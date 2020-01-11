Good Day Jan. 12-14, 2020

Your Smith, promoting her EP “Wild Wild Woman” on her debut headlining tour, plays the Rickshaw Stop on Tuesday. (Courtesy Erica Hernandez)

SUNDAY, JAN. 12

Old First Concerts: Ramey Piano Trio — San Francisco Symphony violinist Florin Parvulescu and cellist David Goldblatt, cello, joined by Samantha Cho on piano — play music by Haydn, Schubert and Tailleferre. [4 p.m., Old First Church, 1751 Sacramento St., S.F.]

Amaluna: The Cirque Du Soliel show set on a mysterious island ruled by goddesses is in its final San Francisco performances under the big top. [1:30 and 5 p.m., 74 Mission Rock St., S.F.]

Les Voix Humaines: The San Francisco Early Music Society presents the Canadian ensemble in an English baroque program including John Dowland’s “Lachrimae,” or “Seven Teares,” written for five viols and lute, feauturing Mélisande Corriveau, Margaret Little, Felix Deak, Marie-Laurence Primeau, Susie Napper and Nigel North. [4 p.m., Church of the Advent, 251 Fell St., S.F.]

Community Music Day: Community Music Center offers free jams, lesson demos and classes for all ages in one of its three-times per-year free open house. [3 to 5 p.m., 544 Capp St., S.F.]

Unitarian Universalist Society of San Francisco Sunday Forum: Faith leaders Sharif Zakout, Rev. John Anderson and Rabbi Lynn Gottlieb speak on “No Way to Treat a Child: Mistreatment and Persecution of Palestinian Children.” [9:30 a.m., UUSF, 1187 Franklin St., S.F.]

Tribute to the Monkees: Musician-actors Michael Nesmith and Micky Dolenz speak with moderator Paul Myers in the SF Sketchfest session about the rock and roll band and television icons. [4 p.m., Marines’ Memorial Theatre, 609 Sutter St., S.F.]

Clue 35th Anniversary: SF Sketchfest salutes the movie comedy based on the the board game in a screening and talk with cast members Lesley Ann Warren, Colleen Camp, Jane Wiedlin and writer-director Jonathan Lynn. [7:30 p.m., Castro Theatre, 429 Castro St., S.F.]

MONDAY, JAN. 13

The Political Mind of Jerry Brown: Scott Shafer of KQED’s “Political Breakdown” speaks with the former California governor, who after 12 campaigns and 24 years in statewide office, has “lessons to share on politics and governance.” [7 p.m., Herbst Theatre, 401 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Tribute to Molly Shannon: Bruce McCulloch of The Kids in the Hall chats with the comedian at the SF Sketchfest 20th anniversary screening of her movie “Superstar.” [7:30 p.m., Alamo Drafthouse, 2550 Mission St., S.F.]

Ottessa Moshfegh: City Arts & Lectures presents the prize-winning author of the novels “My Year of Rest and Relaxation” and “Eileen” — and called a “pioneer of a new genre of slacker fiction” by one critic — in conversation with Isabel Duffy in a benefit for the 826 Valencia Scholarship Program. [7:30 p.m., Sydney Goldstein Theater, 275 Hayes St., S.F.]

D.S. Marriott: The poet, critic and professor in the Department of History of Consciousness at the University of California, Santa Cruz, reads selected poetry. [7 p.m., City Lights, 261 Columbus Ave., S.F.]

Singers of the Street: The community choir of San Franciscans affected by homelessness and those who support them invites guests to join or simply listen at its weekly Monday rehearsal featuring show tunes and well-known movie themes. [11 a.m., St. Paulus Church, 1541 Polk St., S.F.]

Jazz Jam: Students in the Roots, Jazz and American Music program at San Francisco Conservatory of Music play every second Monday of each month. [6 to 9 p.m., Bird and Beckett, 653 Chenery St., S.F.]

Classical at the Freight: Mozart Birthday Celebration features San Francisco Chamber Orchestra music director Ben Simon leading horn and viola quintets with Kate Dennis, French horn; Antoine van Dongen and Liana Berubè, violins; Alexandra Leem and Simon, violas; and Samsun van Loon, cello.[7:30 p.m., Freight & Salvage, 2020 Addison St., Berkeley]

New Year, New Decade, New You: “Improve Your Strength with Low Impact Weights and Exercise Bands” led by veteran dance and exercise instructor Sally Miramon is part of the San Francisco Public Library’s January programming for those who want to make a fresh start; reservations are required, call (415) 355-5626. [10 a.m., North Beach Branch, 850 Columbus Ave., S.F.]

