Good Day Feb. 9-11, 2020

Guitarist Al Di Meola, who’s reinterpreting Beatles’ tunes on his new album, plays Palace of Fine Arts on Feb. 11. (Courtesy photo)

SUNDAY, FEB. 9

Apollon Musagète Quartet: The Polish ensemble, which often performs standing up and has appeared with Tori Amos, performs a program of music by Beethoven, Dvorak and Hadyn in the first concert of Chamber Music San Francisco’s 2020 series. [3 p.m., Herbst Theatre, 401 Herbst Theatre, S.F.]

Harlem Quartet: Branching out from classical, the ensemble — violinist Ilmar Gavilan of Havana, violist Jaime Amador of Puerto Rico, along with American cellist Felix Umansky and American violinist Melissa White — plays music by Dizzy Gillespie, Wynton Marsalis, Jean R. Perrault, William Grant Still, Jesse Montgomery and George Walker. [2:30 p.m., Bing Hall, 327 Lasuen St., Stanford University]

Wooden Fish Ensemble: The group blending music from Asia and contemporary selections performs Korean folk songs and works by Frederic Rzewski and Hyo-shin Na. [4 p.m., Old First Church, 1751 Sacramento St., S.F.]

Morrison Chamber Music Center Series: The InterMusic SF Showcase features three ensembles: Brass Over Bridges, Curium Trio and The Alaya Project; a 2 p.m. talk precedes the concert. [3 p.m., Knuth Hall, S.F. State, 1600 Holloway Ave., S.F.]

Polyphonia-Music of the World: Musicians accompanying performers who appear in the annual San Francisco Ethnic Dance Festival presented by Worlds Art West take the stage in the first of two concerts — the next one is Feb. 16 — each with different performers/programs. [3 p.m., Presidio Theatre, 99 Moraga Ave., S.F. Presidio]

Renee Fleming: The star soprano appears in “One Enchanted Evening,” a $1,000 per ticket gala benefit for Montalvo Arts Center, known for its historic grounds and arts programming — also with drinks, dining, dancing and an auction. [5 p.m., 15400 Montalvo Road, Saratoga]

Sleepless Nights XV-A Tribute to the Music of Gram Parsons: Tarnation, Whateverglades, Sweet Chariot, Starlight Cleaning Co, Sunset Canyoneers, Noelle & The Deserters, Graham Norwood, Bar Fight, O and SHEA perform tunes by the late great songwriter whose “cosmic American” combined country, rhythm and blues, soul, folk and rock. [5 p.m., Chapel, 777 Valencia St., S.F.]

Love Story: The hit movie with Ali MacGraw and Ryan O’Neal in which “love means never having to say you’re sorry” returns to the big screen in a 50th anniversary celebration in time for Valentine’s Day. [1 p.m., Century at Tanforan, 1188 El Camino Real, San Bruno]

Pinegrove: The indie New Jersey alt-rock/emo band (whose rabid fans call themselves Pinenuts) is back after a hiatus with its fourth album “Marigold.” [8 p.m., Fillmore, 1805 Geary Blvd., S.F.]

A Messy World: Multimedia artists Dee Hooker, who creates thought-provoking portraits of people, and Dag Weiser, who often works in cardboard, speak with curator Susan Hillhouse Leask as the exhibit of the work closes. [3:30 p.m., Sanchez Art Center, 1220 Linda Mar Blvd., Pacifica]

Chicago: San Jose Stage Co. continues its 37th season with the John Kander-Fred Ebb-Bob Fosse jazz-age set show, winner of 1997 Tony Award for best revival of a musical, opening with preview performances. [2 p.m., 490 S. First St., San Jose]

Macbeth: Opening a month-long run, Ubuntu Theater Project Artistic Director Michael Socrates Moran directs the company’s “innovative and darkly magical take” on Shakespeare’s Scottish play about political ambition, with witches. [7 p.m., Flax Building, 1501 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Oakland] check time

Matilda The Musical: Performers ages 9 to 14 in SFArtsED Players perform in the stage adaptation of Roald Dahl’s popular book about a passionate young reader. [5 p.m., Gateway Theatre, 215 Jackson St., S.F.]

All Vinyl Everything: Bay Area vinyl DJs and collectors are invited to share, buy, sell or trade treasures during one of dozens of SF Beer Week events. [1 to 7 p.m., Harmonic Brewing, 1050 26th St., S.F.]

Unitarian Universalist Society of San Francisco Sunday Forum: In “City College of San Francisco-The Shattering of a Dream,” presenters Rick Baum, Marcos Cruz and Harry Bernstein from CCSF discuss how, since 2012, the institution has been under pressure to reduce itself from a place of community enrichment to something that serves a narrow corporate agenda, particularly hurting people of color. [9:30 a.m., UUSF, 1187 Franklin St., S.F.]

MONDAY, FEB. 10

Marcelo Hernandez Castillo: Appearing in conversation with Jose Antonio Vargas, the prize-winning poet shares his memoir “Children of the Land,” in which he describes what it was like to grow up undocumented in the U.S., attempting to “build a future in a nation that denied his existence.” [7 p.m., City Lights, 261 Columbus Ave., S.F.]

Barebottle Experimental Beer Night: In the San Francisco Beer Week gathering, guests will have the chance to sample drinks from a nitro sour to glow-in-the-dark beer or a fennel-spiked IPA. [6 p.m., Barebottle Brewing Company 1525 Cortland Ave., S.F.]

Jeff Denson: The bassist and composer continues a series of shows to release “Between Two Worlds,” his debut recording with his new trio featuring French guitarist Romain Pilon and drummer Brian Blade. [7 p.m., California Jazz Conservatory, 2087 Addison St., Berkeley]

Lola Marsh: The new album from the “dreamy” indie Tel Aviv duo is “Someday Tomorrow Maybe.” [9 p.m., Rickshaw Stop, 155 Fell St., S.F.]

Earplay: The new music ensemble’s 35th season opener includes solos, duos and trios, including two commissioned premieres and a quintet by featured composer Kaija Saariaho. [7:30 p.m., Herbst Theatre, 401 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

TUESDAY, FEB. 11

Al Di Meola: The newest album by the acoustic and electric guitar great is “Across The Universe,” a retrospective of his nearly 50-year career in virtuosic arrangements of Beatles’ tunes. [8 p.m., Palace of Fine Arts, 3301 Lyon St., S.F.]

Rizo: The New York chanteuse “peels back layers of alter-ego,” exploring “shadow selves through her own songs along with the tunes of Beyonce’s Sasha Fierce, David Bowie’s the Thin White Duke and Prince’s Camille. [7:30 p.m., Feinstein’s at the Nikko, 222 Mason St., S.F.]

Atmosphere: Hip-hop manstays Slug and Ant headline a bill with Twin Cities rapper The Lioness, labelmate Nikki Jean and party-starter DJ Keezy. [8 p.m., Regency Ballroom, 1300 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Perfectly Queer: Five queer authors — Dale Corvino, Denise Conca, Wayne Goodman, Rob Rosen and Cass Sellars — read their new fiction at the free session with refreshments. [7 p.m., Dog Eared Books, 489 Castro St., S.F.]

Geeks Who Drink: In honor of San Francisco Beer Week, the pub quiz program offers a special evening of beer-themed trivia and 19 Anchor beers on tap. [6:30 p.m., Anchor Public Taps, 495 De Haro St,, S.F.]

Harriet: Focus Features and Regal cinemas offer free Black History Month screenings of the film about freedom fighter Harriet Tubman, played by Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo. [7 and 9:30 p.m., Regal Hacienda Crossings, 5000 Dublin Blvd., Dublin]

