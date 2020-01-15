Good Day Jan. 15-16, 2020

Miranda Popkey discusses her acclaimed debut novel “Topics of Conversation” — partly set in San Francisco, in which an unnamed narrator navigates identity through conversations spanning decades — with Rachel Khong at Green Apple Books on Jan. 15. (Courtesy photo)

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 15

Miranda Popkey: The Santa Cruz-born writer speaks about her “raw, blistering” first novel “Topics of Conversation” — partly set in San Francisco, and in which an unnamed narrator navigates identity through a series of conversations spanning decades — with novelist Rachel Khong. [7 p.m., Green Apple Books, 1231 Ninth Ave., S.F.]

Mostly British Film Festival Preview: Former San Francisco Chronicle movie editor Ruthe Stein and Maxine Einhorn show trailers from the festival, which screens 26 films from the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand and India from Feb. 13-20 at the Vogue Theatre. [6 p.m., Main Library, 100 Larkin St., S.F.]

Ron Nagle-Handsome Drifter: The exhibition, running Jan. 15 through June 4, focuses on the San Francisco sculptor best known for his small, detailed works, who collaborated with curator Apsara DiQuinzio in developing this survey of sculptures and sketches from the most recent decades of his 60-year practice. [11 a.m. to 7 p.m., UC Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive, 2155 Center St., Berkeley]

Weathering with You: GKIDS and Fathom Events present a two-night fan preview of the anticipated animated film from director Makoto Shinkai and producer Genki Kawamura about a boy runs away to Tokyo and befriends a girl who appears to be able to manipulate the weather. [7 p.m. (dubbed), 8 p.m. (subtitled), SF Cinearts at the Empire, 85 W. Portal Ave., S.F.]

Edward Simon: San Francisco Performances presents the Venezuelan jazz pianist playing music by Catalan composer Federico Mompou in its KFDC Salon Series. [6:30 p.m., Education Studio, Veterans Building, 401 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Forum for California District 13 State Senate: Registered candidates Josh Becker, Michael Brownrigg, Alex Glew, Sally Lieber, Shelly Masur and Annie Oliva address climate crisis and key environmental issues in the non-partisan event. [7 p.m., Menlo-Atherton High School Theatre, 555 Middlefield Road, Atherton]

National Bagel Day: Noah’s New York Bagels Bay Area stores, including four in San Francisco, observe the occasion by offering a free bagel and shmear with every purchase. [6 a.m. to 3 p.m.; visitnoahs.com for locations]

FOG Design + Art 2020, a showcase of work by contemporary artists and designers, opens Jan. 16 at Fort Mason Center; down the street, Untitled, Art, hosts a VIP preview of its offerings, on view over the weekend at Pier 35. (Courtesy photo)

THURSDAY, JAN. 16

FOG Design + Art 2020: Running Jan. 16-19, the showcase and sale of contemporary art and design features 48 exhibitors, including six new galleries, as well as conversations and panels with notable figures working in art, design and technology. [11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Festival Pavilion, Fort Mason, 2 Marina Blvd., S.F.]

Untitled, Art: The San Francisco fair, a three-day event officially opening Friday with dozens of international exhibitors and collaborations with Bay Area art institutions and nonprofits, hosts a VIP preview. [2 to 8 p.m., Pier 35, The Embarcadero, S.F.]

San Francisco Ballet Opening Night Gala: “Spellbound” showcases the troupe in excerpts from the 2020 season, including “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” and “The Seasons,” preceded and followed by black-tie parties. [8 p.m., War Memorial Opera House, 301 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Meng Jin: The San Francisco writer launches her novel “Little Gods,” — an enigmatic story about the life of a Chinese scientist — told from the perspective of people who knew her. [7 p.m., Books Inc. Opera Plaza, 601 Van Ness Ave., S.F]

Berggruen Gallery exhibitions: Artists John Alexander, showing drawings and paintings in “Landscape and Memory,” and Mark di Suvero, showing sculpture, attend the opening reception to their solo shows. [5 to 7 p.m., 10 Hawthorne St., S.F.[

The Nocturnists: Medical workers telling stories on the theme of “Transitions” include David Elkin, Tobin Greensweig, Catherine Humikowski, Shaili Jain, Christina Lee, Ashley McMullen and Natasha Spottiswoode. [7 p.m., Blue Shield Theater @ YBCA, 700 Howard St., S.F.]

Dessa: The new album by rapper, author, poet, monologist, and entrepreneur who — according to NPR Music, built a career “breaking the rules of rap” – is “Sound the Bells: Recorded Live at Orchestra Hall” with the Minnesota Orchestra; she appears with a string ensemble. [8 p.m., Chapel, 777 Valencia St., S.F.]

San Francisco Symphony Beethoven250: Michael Tilson Thomas conducts Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 2 featuring pianist Emanuel Ax, Wagner’s “Siegfried Idyll,” Berg’s Three Pieces for Orchestra and the West Coast premiere of Julia Wolfe’s “Fountain of Youth,” a symphony co-commission. [8 p.m., Davies Symphony Hall, 201 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Kley Reid: The writer is promoting her debut novel “Such a Fun Age,” set around a young black babysitter, her well-intentioned employer, and “a surprising connection that threatens to undo them both.” [7 p.m., A Great Good Place for Books, 6120 LaSalle Ave., Oakland]

But I Love the Zine: Fiona McDougall’s documentary which looks at zine makers in the places where they create, screens, along with a reception and pop up store, live music and panel. [6 p.m., Tenderloin Museum, 398 Eddy St., S.F.

Easy Queen: The Oakland band of “fierce, feminist, funny females forging fabulously funky rock” appears in a free show with Bay Area acts Chaos Fiction and Token Girl. [9 p.m., El Rio, 3158 Mission St., S.F.]