery St., S.F.]

SF Sketchfest Dozen: Byron Bowers and Vanessa Gonzalez headline the session featuring “hand-picked stand-up comedians on the rise.” [7 and 9:15 p.m., Punch Line, 444 Battery St., S.F.]

