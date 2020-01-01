Good Day Jan. 1-2, 2020

John Oliver starts off the New Year with standup comedy performances at The Masonic. (Courtesy Live Nation/HBO)

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 1

John Oliver: The multi-award-winning English comedy writer and host of his popular current events HBO show, returning to his “first love, stand-up comedy,” continues his three-day local engagement. [7 and 9:30 p.m., Masonic, 1111 Califoria St., S.F.]

New Year’s Day Polar Bear Ice Skate: In The City’s version of a Canadian tradition, skaters of all ages are invited to hit the outdoor rink, wearing swimsuits and shades. [2 to 3 p.m., Safeway Holiday Ice Rink, Union Square, 333 Post St., S.F.]

Village Project’s Kwanzaa 2019: The 14th annual community celebration closes with a candle lighting and program focused on mani (faith). [6 p.m., St. Cyprian’s Episcopal Church, 2097 Turk St., S.F.]

It’s A New Day + Breakfast of Champions: The City’s biggest New Year’s block parties join for a bash with more than 70 DJs from around the world, seven sound areas, art installations, food and clothing vendors and “fun surprises.” [4 a.m. to 9 p.m., Great Northern, 119 Utah St., S.F.]

S.F. Botanical Garden: Free admission is offered New Year’s Day; visitors are invited to explore 55 acres of landscaped gardens and open spaces showcasing thousands of plants from around the world. [7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., 1199 Ninth Ave., Golden Gate Park, S.F.]

Supper of Survivors Dance Party: Brass Tax DJs host their 11th annual holiday bash, with music and refreshments for guests recovering from New Year’s Eve indiscretions. [3 p.m., Public Works, 161 Erie St., S.F.]

Macy’s Holiday Windows: New Year’s Day offers the last opportunity for visitors to check out the adorable, adoptable puppies, kittens, chinchillas, rabbits and guinea pigs in the 32nd annual event presented by the San Francisco SPCA and Animal Care and Control and Macy’s. [11 a.m. to 7 p.m., 170 O’Farrell Street, S.F.]

Food Truck Picnic & Bottomless Mimosa Brunch: Sweet and savory brunch specials and beverages are offered New Year’s Day at the outdoor spot, which includes 10 food trucks “each dishing out enough carbs to soak up last night’s questionable choices.” [11 a.m. to 3 p.m, Spark, 601 Mission Bay Blvd. North, S.F.]

Singin’ in the Rain: The 1952 film classic with Gene Kelly, Donald O’Connor and Debbie Reynolds, called “the greatest musical of all time” by some, screens on a bill with 1960’s award-winning “The Apartment.” [2 and 6:30 p.m., Castro Theatre, 429 Castro St., S.F.]

Exploratorium: “Cells to Self: Exploring the Life Inside You,” a collection with living tissues, microscopes and digital models, is among the exhibitions at the science attraction, open New Year’s Day for holiday visitors. [10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Pier 15, Embarcadero at Green Street, S.F.]

Fresh Start: The New Year’s Day party features Claptone, Elax (Boys Noize), Eli & Fur, J.Phlip, Jeremy Olander and others on four stages. [4 a.m., Midway, 900 Marin St., S.F.]

THURSDAY, JAN. 2

Pacific Mambo Orchestra: Opening a two-night gig, the Grammy-winning 20-piece Latin big band group plays to release its third album, “The III Side.” [8 and 10 p.m., Yoshi’s, 510 Embarcadero West, Oakland]

Amaluna: Cirque du Soleil enters its final 10 days of San Francisco performances of its 33rd production, “a celebration of love and a tribute to the work and voice of women, featuring a cast that comprises mostly women with an all-female band.” [8 p.m., Big Top, Oracle Park Parking Lot A, 74 Mission Rock St., S.F.]

Audium 11: Audium, San Francisco’s pioneering theater of sound in which listeners “explore space in music” in total darkness recently debuted its new “immersive sound experience two years in the making.” [8 p.m., 1616 Bush St., S.F.]

JR-The Chronicles of San Francisco: Museum admission is not required of the SFMOMA guide-led tour of the sweeping first-floor digital mural by JR, which features more than 1,200 residents sharing their stories, celebrating The City “in all its complexity.” [12:30 p.m., San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, 151 Third St., S.F.]

Mark Normand: The comic — who on Twitter says “Social media is like looking in the fridge over and over. You know there’s nothing good but you check it so many times that eventually you start consuming things you don’t even like” — opens a three-day standup engagement. [8 p.m., Punch Line, 444 Battery St., S.F.]