Guitarist Al Di Meola, who’s reinterpreting Beatles’ tunes on his new album, plays Palace of Fine Arts on Feb. 11. (Courtesy photo)

Good Day Feb. 9-11, 2020

Apollon Musagète Quartet, Harlem Quartet, Wooden Fish Ensemble, Love Story, Marcelo Hernandez Castillo, Jeff Denson, Lola Marsh, Earplay, Al Di Meola, Rizo, Atmosphere

SUNDAY, FEB. 9

Apollon Musagète Quartet: The Polish ensemble, which often performs standing up and has appeared with Tori Amos, performs a program of music by Beethoven, Dvorak and Hadyn in the first concert of Chamber Music San Francisco’s 2020 series. [3 p.m., Herbst Theatre, 401 Herbst Theatre, S.F.]

Harlem Quartet: Branching out from classical, the ensemble — violinist Ilmar Gavilan of Havana, violist Jaime Amador of Puerto Rico, along with American cellist Felix Umansky and American violinist Melissa White — plays music by Dizzy Gillespie, Wynton Marsalis, Jean R. Perrault, William Grant Still, Jesse Montgomery and George Walker. [2:30 p.m., Bing Hall, 327 Lasuen St., Stanford University]

Wooden Fish Ensemble: The group blending music from Asia and contemporary selections performs Korean folk songs and works by Frederic Rzewski and Hyo-shin Na. [4 p.m., Old First Church, 1751 Sacramento St., S.F.]

Morrison Chamber Music Center Series: The InterMusic SF Showcase features three ensembles: Brass Over Bridges, Curium Trio and The Alaya Project; a 2 p.m. talk precedes the concert. [3 p.m., Knuth Hall, S.F. State, 1600 Holloway Ave., S.F.]

Polyphonia-Music of the World: Musicians accompanying performers who appear in the annual San Francisco Ethnic Dance Festival presented by Worlds Art West take the stage in the first of two concerts — the next one is Feb. 16 — each with different performers/programs. [3 p.m., Presidio Theatre, 99 Moraga Ave., S.F. Presidio]

Renee Fleming: The star soprano appears in “One Enchanted Evening,” a $1,000 per ticket gala benefit for Montalvo Arts Center, known for its historic grounds and arts programming — also with drinks, dining, dancing and an auction. [5 p.m., 15400 Montalvo Road, Saratoga]

Sleepless Nights XV-A Tribute to the Music of Gram Parsons: Tarnation, Whateverglades, Sweet Chariot, Starlight Cleaning Co, Sunset Canyoneers, Noelle & The Deserters, Graham Norwood, Bar Fight, O and SHEA perform tunes by the late great songwriter whose “cosmic American” combined country, rhythm and blues, soul, folk and rock. [5 p.m., Chapel, 777 Valencia St., S.F.]

Love Story: The hit movie with Ali MacGraw and Ryan O’Neal in which “love means never having to say you’re sorry” returns to the big screen in a 50th anniversary celebration in time for Valentine’s Day. [1 p.m., Century at Tanforan, 1188 El Camino Real, San Bruno]

Pinegrove: The indie New Jersey alt-rock/emo band (whose rabid fans call themselves Pinenuts) is back after a hiatus with its fourth album “Marigold.” [8 p.m., Fillmore, 1805 Geary Blvd., S.F.]

A Messy World: Multimedia artists Dee Hooker, who creates thought-provoking portraits of people, and Dag Weiser, who often works in cardboard, speak with curator Susan Hillhouse Leask as the exhibit of the work closes. [3:30 p.m., Sanchez Art Center, 1220 Linda Mar Blvd., Pacifica]

Chicago: San Jose Stage Co. continues its 37th season with the John Kander-Fred Ebb-Bob Fosse jazz-age set show, winner of 1997 Tony Award for best revival of a musical, opening with preview performances. [2 p.m., 490 S. First St., San Jose]

Macbeth: Opening a month-long run, Ubuntu Theater Project Artistic Director Michael Socrates Moran directs the company’s “innovative and darkly magical take” on Shakespeare’s Scottish play about political ambition, with witches. [7 p.m., Flax Building, 1501 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Oakland] check time

Matilda The Musical: Performers ages 9 to 14 in SFArtsED Players perform in the stage adaptation of Roald Dahl’s popular book about a passionate young reader. [5 p.m., Gateway Theatre, 215 Jackson St., S.F.]