Odd Mondays: The free series features novelists Michael Alenyikov, Nishant Batsha and Rebecca Winterer reading from works in progress in a session called “What Are You Working On?” [6:30 p.m., Folio Books, 3957 24th St., S.F.]

Museum Mondays for Little Ones: Charles M. Schulz Museum, dedicated to preserving cartoon art, offers programming especially for children ages 1 to 5 and their caregivers, including stories, crafts, and activities inspired by changing themes. [10 a.m. to noon, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa]

TUESDAY, JAN. 14

Your Smith: Popscene showcases the Los Angeles singer, whose sound has been called a “delectable, synth-pop injection of pure funk that eventually descends into a minimal, sexy breakdown.” [8 p.m., Rickshaw Stop, 155 Fell St., S.F.]

Stella Donnelly: Noise Pop presents the Welsh-Australian musician, who “cut her teeth in everything from cover acts to playing in bands like Perth’s Bells Rapids” and broke out 2017 with her solo EP “Thrush Metal.” [8 p.m., Swedish American Hall, 2174 Market St., S.F.]

The Black Scorpion: 35 Millimonster presents the final film feature bearing the imprint of special-effects maven Willis O’Brien in which the action is set in motion by a volcanic eruption that releases dozens of giant scorpions from a cave. [7;30 p.m., Balboa Theatre, 3630 Balboa St., S.F.]

Steve Inskeep: The acclaimed NPR journalist speaks about his book “Imperfect Union,” which “explores the early American psyche through the unexpected, class-defying and influential relationship of power couple John and Jessie Fremont.” [7:30 p.m., Keplers, 1010 El Camino Real, Menlo Park]

Man Ray-The Mysteries of Château du Dé: The gallery show of films (and more) by the influential Dada and Surrealist artist — which includes three key films, objects drawings and photography that move “fluidly between media” — opens with a reception. [6 to 8 p.m., Gagosian, 657 Howard St., S.F.]

What Is a Just Transition? panel: Former California congressman Kevin de León speaks on the Green New Deal as well as possibilities of communities of color becoming key players in the decarbonization of the U.S. economy in a session with Darryl Molina Sarmiento of Communities for a Better Environment, Vien Truon, former director of Green for All, and Greg Dalton, founder and host of Climate One, the Commonwealth Club’s project advancing “discussion about a clean energy future.” [6:30 p.m., Commonwealth Club, 110 The Embarcadero, S.F.]

David Talbot: The best-selling Bay Area author speaks about his memoir “Between Heaven and Hell: The Story of My Stroke,” with guests Joe Talbot and Jimmy Fails, director and star of “The Last Black Man in San Francisco”; legislator and comedian Tom Ammiano; Gary Kamiya; and San Francisco Supervisor Hillary Ronen. [7 p.m., McRoskey Mattress Co., third floor, 1687 Market St., S.F.]

Fruit Trees for Every Garden: Organic gardeners Orin and Manjula Martin speak about their book, which includes “hard-won wisdom, plenty of humor and recommended fruit varieties and techniques for productive trees,” from apple and pear to lemon and fig. [6:30 p.m., Omnivore Books, 3885a Cesar Chavez St., S.F.]

Mathangi Subramanian: The Indian-American author and educator speaks about “A People’s History of Heaven,” her acclaimed Bangalore-set novel conceived while working as a Fulbright scholar on a two-year ethnographic study. [7 p.m., Books Inc., Pruneyard, 1875 S. Bascom Ave., Campbell]

Independent Policy Forum: The topic is “War on Poverty or War on the Poor? The Great Society’s Welfare State” featuring Amity R. Shlaes, author of “Great Society: A New History.” [6:30 p.m., Independent Institute Conference Center, 100 Swan Way, Oakland]

Noura: Marin Theatre Company and Golden Thread Productions open their joint presentation of Heather Raffo’s play about a family from Iraq living in New York City. [7:30 p.m., Marin Theatre Co., 397 Miller Ave., Mill Valley]

Colleen Hoover: The winner of the Goodreads Choice Award for Best Romance for three years (2015’s “Confess,” 2016’s “It Ends with Us” and 2017’s “Without Merit”) speaks about her latest book, “Regretting You.” [7 p.m., Book Passage, 51 Tamal Vista Blvd., Corte Madera]