All Vinyl Everything: Bay Area vinyl DJs and collectors are invited to share, buy, sell or trade treasures during one of dozens of SF Beer Week events. [1 to 7 p.m., Harmonic Brewing, 1050 26th St., S.F.]

Unitarian Universalist Society of San Francisco Sunday Forum: In “City College of San Francisco-The Shattering of a Dream,” presenters Rick Baum, Marcos Cruz and Harry Bernstein from CCSF discuss how, since 2012, the institution has been under pressure to reduce itself from a place of community enrichment to something that serves a narrow corporate agenda, particularly hurting people of color. [9:30 a.m., UUSF, 1187 Franklin St., S.F.]

MONDAY, FEB. 10

Marcelo Hernandez Castillo: Appearing in conversation with Jose Antonio Vargas, the prize-winning poet shares his memoir “Children of the Land,” in which he describes what it was like to grow up undocumented in the U.S., attempting to “build a future in a nation that denied his existence.” [7 p.m., City Lights, 261 Columbus Ave., S.F.]

Barebottle Experimental Beer Night: In the San Francisco Beer Week gathering, guests will have the chance to sample drinks from a nitro sour to glow-in-the-dark beer or a fennel-spiked IPA. [6 p.m., Barebottle Brewing Company 1525 Cortland Ave., S.F.]

Jeff Denson: The bassist and composer continues a series of shows to release “Between Two Worlds,” his debut recording with his new trio featuring French guitarist Romain Pilon and drummer Brian Blade. [7 p.m., California Jazz Conservatory, 2087 Addison St., Berkeley]

Lola Marsh: The new album from the “dreamy” indie Tel Aviv duo is “Someday Tomorrow Maybe.” [9 p.m., Rickshaw Stop, 155 Fell St., S.F.]

Earplay: The new music ensemble’s 35th season opener includes solos, duos and trios, including two commissioned premieres and a quintet by featured composer Kaija Saariaho. [7:30 p.m., Herbst Theatre, 401 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

TUESDAY, FEB. 11

Al Di Meola: The newest album by the acoustic and electric guitar great is “Across The Universe,” a retrospective of his nearly 50-year career in virtuosic arrangements of Beatles’ tunes. [8 p.m., Palace of Fine Arts, 3301 Lyon St., S.F.]

Rizo: The New York chanteuse “peels back layers of alter-ego,” exploring “shadow selves through her own songs along with the tunes of Beyonce’s Sasha Fierce, David Bowie’s the Thin White Duke and Prince’s Camille. [7:30 p.m., Feinstein’s at the Nikko, 222 Mason St., S.F.]

Atmosphere: Hip-hop manstays Slug and Ant headline a bill with Twin Cities rapper The Lioness, labelmate Nikki Jean and party-starter DJ Keezy. [8 p.m., Regency Ballroom, 1300 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Perfectly Queer: Five queer authors — Dale Corvino, Denise Conca, Wayne Goodman, Rob Rosen and Cass Sellars — read their new fiction at the free session with refreshments. [7 p.m., Dog Eared Books, 489 Castro St., S.F.]

Geeks Who Drink: In honor of San Francisco Beer Week, the pub quiz program offers a special evening of beer-themed trivia and 19 Anchor beers on tap. [6:30 p.m., Anchor Public Taps, 495 De Haro St,, S.F.]

Harriet: Focus Features and Regal cinemas offer free Black History Month screenings of the film about freedom fighter Harriet Tubman, played by Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo. [7 and 9:30 p.m., Regal Hacienda Crossings, 5000 Dublin Blvd., Dublin]

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
‘Just Ahead is Darkness’ looks at love, loss and memory
Next story
Exploring the wines of Mexico

Just Posted

What Public Works employees say about taking homeless people’s stuff

Suddenly, the Public Works department and how it treats homeless people are… Continue reading

92nd annual Academy Awards winners

South Korean film ‘Parasite’ earns four top honors

Off-duty FBI agent shoots man in Haight Ashbury

An off-duty FBI agent shot and wounded a man during an altercation… Continue reading

Chinese New Year Parade 2020 celebrates the Year of the Rat

Pounding drums and bursts of firecrackers echoed through the streets of downtown… Continue reading

Audit finds health department failing to track gift cards

Cards obtained with federal grant funds distributed to nonprofits for use with clients

Most Read